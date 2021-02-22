CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lampert has worked at TalentRise for two years, most recently serving as Senior Talent and Leadership Consultant.
As Managing Director, Lampert will focus her efforts on TalentRise's leadership consulting division. Her expertise in executive coaching and talent optimization will be critical as she partners with high-growth organizations looking to enhance business performance. Lampert will work with clients to drive strategic organizational transformation focused on optimizing human potential and developing high-performing leadership teams. She will also provide individual and team coaching and professional development training.
"Kristen has been an incredible asset for our TalentRise team in servicing the needs of our clients," said Carl Kutsmode, Senior Vice President at TalentRise. "Her resilience, innovation, and infectious positive attitude have enhanced our consulting and coaching practice by helping organizations optimize their business and talent strategies."
In her previous role as Senior Talent and Leadership Consultant, Lampert worked with organizations on large-scale HR transformation projects. She provided strategic guidance and insight in helping companies modernize their people, process, and technology approach in the areas of recruitment management, employee performance, and organizational development.
In the community, Lampert serves as President of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Charlotte Area Chapter, which supports leadership coaches in personal, business, and professional development endeavors. She is recognized as an ICF Associate Certified Coach, otherwise known as the "gold standard" in coaching. Lampert also possesses a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification from the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI).
A graduate of Bradley University and DePaul University, Lampert currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.
