LISHUI, China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: TANH), ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
($ millions, expect per share data and percentages)
2020
2019
%Change
Revenues
$
22.9
$
21.0
9.3%
Consumer product
$
16.2
$
20.7
(21.9)%
Trading
$
6.3
$
0.2
3,180%
Gross profit
$
3.1
$
3.7
(16.5)%
Gross margin
13.4%
17.6%
(4.2) percentage points
Operating margin
7.9%
9.0%
(1.1) percentage points
Net income from continuing operations
$
1.0
$
1.2
（18.5)%
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
0.00
$
(0.76)
(100)%
Net income
$
1.0
$
0.4
125.3%
Basic/ Diluted earnings per share
$
0.04
$
0.02
100%
Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "2020 has been a very challenging year across all industries worldwide. We are truly fortunate that we were able to help people in this time of incredible need and loss. Revenue in our trading segment surged to $6.3 million in the first six months of 2020 from $0.2 million in the year ago period. The strong increase was driven by demand for our bamboo charcoal used for active charcoal masks, air purification and sanitation products in order to combat COVID-19. This growth more than offset the decline in our consumer product segment, which declined due to the temporary suspension of manufacturing activities in compliance with government restrictions around COVID-19. We were able to restart manufacturing activities in the middle of February but had to work with customers and suppliers that continued to face business disruptions and closures. We are pleased to report that we have seen a steady rebound in sales in our consumer product segment, with demand strong through September, as customers continued to purchase our cleaning, purification and deodorization products. We are working to meet the higher than normal seasonal demand levels and expect higher growth in the second half of 2020. Earlier investments we made in our brand, supply chain, strategic inventory and time spent nurturing meaningful relationships are proving critical to us as we maintain full access to raw materials, production facilities and our distribution channel."
"Given the challenging macro environment at the start of 2020, we made the strategic decision to temporarily scale back our EV development and production efforts at the same time we temporarily suspended our consumer product manufacturing activities. In addition to the COVID-19 closures in the first half of 2020, it was evident our EV production costs would not be covered due to changes in the government rebate policy issued in 2019. We have since resumed full activities in this segment given the strong underlying market growth dynamics for electric vehicles led by a sustainability focus, China's environmental protection policy, and an improved, state-of-the-art driver experience. We are building our presence slowly and methodically, in order to maximize the impact of our R&D investments and technology advancements in specialty-use EV motors rather than the more competitive, domestic general consumer EV market. We are confident in our position and remain fully committed to the EV sector, which we expect will be a key long-term growth driver for us, but are also open to evaluating certain international markets in Asia, including those for gasoline powered motors, as we strive to maintain well-balanced working capital and positive operating cash flow."
About Tantech Holdings Ltd.
Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.
For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3 at VIE)
$
15,418,825
$
12,440,457
Restricted cash (Note 3 at VIE)
2,830
205,520
Accounts receivable, net (Note 3 at VIE)
43,407,119
39,352,408
Inventories, net (Note 3 at VIE)
1,898,128
595,627
Advances to suppliers, net (Note 3 at VIE)
3,328,762
13,079,889
Advances to suppliers – related party
1,415,000
-
Prepaid taxes (Note 3 at VIE)
2,249,606
2,396,349
Prepaid expenses and other receivables, net (Note 3 at VIE)
81,801
91,377
Total Current Assets (Note 3 at VIE)
67,802,071
68,161,627
Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 3 at VIE)
2,419,897
2,700,034
Other Assets
Manufacturing rebate receivable (Note 3 at VIE)
7,632,838
7,746,116
Intangible assets, net (Note 3 at VIE)
12,553,791
12,959,017
Long-term Investment
23,534,705
23,883,983
Total Other Assets (Note 3 at VIE)
43,721,334
44,589,116
Total Assets (Note 3 at VIE)
$
113,943,302
$
115,450,777
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
6,619,370
$
6,861,208
Bank acceptance notes payable (Note 3 at VIE)
1,417,830
205,520
Accounts payable (Note 3 at VIE)
2,653,740
1,650,851
Due to related parties (Note 3 at VIE)
1,055,926
1,626,120
Customer deposits (Note 3 at VIE)
3,959,521
6,955,142
Taxes payable (Note 3 at VIE)
396,930
102,704
Due to third parties
283,000
287,200
Accrued liabilities and other payables (Note 3 at VIE)
1,655,377
1,444,896
Total Current Liabilities (Note 3 at VIE)
