Tanya was confirmed by the New Jersey State Senate.
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanya L. Phillips, a Partner in the Szaferman Lakind Workers' Compensation practice, has been appointed as a Workers' Compensation Judge. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Tanya on May 19, 2022, and she was then confirmed by the New Jersey State Senate on May 26, 2022.
Ms. Phillips has been practicing in the areas of workers' compensation and social security disability for 19 years, representing the interests of injured workers.
Tanya is an active member of the Mercer County Bar Association and served as President in 2021. She also served as President of the Mercer County Bar Foundation from 2017 through 2020. Tanya serves as the Treasurer of the Mercer County American Inn of Court – Hon. F. Patrick McManimon Session. She is a Barrister of the Justice James H. Coleman, Jr. New Jersey Workers' Compensation American Inn of Court.
"We are so proud of Tanya's appointment as a Workers' Compensation Judge," commented Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman. "Her knowledge, hard work and expertise have led her to this position and she will make an excellent and fair judge."
Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News & World Report™'s Best Law Firms® from 2014 through 2022. Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families, and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, and personal injury, workers' compensation, and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.
*Szaferman Lakind was selected to Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms® list. The Best Law Firms list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.
Media Contact
Dana O'Donnell, Szaferman Lakind, 1 6092750400 Ext: 230, dodonnell@szaferman.com
SOURCE Szaferman Lakind