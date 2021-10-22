LISHUI, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "While we continue to have a competitive edge in selling our bamboo-based charcoal products, we have been working hard on the strategic shift in our business from being solely engaged in consumer product sales to expanding into the specialty vehicle market. We have focused on product costs as we have increased operating cash flow for our longer-term growth in the vehicle market. Ongoing COVID-19 challenges, including supply chain and logistics bottlenecks, have added cost and margin pressure in our ongoing consumer business, but we hope to see some stabilization into next year."

"As to our specialty vehicle and electric vehicle (EV) business, we believe our feature-rich, environmentally friendly customizable midibuses present an attractive option for corporate customer as businesses return to normal operations. We have invested heavily in technology advancements for specialty-use EVs rather than the more competitive, domestic general consumer EV market for this reason. We are fully committed to the EV segment, which we expect will be a key long-term growth driver for us. Despite some recent delays in government rebates related to EVs, longer term we expect our specialty EV business will expand with customer demand for a cleaner environment and for zero-emission vehicles. Importantly, we had approximately $40.7 million cash at June 30, 2021, which gives us the ability to fund our growth initiatives and build value for shareholders."





Financial Results

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,



($ millions, except per share data and

percentages)



2021





2020





Change



Revenues



$

20.6





$

22.9







(9.9)

%

Gross profit



$

4.0





$

3.1







29.3

%

Gross margin





19.3

%





13.4

%





5.9

 percentage points

Operating expenses



$

9.7





$

1.3







666.0

%

Net (loss) income attributable to common

stockholders of Tantech Holdings Ltd



$

(6.6)





$

1.2







(636.8)

%

Basic/Diluted (loss) earnings per share



$

(0.18)





$

0.04





$

(0.22)



 

 

  • Total revenue decreased by approximately $2.3 million, or 9.9%, to approximately $20.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from approximately $22.9 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease of the sales volume of the Company's consumer products.

 

  • Our gross profit increased by approximately $0.9 million, or 29.3% to approximately $4.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from approximately $3.1 million in the same period of 2020. The gross profit margin was 19.3% in the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 13.4% in the same period of 2020. On a segment basis, gross margins for consumer product and EV segments were 19.1% and 38.5%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 13.6% and 5.3%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in overall gross margin was primarily attributable to the higher average selling price of our charcoal-based products, offset by the decease of selling volume as compared to the same period last year.

 

  • Research and development expenses increased by $6.0 million, or 1,996.4%, to $6.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $0.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the R&D activities in connection with our EV segment. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we increased our investment significantly for the smart electric sanitation vehicles designed for closed industrial parks and residential communities. We have manufactured two prototype model vehicles and expect to receive orders from potential customers in the near future.

 

  • Total operating expenses increased by $8.4 million, or 666.0%, to $9.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.3 million in the same period of 2020, which was mainly due to  increased research and development expenses of $6.0 million and  increased share based compensation of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020. 

 

  • Our loss before income tax was approximately $5.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to an income before income tax of approximately $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

 

  • The Company had approximately $40.7 million cash on hand, and maintained positive working capital as of June 30, 2021.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

 

 

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







June 30,

2021





December 31,

2020



Assets

















Current Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents*



$

40,711,801





$

37,119,195



Restricted cash*





-







220,109



Accounts receivable, net*





36,369,508







34,410,597



Inventories, net*





420,194







671,251



Advances to suppliers, net *





7,054,987







6,854,461



Advances to suppliers – related party





-







1,533,000



Prepaid taxes*





1,177,989







1,046,667



Prepaid expenses and other receivables, net*





463,974







45,467



Total Current Assets*





86,198,453







81,900,747





















Property, plant and equipment, net*





2,273,629







2,477,912





















Other Assets

















Manufacturing rebate receivable*





5,815,305







5,755,237



Intangible assets, net*





434,913







664,033



Long-term Investment





25,763,433







25,497,316



Total Other Assets*





32,013,651







31,916,586



Total Assets*



$

120,485,733





$

116,295,245





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Current Liabilities

















Short-term bank loans



$

5,313,070





$

5,564,790



Bank acceptance notes payable*





-







1,753,109



Accounts payable*





2,305,363







1,543,994



Due to related parties*





2,194,460







2,019,087



Customer deposits*





6,167,807







3,183,088



Taxes payable*





1,050,811







571,354



Due to third parties





-







306,600



Accrued liabilities and other payables*





960,446







1,861,835



Total Current Liabilities*





17,991,957







16,803,857



Total Liabilities*





17,991,957







16,803,857





















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

42,874,097 and 35,894,097 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





42,874







35,894



Additional paid-in capital





57,164,201







48,392,181



Statutory reserves





6,437,506







6,437,506



Retained earnings





38,909,553







45,480,031



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(517,118)







