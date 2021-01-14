Tanger_Outlets_Logo.jpg
By Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1775 per share, payable on February 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record on January 29, 2021.

"This dividend declaration reflects Tanger's strong liquidity position, with more than $80 million of cash on hand and $600 million of undrawn lines of credit, and the Board's confidence in our business, as demonstrated by the positive traffic and rent collections trends we recently reported," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company currently intends to satisfy minimum taxable income distribution requirements to maintain its REIT status.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com

Investor Contact 

 Media Contact

Cyndi Holt 

 Quentin Pell

VP of Investor Relations 

 VP of Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk

Cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com 

 Management


 Quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com 

