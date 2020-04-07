GREENSBORO, N.C., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that Stephen Yalof, a successful and proven retail real estate executive, will join the Company as President and Chief Operating Officer effective April 10, 2020. The Company's Board of Directors also intends to extend Steven B. Tanger's contract through the end of 2023. At the beginning of 2021, Mr. Yalof will succeed Mr. Tanger as Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Tanger will remain on the Board and begin serving as Executive Chair. At that time, David Henry, currently Non-executive Chair of the Board, will become Lead Independent Director.
In his most recent role, Mr. Yalof served as Chief Executive Officer of Simon Premium Outlets since 2014. His career also includes more than 20 years with retailers, including leadership roles at global brands Ralph Lauren Corporation and Gap, Inc. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration at George Washington University.
"I am incredibly excited about the future prospects for Tanger Outlets. I look forward to working alongside Steve and with the entire Tanger team as we continue to navigate the ever-evolving retail landscape. Drawing on my background and experience, I believe we have numerous opportunities to maximize the long-term growth potential of the Company as we work to create value for our tenants, investors and other stakeholders," said Mr. Stephen Yalof.
"Steve's background is accomplished and unique, including experience as both a landlord and a tenant. With extensive retailer relationships and a successful industry track record, he is a valued enhancement to our executive leadership team," said Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer. "Steve's appointment as President and subsequent assumption of the CEO role meet both the Board's objective of thoughtfully executing a leadership succession plan and my personal desire to begin transitioning my duties to a new leader beginning in 2021."
COVID-19 Update
As an update to the press release the Company issued on March 31, 2020 regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tanger's executive leadership team and Board of Directors have elected to temporarily reduce their base salaries and cash retainers, respectively, in an effort to avoid a workforce reduction and to maintain healthcare benefits for all employees. Mr. Tanger has agreed to a 50% reduction and the remainder of the Company's named executive officers, including Mr. Yalof, and the Board of Directors have agreed to a 25% reduction. Lesser reductions in salaries and wages for other officers and certain employees will also apply.
Tanger is currently working with its tenants to facilitate the monetization of excess inventory when its centers, substantially all of which are open-air, re-open. The Company continues to provide its properties for blood drives, food collection sites, curbside food pick-up, law enforcement and emergency medical services staging areas and related services to the communities it serves.
