Target_Corporation___Logo.jpg

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

 By Target Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 

Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) webcast of its 2nd quarter earnings conference call.



WHEN: 

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 7:00 a.m. central time



HOW: 

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")



WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

 

 