(1,493,070)



Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the Company





102,037,016







98,852,542



Noncontrolling interest





456,760







638,846



Total Stockholders' Equity





102,493,776







99,491,388



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

120,485,733





$

116,295,245





* please see "Note 3: Variable Interest Entities" in the notes accompanying the unaudited financial

statements filed on the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K dated October 22, 2021.

 

 

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended

June 30,







2021





2020



Revenues



$

20,633,188





$

22,889,784



Cost of revenues





16,660,387







19,817,263



Gross Profit





3,972,801







3,072,521





















Operating expenses

















Selling expenses





122,045







201,217



General and administrative expenses





1,399,295







763,945



Share-based compensation





1,840,000







-



Research and development expenses





6,351,853







302,553



Total operating expenses





9,713,193







1,267,715





















 (Loss) income from operations





(5,740,392)







1,804,806





















Other income (expenses)

















Interest income





57,374







17,962



Interest expense





(137,594)







(184,288)



Government subsidy income





47,033







10,926



Rental income from a related party





67,166







-



Other income, net





1,796







6,593



Total other income (expenses)





35,775







(148,807)





















(Loss) income before provision for income taxes





(5,704,617)







1,655,999



Provision for income taxes





1,047,595







684,804



Net (loss) income





(6,752,212)







971,195



Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest





(181,734)







(253,220)



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders of Tantech

Holdings Ltd.



$

(6,570,478)





$

1,224,415





















Net (loss) income





(6,752,212)







971,195



Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation adjustment





975,600







(1,394,434)



Comprehensive loss





(5,776,612)







(423,239)



Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest





(182,086)







(251,974)



Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders of

Tantech Holdings Ltd.



$

(5,594,526)





$

(171,265)





















(Loss) earnings per share - Basic and Diluted



$

(0.18)





$

0.04



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted





37,253,764







28,872,602



 

 

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net (loss) income



$

(6,752,212)





$

971,195



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:

















Depreciation expense





234,756







227,049



Amortization of intangible asset





235,593







216,781



Allowance for doubtful accounts - accounts receivable





14,395







-



Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment





-







2,867



Issuance of common stock for services





1,840,000







33,812



Inventory markdown





296,702







-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





(1,611,062)







(4,653,105)



Advances to suppliers





(128,735)







9,607,140



Advances to suppliers - related party





1,546,000







(1,422,000)



Inventory





(39,140)







(1,317,697)



Prepaid expenses and other receivables





(417,223)







8,280



Accounts payable





743,811







1,032,112



Accrued liabilities and other payables





(917,137)







232,756



Customer deposits





2,945,780







(2,908,226)



Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes





352,443







409,442



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(1,656,029)







2,440,406





















Cash flows from investing activities

















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment





(5,086)







(9,524)



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment





-







21,450



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(5,086)







11,926





















Cash flows from financing activities

















Proceeds from equity financing





6,939,000







-



Repayment of loans from third party





(309,200)







-



Bank acceptance notes payable, net of repayment





(1,767,975)







1,221,327



Proceeds from bank loans





2,473,600







6,652,116



Repayment of bank loans





(2,782,800)







(6,794,316)



Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties, net





161,589







(557,765)



Net cash provided by financing activities





4,714,214







521,362





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents





319,398







(198,016)





















Net increase in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents





3,372,497







2,775,678





















Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





37,339,304







12,645,977





















Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$

40,711,801





$

15,421,655





















Supplemental disclosure information:

















Income taxes paid



$

709,980





$

28,487



Interest paid



$

137,594





$

168,560



 

 

