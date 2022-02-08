NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ICY SPOTS POSSIBLE INTO TUESDAY MORNING... With some freezing drizzle possible this evening along with the freezing of standing water on area roads, some icy spots will be possible through the overnight. This will be especially true for secondary and untreated roads. Exercise caution when traveling tonight into Tuesday morning.