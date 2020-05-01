BEIJING, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
First Half Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights
- Net revenues increased by 3.3% year-over-year to RMB882. 6 million (US$128.6 million), from RMB854.2 million in the same period in 2018.
- Gross profit decreased by 30.4% year-over-year to RMB312.8 million (US$45.6 million), from RMB449.2 million in the same period in 2018.
- Operating loss was RMB646.9 million (US$94.2 million), compared to an operating loss of RMB345.9 million in the same period in 2018.
- Net loss was RMB625.1 million (US$91.1 million), compared to a net loss of RMB338.0 million in the same period in 2018.
- Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB11.36 (US$1.65).
- Cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, including current and non-current, and restricted cash totaled RMB728.7 million (US$106.1 million) as of June 30, 2019, compared to a balance of RMB704.8 million as of December 31, 2018.
- Deferred revenue totaled RMB1,398.4 million (US$203.7 million) as of June 30, 2019, compared to a balance of RMB830.0 million as of December 31, 2018, representing an increase of 68.5%.
- Total student enrollments in adult education in the first half of 2019 decreased by 4.8% year-over-year to approximately 62,900.
- Total number of learning centers in adult education decreased to 142 as of June 30, 2019, from 180 as of December 31, 2018.
- Total student enrollments in K-12 education in the first half of 2019 increased by 214.0% year-over-year to approximately 58,400.
- Total number of learning centers in K-12 education increased to 177 as of June 30, 2019, from 148 as of December 31, 2018.
The Company's Interim Financial Statements are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, the Interim Financial Statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm.
About Tarena International, Inc.
Tarena is a leading provider of professional education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand.
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Unaudited
RMB
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
569,498
530,984
Time deposits
158,660
158,585
Restricted cash
-
14,700
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
36,217
39,901
Amounts due from a related party
16,448
9,938
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
201,992
171,466
Total current assets
982,815
925,574
Time deposits-non current
523
517
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current
19,357
12,157
Amounts due from a related party
6,500
6,500
Property and equipment, net
594,553
626,068
Intangible assets, net
21,157
19,046
Goodwill
52,782
52,782
Right-of-use assets
617,356
-
Long-term investments
69,651
59,651
Deferred income tax assets
66,811
53,752
Other non-current assets
114,350
122,000
Total assets
2,545,855
1,878,047
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loan
-
13,726
Accounts payable
48,741
18,529
Amounts due to related parties
-
872
Income taxes payable
66,644
71,847
Deferred revenue
1,398,388
830,019
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
448,004
365,428
Operating lease liabilities - current
301,166
-
Total current liabilities
2,262,943
1,300,421
Operating lease liabilities – non-current
296,262
-
Other non-current liabilities
5,825
5,983
Total liabilities
2,565,030
1,306,404
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
331
331
Class B ordinary shares
74
74
Treasury stock
(457,169)
(457,169)
Additional paid-in capital
1,247,392
1,222,072
Accumulated other comprehensive income
58,745
50,472
Accumulated deficit
(867,217)
(243,162)
Total equity attributable to Tarena International, Inc.
(17,844)
572,618
Non-controlling interest
(1,331)
(975)
Total liabilities and equity
2,545,855
1,878,047
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
For the Six Months Ended
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
RMB
RMB
Net revenues
882,613
854,182
Cost of revenues
(569,851)
(404,978)
Gross profit
312,762
449,204
Selling and marketing expenses
(576,038)
(467,489)
General and administrative expenses
(294,670)
(244,594)
Research and development expenses
(88,952)
(83,003)
Operating loss
(646,898)
(345,882)
Interest income
9,427
14,949
Other (loss) income
(483)
707
Foreign currency exchange income
1,106
1,032
Loss before income taxes
(636,848)
(329,194)
Income tax benefit (expense)
11,737
(8,835)
Net loss
(625,111)
(338,029)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,056)
(782)
Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B ordinary shareholders
(624,055)
(337,247)
Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:
Basic
(11.36)
(5.99)
Diluted
(11.36)
(5.99)
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
54,929,910
56,277,694
Diluted
54,929,910
56,277,694
Net loss
(625,111)
(338,029)
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
8,273
14,415
Comprehensive loss
(616,838)
(323,614)