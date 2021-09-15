NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is thrilled to participate in ASA Staffing World 2021, the largest national gathering of staffing professionals. This annual industry conference will be held in-person and also virtually in Denver, Colorado from September 28 to September 30.
Tannenbaum Helpern's employment law attorney Jason Klimpl, who also serves as General Counsel to the New York Staffing Association, will be presenting at the popular Staffing World Knowledge Hub's Speed Talks at the Expo on September 29. Speed Talks are series of fast-paced discussions from a distinguished group of thought leaders on issues confronting the staffing industry. In his Speed Talk discussion, Klimpl will be discussing the "Top 3 Legal Considerations for Employing Remote Workers". Bring your questions and don't miss the conversation!
