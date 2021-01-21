BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended November 30, 2020.
Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
- Net revenues increased by 35.0% year-over-year to US$1,119.1 million from US$829.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Loss from operations was US$127.4 million, compared to income from operations of US$69.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$73.4 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$99.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to TAL was US$43.6 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$19.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$49.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.07. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$5,098.0 million as of November 30, 2020, compared to US$2,219.3 million as of February 29, 2020.
- Total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course increased by 46.5% year-over-year to approximately 3,397,030 from approximately 2,318,000 in the same period of the prior year.
Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020
- Net revenues increased by 29.7% year-over-year to US$3,133.1 million from US$2,415.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Loss from operations was US$141.0 million, compared to income from operations of US$178.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$16.4 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$263.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net income attributable to TAL was US$53.0 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$20.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$177.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$65.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.09 and US$0.08 respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.29 and US$0.28 respectively.
- Average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course per quarter during fiscal year 2021 increased by 60.9% year-over-year to approximately 3,995,210 from approximately 2,483,100 in the same period of fiscal year 2020.
- Total physical network increased from 871 learning centers in 70 cities as of February 29, 2020 to 990 learning centers in 102 cities as of November 30, 2020.
Financial and Operating Data——Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2021
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2019
2020
Pct. Change
Net revenues
829,017
1,119,135
35.0%
Operating income/(loss)
69,421
(127,389)
(283.5%)
Non-GAAP operating income/(loss)
99,560
(73,354)
(173.7%)
Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL
19,562
(43,608)
(322.9%)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL
49,701
10,427
(79.0%)
Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – basic
0.03
(0.07)
(319.1%)
Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL –
0.03
(0.07)
(328.5%)
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL –
0.08
0.02
(79.4%)
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL –
0.08
0.02
(79.2%)
Total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term
2,318,000
3,397,030
46.5%
Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2019
2020
Pct. Change
Net revenues
2,415,626
3,133,066
29.7%
Operating income/(loss)
178,699
(141,014)
(178.9%)
Non-GAAP operating income/(loss)
263,778
(16,407)
(106.2%)
Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL
(20,121)
53,012
(363.5%)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL
64,958
177,619
173.4%
Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to
(0.03)
0.09
(359.7%)
Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to
(0.03)
0.08
(349.8%)
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
0.11
0.29
169.5%
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
0.10
0.28
170.8%
Average Student Enrollments of normal
2,483,100
3,995,210
60.9%
"In the third quarter, along with the effective measures China's government has taken to continuously improve the public health situation and economy, we are pleased to see our tutoring business has also demonstrated on-track performance in this fiscal quarter. Looking ahead, we will keep making every effort to optimize our products, service and technology, and further build up our all-round education services with top quality content and customer experience," said Rong Luo, TAL's chief financial officer.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Net Revenues
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,119.1 million, representing a 35.0% increase from US$829.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course, which increased by 46.5% to approximately 3,397,030 from approximately 2,318,000 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course was primarily the result of the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, operating costs and expenses were US$1,255.9 million, representing a 65.1% increase from US$760.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,201.8 million, representing a 64.5% increase from US$730.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Cost of revenues increased by 42.5% to US$515.6 million from US$361.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 42.5% to US$515.2 million, from US$361.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 120.3% to US$420.7 million from US$190.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 118.0% to US$406.4 million, from US$186.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.
General and administrative expenses increased by 36.4% to US$283.8 million from US$208.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 33.8% to US$244.5 million, from US$182.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 79.3% to US$54.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 from US$30.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was US$35.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to nil for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on goodwill was mainly due to the decline in a reporting unit's fair value.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by 29.2% to US$603.6 million from US$467.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Income/(loss) from Operations
Loss from operations was US$127.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to income from operations of US$69.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was US$73.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of US$99.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
Other (expense)/Income
Other income was US$45.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to other expense of US$3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Other income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was primarily due to the value-added tax and social security expense exemption offered by the government during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments
Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$11.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$46.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.
Income Tax (expense)/Benefit
Income tax benefit was US$13.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$16.6 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Net Income/(loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group
Net loss attributable to TAL was US$43.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$19.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$49.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Basic and Diluted Net Income/(loss) per ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.07 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Cash Flow
Net cash flow provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was US$844.6 million. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 were US$42.2 million, an increase of US$2.1 million from US$40.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvement.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments
As of November 30, 2020, the Company had US$4,233.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$864.8 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,873.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$345.4 million of short-term investments as of February 29, 2020.
