MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results the morning of March 3. Later that morning the company will webcast its meeting with the financial community beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.
At the meeting, members of the company's leadership team will discuss its strategic and financial plans and provide guidance for the company's expected fiscal 2020 financial performance.
Investors and others can access the presentations and Q&A session online at Investors.Target.com (hover over "investors" then click on "events & presentations"). The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days following the meeting.
