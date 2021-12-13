HINSDALE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terri Doney, managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Hinsdale, Downers Grove and La Grange offices, is pleased to announce that Tamy Bobbitt has been named Associate Managing Broker. Tamy joined the Downers Grove office of BHHS Chicago in 2020.
Doney, said, "As I've gotten to know Tamy even better, I've been really impressed with her market knowledge, professionalism and client care. She shares my philosophy of helping agents attain their business goals and even exceed their own expectations. I love that my agents will have additional support and assistance at the ready."
Tamy is a past president of the West Suburban Women's Council of REALTORS®. As a licensed managing broker, she has mentored agents from new to seasoned, sharing her knowledge and keys to success freely. She has also served as Assistant Manager of the Downers Grove office of Baird & Warner and corporate trainer for their Luxury Portfolio International. With over 20 years of experience, her accolades and honors include being a member of Baird & Warner's Agent Advisory Board and a multi-year Five Star Professional Real Estate Award recipient. Tamy prides herself on fostering and maintaining strong relationships and communication.
Prior to joining BHHS Chicago, Tamy was Vice President of Brokerage Services and a Broker Associate for @Properties. Prior to becoming a residential real estate broker, Tamy enjoyed a career in the corporate sector. She believes strongly in giving back to her community and the industry. In her free time, she likes to cook, garden and travel with family and friends.
To reach Tamy Bobbitt, please call her at 630.460.8353 or email her at tbobbitt@BHHSChicago.com.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO
The Hinsdale office is located at 35 S. Washington Street. The Downers Grove office is located at 5150 Main Street. To reach the Hinsdale or Downers Grove offices, please call 630.325.7500. The La Grange office is located at 518 W. Burlington Avenue. To reach the La Grange office, please call 630.325.7500. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West Suburban communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as the #No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune in 2019, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