Deferred Revenue
The Company's deferred revenue balance was US$1,957.1 million, compared to US$1,241.2 million as of November 30, 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 57.7%, which was mainly contributed by the tuition collected in advance of the fall semester, winter semester and part of spring semester of Xueersi Peiyou small classes and online courses through www.xueersi.com.
Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2021
Net Revenues
For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, TAL reported net revenues of US$3,133.1 million, representing a 29.7% increase from US$2,415.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in average student enrollments, which increased by 60.9% to approximately 3,995,210 from approximately 2,483,100 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in average student enrollments was primarily the result of the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, operating costs and expenses were US$3,291.5 million, a 46.5% increase from US$2,246.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$3,166.9 million, a 46.6% increase from US$2,160.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
Cost of revenues grew by 38.1% to US$1,467.1 million from US$1,062.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 38.1% to US$1,466.0 million from US$1,061.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 67.3% to US$1,019.6 million from US$609.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 65.6% to US$988.0 million from US$596.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.
General and administrative expenses increased by 34.0% to US$768.7 million from US$573.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 34.7% to US$676.9 million from US$502.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 46.5% to US$124.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 from US$85.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was US$36.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to nil for the same period of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was mainly due to the decline in a reporting unit's fair value.
Gross Profit
Gross profit grew by 23.1% to US$1,666.0 million from US$1,352.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
Income/(loss) from Operations
Loss from operations was US$141.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to income from operations of US$178.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$16.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$263.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
Other (expense)/Income
Other income was US$132.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to the value-added tax and social security expense exemption offered by the government during the COVID-19 outbreak. Other expense was US$90.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, mainly related to loss from the fair value change of an equity security with readily determinable fair value.
Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments
Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$18.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$151.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was US$10.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$5.7 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
Net (loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group
Net income attributable to TAL was US$53.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$20.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 173.4% to US$177.6 million from US$65.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.09 and US$0.08 respectively, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.29 and US$0.28 respectively.
Cash Flow
Net cash flow provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was US$1,581.2 million. Capital expenditures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 were US$163.2 million, compared to US$125.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly due to the purchase of fixed assets and leasehold improvement.
Business Outlook
Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 are expected to be between US$1,175.0 million and US$1,200.8 million, representing an increase of 37% to 40% on a year-over-year basis.
These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 102 cities.
We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.
TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of February 29,
As of November 30,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,873,866
$ 4,233,169
Restricted cash-current
28,084
30,309
Short-term investments
345,457
864,798
Inventory
25,832
33,441
Amounts due from related parties-current
3,642
3,205
Income tax receivables
11,548
30
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
207,352
260,568
Total current assets
2,495,781
5,425,520
Restricted cash-non-current
13,235
16,618
Property and equipment, net
366,656
478,029
Deferred tax assets
79,534
207,943
Rental deposits
72,721
95,968
Intangible assets, net
58,985
71,145
Land use right, net
204,853
214,408
Goodwill
378,913
522,927
Long-term investments
571,601
620,331
Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets
85,275
62,400
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,243,692
1,526,212
Total assets
$ 5,571,246
$ 9,241,501
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the
$ 117,770
$ 238,513
Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-current of
780,167
1,926,673
Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts due
4,361
3,575
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including
552,650
832,962
Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the
46,650
88,327
Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including
304,960
370,301
Total current liabilities
1,806,558
3,460,351
Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred revenue-non-
833
30,468
Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the
7,789
11,935
Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the consolidated
261,950
265,100
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including
949,919
1,188,989
Total liabilities
3,027,049
4,956,843
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
1,775
Equity
Class A common shares
133
142
Class B common shares
67
67
Additional paid-in capital
1,675,640
3,295,787
Statutory reserve
82,712
81,852
Retained earnings
786,097
833,318
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(28,913)
57,841
Total TAL Education Group's equity
2,515,736
4,269,007
Noncontrolling interest
28,461
13,876
Total equity
2,544,197
4,282,883
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
$ 5,571,246
$ 9,241,501
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net revenues
$ 829,017
$ 1,119,135
$ 2,415,626
$ 3,133,066
Cost of revenues (note 1)
361,817
515,560
1,062,687
1,467,112
Gross profit
467,200
603,575
1,352,939
1,665,954
Operating expenses (note 1)
Selling and marketing
190,947
420,747
609,604
1,019,598
General and administrative
208,071
283,827
573,712
768,719
Impairment loss on intangible
-
35,727
-
36,031
Total operating expenses
399,018
740,301
1,183,316
1,824,348
Government subsidies
1,239
9,337
9,076
17,380
Income/(loss) from operations
69,421
(127,389)
178,699
(141,014)
Interest income
19,691
28,879
53,561
79,065
Interest expense
(2,735)
(2,714)
(7,963)
(9,378)
Other (expense)/income
(3,732)
45,507
(90,618)
132,948
Impairment loss on long-term
(46,408)
(11,472)
(151,196)
(18,357)
Income/(loss) before provision
36,237
(67,189)
(17,517)
43,264
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(16,611)
13,887
(5,736)
(10,556)
(Loss)/income from equity
(3,206)
411
(5,895)
6,352
Net income/(loss)
16,420
(52,891)
(29,148)
39,060
Add: Net loss attributable to
3,142
9,283
9,027
13,952
Total net income/(loss)
$ 19,562
$ (43,608)
$ (20,121)
$ 53,012
Net income/(loss) per common
Basic
$ 0.10
$ (0.22)
$ (0.10)
$ 0.26
Diluted
0.09
(0.22)
(0.10)
0.25
Net income/(loss) per ADS
Basic
$ 0.03
$ (0.07)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.09
Diluted
0.03
(0.07)
(0.03)
0.08
Weighted average shares used in
Basic
198,555,124
202,039,751
197,882,722
200,786,811
Diluted
207,120,564
202,039,751
197,882,722
208,710,216
Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended November 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Cost of revenues
$ 267
$ 404
$ 832
$ 1,158
Selling and marketing expenses
4,534
14,322
12,951
31,644
General and administrative expenses
25,338
39,309
71,296
91,805
Total
$ 30,139
$ 54,035
$ 85,079
$ 124,607
Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
November 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net income/(loss)
$16,420
$(52,891)
$(29,148)
$39,060
Other comprehensive
22,195
54,944
(53,528)
87,834
Comprehensive income/(loss)
38,615
2,053
(82,676)
126,894
Add: Comprehensive income
2,537
8,581
11,085
12,872
Comprehensive income/(loss)
$41,152
$10,634
$(71,591)
$139,766
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
November 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$939,849
$844,605
$1,239,306
$1,581,242
Net cash used in investing activities
(136,834)
(317,382)
(270,454)
(706,267)
Net cash provided by financing activities
270,886
1,499,351
131,227
1,492,512
Effect of exchange rate changes
236
3,754
8,087
(2,576)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and
1,074,137
2,030,328
1,108,166
2,364,911
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
1,297,730
2,249,768
1,263,701
1,915,185
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted
$2,371,867
$4,280,096
$2,371,867
$4,280,096
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months
Ended November 30,
For the Nine Months
2019
2020
2019
2020
Cost of revenues
$ 361,817
$ 515,560
$ 1,062,687
$ 1,467,112
Share-based compensation expense
267
404
832
1,158
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
361,550
515,156
1,061,855
1,465,954
Selling and marketing expenses
190,947
420,747
609,604
1,019,598
Share-based compensation expense
4,534
14,322
12,951
31,644
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
186,413
406,425
596,653
987,954
General and administrative
208,071
283,827
573,712
768,719
Share-based compensation expense
25,338
39,309
71,296
91,805
Non-GAAP general and
182,733
244,518
502,416
676,914
Operating costs and expenses
760,835
1,255,861
2,246,003
3,291,460
Share-based compensation expense
30,139
54,035
85,079
124,607
Non-GAAP operating costs and
730,696
1,201,826
2,160,924
3,166,853
Income/(loss) from operations
69,421
(127,389)
178,699
(141,014)
Share based compensation expenses
30,139
54,035
85,079
124,607
Non-GAAP income/(loss) from
99,560
(73,354)
263,778
(16,407)
Net income/(loss) attributable to
19,562
(43,608)
(20,121)
53,012
Share based compensation expenses
30,139
54,035
85,079
124,607
Non-GAAP net income
$ 49,701
$ 10,427
$ 64,958
$ 177,619
Net income/(loss) per ADS
Basic
$ 0.03
$ (0.07)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.09
Diluted
0.03
(0.07)
(0.03)
0.08
Non-GAAP Net income per ADS
Basic
$ 0.08
$ 0.02
$ 0.11
$ 0.29
Diluted
0.08
0.02
0.10
0.28
ADSs used in calculating net
Basic
595,665,372
606,119,253
593,648,166
602,360,433
Diluted
621,361,692
606,119,253
593,648,166
626,130,648
ADSs used in calculating Non-
Basic
595,665,372
606,119,253
593,648,166
602,360,433
Diluted
621,361,692
627,950,637
620,250,195
626,130,648