Thaïs Health partnered with TalentRise for the executive search
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentRise, a premier executive search firm for emerging startup and high-growth companies, recently placed Deri Winston as the COO at Thaïs Health, a leading remote care management solution in the Mid-Atlantic.
After achieving some new milestones at the end of 2021, Thaïs found it to be the optimal time to bring on a COO to scale their organization and rapidly expand into new U.S. markets. In January 2022, Winston joined Thaïs—a fast-growing, remote care management company—and will play a pivotal role in helping providers understand the value of Thaïs' technology. She will be involved in the conception and delivery of Thaïs' business plan and is responsible for ensuring their clients' expectations are met.
"Deri's operational experience is broad and she has an incredible track record in the healthcare space," said Pete Petrella, Managing Director of TalentRise, who served as the executive recruiter on this search. "By leveraging her passion for leading cross-functional teams and improving operational performance, Deri will further enhance Thaïs Health's service delivery capabilities."
Having spent her entire career in healthcare, Winston most recently served as Vice President of Operations Solutions and Services at Premise Health. In her nearly sixteen years at Premise, her roles increasingly progressed in scope and responsibility and centered around operationalizing and scaling the business.
About TalentRise
TalentRise is an executive search and talent management consulting firm based in Chicago, Illinois. An industry player since 2008, TalentRise provides flexible, customized leadership and organizational solutions to startup and mid-market employers experiencing high growth, industry disruption, or business transformation. TalentRise serves clients primarily in technology, professional services, healthcare, non-profit, consumer and industrial manufacturing, financial services, and retail.
About Thaïs
Founded in 2019, Thaïs Health provides a best-in-class chronic care remote patient monitoring solution. By using data science, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and dedicated healthcare teams, Thaïs Health enables people with multiple chronic conditions to live well and reduces the need for hospital admissions and emergency visits.
