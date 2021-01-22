tanger_factory_outlet_centers__inc__logo.jpg

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its 2020 dividend distributions should be treated as follows for income tax purposes.

Common Shares: 100% as ordinary income

Detailed information regarding each distribution for 2020 is below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. - Common Stock (Symbol SKT) (CUSIP No. 875465106)





Totals

% of

Annual

Total

Record Date

1/31/2020

4/30/2020




Ex-Dividend Date

1/30/2020

4/29/2020




Payable Date

2/14/2020

5/15/2020




Total Distribution
Per Share

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500


Amount Included In Shareholders'
2020 Income

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500


Box 1a
Total Ordinary Dividends

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500

100.00%

Box 3

Non Dividend Distributions

0.000000

0.000000


0.000000

0.00%

Box 5

Section 199A Dividends

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500


 

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.  

Contact:

Cyndi Holt


VP, Investor Relations


336-834-6892


cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com 

 

