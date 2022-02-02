TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tampa Bay Key Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Tampa Bay Key Real Estate, a firm with years of local and international experience, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Tampa Bay Key Real Estate is co-owned by Brazilian natives Corina Silva and Margarete Welter, who launched the company in 2016. Since then, they've helped a variety of clients, ranging from first-time homebuyers to relocators in search of high-quality education and employment opportunities, achieve their real estate goals. They've also worked with international buyers seeking investment property in the Tampa Bay area. Silva and Welter specialize in serving the Brazilian community in Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg.
Partnering with Side will ensure Tampa Bay Key Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Tampa Bay Key Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Tampa Bay Key Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Tampa Bay Key Realty, our goal is to help clients find a home they'll love," said Silva. "Partnering with Side has granted us access to resources that enable us to give even more value to our customers." Welter added, "Side's state-of-the-art technology, marketing, legal, and administrative services allow us to better focus on our clients' needs — whether they're buying, selling, or investing."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Tampa Bay Key Real Estate
Co-owned by two native Brazilians, Tampa Bay Key Real Estate is well-equipped to meet the unique needs of international buyers and sellers. Guided by the principles of integrity, accountability, and servant leadership, the company harnesses its expertise to get clients results, and its team of professionals serves as trusted allies and partners for clients throughout the Tampa Bay metropolitan area. For more information, visit http://www.tampabaykey.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
