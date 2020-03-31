SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks, the leading marketing cloud for competitive marketing and website intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, today announced two new executive hires that will help the company propel its culture of innovation and power its rapid expansion. Kevin Thompson has joined TapClicks as Chief Financial Officer and Marielle Smith has joined as Vice President of People Success. Both executives bring decades of dynamic leadership experience from media and technology sectors. Their experience will help optimize TapClicks' resources to drive industry-leading revenue growth and market penetration.
"2019 was a landmark year for the AdTech and MarTech industries. We saw a number of acquisitions and unprecedented demand for solutions that combine analytics, intelligence and reporting capabilities," said Babak Hedayati, CEO and Co-founder, TapClicks. "The ability to deliver these capabilities infused with advanced AI and the largest number of built-in data sources is why TapClicks has emerged as an industry leader, particularly for agencies, brands and media companies, including broadcast, radio, and newspapers. Kevin and Marielle are joining the company at a time where their presence will become part of the fabric of our innovation, dedication to customers, and long term success."
Kevin Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, joined TapClicks to lead the execution of its financial strategy with a focus on building the resources that will drive rapid expansion across advertising and marketing industries. He has over 20 years of leadership experience in technology with a strong background in scaling enterprise SaaS companies. Previously, Thompson served as CFO of Selligent, a global SaaS business in the marketing automation space. He was also CFO for Elastica (acquired by Blue Coat), HEAT Software (acquired by Clearlake Capital), and Vitria Technology. He has a BS in engineering from Stanford and an MBA from Columbia.
Marielle Smith, Vice President, People Success, brings over 20 years of HR and business operations experience to her role at TapClicks. She has been charged with leading the company's global People Success team, which includes talent acquisition and management, organization design and people operations. Smith's focus is on aligning people with projects that support the company's success and long term growth. Before joining TapClicks, Smith was the VP, People and Culture, at Science Exchange, and held other leadership HR roles at companies like GoodHire, Apigee and News Digital Media (Newscorp). She holds a BA from UC Irvine and Ph.D. and Master's degrees from Harvard University.
"Kevin's background of helping innovative companies scale is an exceptional fit for TapClicks. Especially as work habits shift quickly, TapClicks needs to double down on its mission to deliver enabling analytics and intelligence capabilities whenever and wherever our customers need them," said Colby West, President, TapClicks. "In that same spirit, Marielle's core belief, that what matters most for a business always connects back to its people - its employees, partners, and customers - has never been more true. With her leadership, we look forward to growing a team that will share in our dedication to our customers and each other."
TapClicks also announced the promotion of Daryl McNutt to Senior Vice President, Marketing. TapClicks' latest hires and promotions, including the appointment of Michael Rosner as SVP of global sales, have coincided with a period of rapid business acceleration for the company as customers find incredible value in its pre-built platform for automated data management, operations efficiency and optimization. Having secured an additional $10 million in funding in 2019, TapClicks has made major investments in product development and predictive analytics research as well as technology acquisitions that included StatX, iSpionage, and Megalytic. The company also recently launched its Global Partner Program, strengthening its ecosystem of AdTech and MarTech integrations and partnerships with organizations including Adobe Experience Cloud, Amazon Advertising, Verizon Media, ApexChat, and Snap, Inc.
