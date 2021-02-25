LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, announced that Tastemade, a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers, will utilize its data performance tracking solution for linear free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST).
A lifestyle powerhouse, Tastemade produces hundreds of hours of award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month.
The rapid growth of Tastemade's audience and global OTT distribution partners created the need for better content performance tracking specific to digital linear networks.
FAST content programmers do not currently have visibility into title-level performance across multiple digital platforms, creating data inefficiencies for FAST networks that need this data to make strategic content acquisition and programming decisions. Whip Media leveraged its industry-leading data aggregation capabilities to solve this problem by mapping FAST network's performance data to both its linear schedules and internal metadata, creating an automated performance tracking solution for digital linear networks. Designed to handle scale and improve performance visibility, this platform will help Tastemade make more informed programming decisions.
"As we rapidly expand our global distribution footprint, we're excited to work with Whip Media to deepen our understanding of how viewers engage with our content across multiple platforms," said Jay Holzer, Head of Programming, Tastemade Streaming Network.
"We applaud Tastemade, a truly data-forward modern media company and streaming network, for bringing more visibility to the industry and FAST networks to drive innovation in their businesses," said Carol Hanley, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer of Whip Media. "This partnership will help Tastemade to leverage the power of their data to drive revenue and share their premium original lifestyle programming with more audiences."
About Tastemade
Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards, and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: http://www.tastemade.com.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is transforming the global content licensing ecosystem with a market leading enterprise software platform that centrally connects data, processes and teams throughout the digital distribution journey. Powered by proprietary data and predictive insights, we enable the world's top entertainment organizations to efficiently distribute, control and monetize their TV and movie content to drive revenue and direct-to-consumer growth. Whip Media has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. For more information, visit http://whipmedia.com.
