CLEVELAND, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentLaunch, a network of independently-operated staffing firms, recently welcomed Helpmates Staffing Services to its growing network of companies. Helpmates is a full service staffing agency which has been servicing the Southern California market since 1972. Over the past 49 years, Helpmates has grown into one of the largest, most well-respected staffing services in Southern California, staffing over 250,000 positions in a vast category of industries, organizations and governmental agencies. Helpmates' corporate office is located in Irvine, CA with a total of three offices in Southern California.
"Talentlaunch identified Helpmates as a culturally aligned company that has exceptional leadership, market presence and growth potential." Stated Matt Lyon, Chief Corporate Business Development Officer at TalentLaunch. "We are thrilled to add them to our growing network of independently operated staffing and recruitment companies."
Rosalie Villa, Helpmates Chief Revenue Officer also added, "We are excited about joining forces with TalentLaunch and the resources they bring as we continue expanding Helpmates through our award winning focus on our clients and candidates".
April Taylor and Bob Maiden of FOCUS Investment Banking LLC, a leading middle market investment bank with a specialization in Human Capital Management, served as exclusive financial advisor to Trust Temporary Services Inc. and Industrial Staffing Specialists (doing business as Helpmates Staffing Services), throughout the transaction.
About TalentLaunch
TalentLaunch supports independently-operated staffing and recruitment firms focused on meeting companies' talent needs by providing best-in-class tools and resources to elevate their client and talent experience and achieve their revenue and growth goals. TalentLaunch offers support in IT, Marketing, Accounting & Finance, Legal & Risk Management, Human Resources, Development & Communications, Talent Acquisition, Internal Recruitment, and Strategy & Advisory Services. For more information, visit mytalentlaunch.com.
