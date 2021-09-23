Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The dividend is payable December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business November 17, 2021. The 4th quarter dividend will be the company's 217th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews. 

 

