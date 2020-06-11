REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today that Todd Pelletier has joined the company as its new senior vice president of sales and general manager for the NORAM region.
"We're thrilled to have Todd lead our sales team in NORAM," said Ann-Christel Graham, Chief Revenue Officer at Talend. "He brings extensive experience across different sales segments and verticals, including a background in selling SaaS solutions. With his strategic solution and enterprise-wide selling expertise, Todd will be a valuable addition to our team."
Todd joins Talend with nearly 25 years enterprise software and cloud experience. Most recently, he was with Docker where he headed a strategic sales team as well as commercial sales. Prior to that, Todd was with SAP Concur for over twenty years, where he served in various sales roles, including leading a global team focused on the Fortune 250 across 23 countries.
"It truly is an exciting time to join Talend. The latest technical innovations from the company continue to help customers on their digital transformation journeys and quickly realize the value from their data," said Pelletier. "I look forward to making an impact on the company's continued growth."