18,041,694
19,133,641
Deferred tax liability (Note 3 at VIE)
1,758,774
1,784,875
Total Liabilities (Note 3 at VIE)
19,800,468
20,918,516
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 28,888,834 and 28,853,242 shares issued and outstanding
28,889
28,853
Additional paid-in capital
39,343,954
39,310,178
Statutory reserves
6,379,276
6,379,276
Retained earnings
53,283,096
52,058,681
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,986,623)
(7,590,943)
Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the Company
90,048,592
90,186,045
Noncontrolling interest
4,094,242
4,346,216
Total Stockholders' Equity
94,142,834
94,532,261
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
113,943,302
$
115,450,777
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Revenues
$
22,889,784
$
20,950,575
Cost of revenues
19,817,263
17,271,777
Gross Profit
3,072,521
3,678,798
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
201,217
266,516
General and administrative expenses
763,945
1,480,952
Research and development expenses
302,553
35,751
Total operating expenses
1,267,715
1,783,219
Income (loss) from operations
1,804,806
1,895,579
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
17,962
31,614
Interest expense
(184,228)
(228,855)
Government subsidy income
10,926
-
Other income, net
6,593
38,200
Total other income (expenses)
(148,807)
(159,041)
Income before provision for income taxes
1,655,999
1,736,538
Provision for income taxes
684,804
545,520
Net income from continuing operations
971,195
1,191,018
Discontinued operation:
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(759,695)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
(759,695)
Net income
971,195
431,323
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations
(253,220)
(233,808)
Net income attributable to common stockholders of Tantech Holdings Ltd.
$
1,224,415
$
665,131
Net income
971,195
431,323
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,394,434)
(4,059,144)
Comprehensive income (loss)
(423,239)
(3,627,821)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(251,974)
(218,403)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Tantech Holdings Ltd.
$
(171,265)
$
(3,409,418)
Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Diluted
Continuing operations
$
0.04
$
0.05
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
(0.03)
Total
$
0.04
$
0.02
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and diluted
Continuing operations and discontinued operations
28,872,602
28,853,242
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
971,195
$
431,323
Net loss from discontinued operations
-
759,695
Net income from continuing operations
971,195
1,191,018
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
227,049
237,039
Amortization of intangible asset
216,781
224,708
Amortization of prepaid consulting expense
-
140,738
Loss (gain) from disposal of property, plant and equipment
2,867
(8,017)
Issuance of common stock for service
33,812
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable - non-related party
(4,653,105)
(2,250,145)
Advances to suppliers
9,607,140
8,132,865
Advances to suppliers- related party
(1,422,000)
-
Inventory
(1,317,697)
123,653
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
8,280
(17,958)
Manufacturing rebate receivable
-
1,591,920
Accounts payable
1,032,112
(303,835)
Accrued liabilities and other payables
232,756
(370,284)
Customer deposits
(2,908,226)
69,605
Taxes payable
409,442
(25,988)
Net cash provided by continuing operations
2,440,406
8,735,319
Net cash provided by discontinued operations
-
2,630,211
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,440,407
11,365,530
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(9,524)
(104,815)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
21,450
16,214
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations
11,926
(88,601)
Net cash used in discontinued operations
-
(470)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
11,926
(89,071)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from third parties
-
(2,874,595)
Bank acceptance notes payable, net of repayment
1,221,327
(2,048,388)
Proceeds from bank loans
6,652,116
4,242,172
Repayment of bank loans
(6,794,316)
(4,684,372)
Repayment of loans from related parties, net
(557,765)
(534,993)
Net cash used in continuing operations
521,362
(5,900,176)
Net cash provided by discontinued operations
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
521,362
(5,900,176)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
(198,016)
(429,963)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,775,678
4,946,320
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
12,645,977
9,869,793
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
15,421,655
$
14,816,113
Supplemental disclosure information:
Income taxes paid
$
28,487
$
581,843
Interest paid
$
168,560
$
237,568