VANCOUVER, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results.  After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8688 internationally.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until May 14, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 247553 #.

Russell Hallbauer
CEO and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

