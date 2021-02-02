NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern welcomes Stuart Rosen as a construction law partner in its Real Estate, Construction and Environmental Law Practice. Stuart brings more than 20 years of experience representing clients in negotiating and drafting complex construction agreements in public and private construction projects throughout the U.S. He advises real estate developers, landlords, contractors and REITs on construction management agreements, development agreements, license agreements with adjoining property owners and agreements between owners and design professionals. Prior to joining Tannenbaum Helpern, Stuart was special construction counsel with the law firm of Proskauer Rose LLP.
Examples of construction projects Stuart has worked on include:
- A 372-bed, approximately 910,000 square-foot hospital facility in Ridgewood, NJ.
- A 24 story, mixed-use tower containing approximately 354,977 gross square feet in Downtown Brooklyn.
- A mixed-use, high-rise rental residential project including two residential towers of approximately 600 units in Chicago, IL.
- A mixed-use project, including a 12 story hotel containing approximately 205,000 square feet, and a nine story office building in Chicago, IL.
- A mixed-use community, including two podium apartment buildings with 393 market-rate rental units, and 70,000 square feet of retail in College Park, MD.
- An office tower that will house the headquarters of NFL Media in Inglewood, CA.
- A 34 story, 183 unit residential condominium building containing approximately 316,428 gross square feet in Morningside Heights, NYC.
Outside of work, Stuart is an avid basketball fan and a long suffering Knicks fan. He spends most of his free time with his wife Rebekah and their three children, Zachary, Lila and Juliet.
