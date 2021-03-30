GEDERA, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights (*):

  • Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $75.3 million compared to $97.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 22.7%  The decrease in revenues was the result of the  COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which has significant effect on the commercial aviation industry.

 

  • Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $8.4 million (11.2% of revenues) compared to $15.3 million (15.7% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 44.8%. The decline in gross profit was mainly due to decrease in revenues and fixed charges on the COGS.

 

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.1 million compared to $7.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

 

  • GAAP net loss from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.5 million compared to GAAP net income of $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. GAAP net income from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included one-time expenses of approximately $0.8 million.

 

  • Cash net of debt for December 31, 2020 was $16.2 million compared to $16.0 million for December 31, 2019. During 2020, the Company made significant capital investments related to the two large agreements with Honeywell. Nevertheless, the improvement in cash was mainly due to improved working capital management.



    * Financial results for fiscal year 2019 reclassified due to discontinued operation.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "2020 was a unique and challenging year for the aerospace industry and for TAT. TAT has reacted quickly in early 2020 to the changing environment and adjusted its cost structure to the new environment. We managed to conclude 2020 with positive EBITDA and slight increase in our net cash balance after making some meaningful investments related to the two new strategic agreements with Honeywell. These investments are reflected in the inventory and property, plant and equipment line items in our balance sheet. During 2020, we signed two strategic agreements with Honeywell that are related to MRO services to APU 331-200 and APU 331-500. We believe that such agreements position TAT (through its Piedmont subsidiary) as a global premier MRO services provider. We also believe that the Company would generate significant business and revenues from these two agreements. In addition, TAT has been working on other operational rationalization activities that are expected to yield significant cost savings starting from late 2021. We expect to enjoy the full impact of our above mentioned activities when the industry starts recovering from the COVID 19 crisis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance.  Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization, inventory impairment from exit and dismissal activity and customers relationship write off. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results.  Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in page 11.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)







December 31,







2020



2019 (*)













ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS:











   Cash and cash equivalents





$       24,128



$       15,959

   Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $306 

    thousands as of December 31, 2020





11,355



20,311

   Inventory, net





41,223



43,327

   Other current assets and prepaid expenses





2,737



2,605

   Assets belong to discontinued operation





-



1,401













   Total current assets





79,443



83,603













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











   Restricted deposit





176



-

   Investment in affiliates





771



956

   Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement





1,186



1,404

   Deferred income taxes





566



228

Property, plant and equipment, net





25,737



20,605

Operating lease right of use assets





6,767



6,664

Intangible assets, net





1,475



389

Assets belong to discontinued operation





-



826

    Total non-current assets





 

36,678



31,072













   Total assets





$     116,121



$     114,675















December 31,







2020



2019(*)















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:













  Current maturities of long-term loans





$         1,477



$             -



  Credit line from bank





3,000



-



   Accounts payable





12,222



11,823



   Accrued expenses





6,691



7,393



   Operating lease liabilities





1,614



1,330



   Liabilities belong to discontinued operation





179



158

















   Total current liabilities





25,183



20,704

















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:













   Long-term loans





3,489



-



   Other long-term liabilities





-



62



   Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement





1,410



1,751



   Deferred income taxes





-



1,100



   Operating lease liabilities





5,758



5,688

















   Total non-current liabilities





10,657



8,601































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (NOTE 13)

























Total liabilities





35,840



29,305

















EQUITY:













Ordinary shares of NIS 0.9 par value:

Authorized: 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2020 and at

 December 31, 2019; Issued: 9,854,696 shares at December 31, 2020

 and at December 31, 2019; Outstanding: 8,874,696 shares at

 December 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019





2,809



2,809



Additional paid-in capital





65,711



65,573



Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019





(2,088)



(2,088)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





128



26



Retained earnings





13,721



19,050



Total shareholders' equity





80,281



85,370































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$       116,121



$       114,675



*Reclassified due to discontinued operation

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year ended December 31,







2020



2019(*)



2018(*)

















Revenue:















Products





$    22,739



$    25,019



$    23,151



Services





52,620



72,460



64,570









75,359



97,479



87,721





















Cost of revenue:

















Products





20,751



21,557



23,807



Services





46,173



60,622



55,969









66,924



82,179



79,776





















Gross profit





8,435



15,300



7,945





















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net





185



113



458



Selling and marketing





4,369



4,929



4,754



General and administrative





7,612



7,654



7,901



Other expense (income)





315



-



(4)



























12,481



12,696



13,109





















Operating income (loss)





(4,046)



2,604



(5,164)





















Financial expenses





(999)



(1,270)



(1,555)



Financial income





229



848



1,467





















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)





(4,816)



2,182



(5,252)





















Taxes on income (tax benefit)





(1,517)



589



(1,464)





















Income (loss) before share of equity investment





(3,299)



1,593



(3,788)





















Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies





(185)



(132)



(140)





















Net income (loss) from continued operation





$    (3,484)



$    1,461



$    (3,928)

























































*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.





















































  

 

 









Year ended December 31,







2020



2019(*)



2018(*)

















Net loss from discontinued operation





$  (1,845)



$  (655)



$   (480)

Net income (loss)





$   (5,329)



$   806



$       (4,408)

















Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted from continued operation





$    (0.39)



$    0.17



$    (0.45)

Net loss per share basic and diluted from discontinued operation





$    (0.21)



$ (0.07)



$    (0.05)

Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted





$    (0.6)



$   0.1



$    (0.5)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic





8,874,696



8,874,696



8,864,885

Diluted





8,874,696



8,874,696



8,864,885

 

*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.

 

 

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)









Year ended December 31,

 









2020

 



2019(*)

 



2018(*)

 





















Net income (loss)





$      (5,329)



$    806



$      (4,408)



Other comprehensive income (loss), net

















Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives





232



372



(672)



Reclassification adjustments for gains from

  derivatives included in net income





(130)



(140)



331



Total other comprehensive income (loss)





$      102



$      232



$      (341)



 

Total comprehensive income (loss)





$      (5,227)



$      1,038



$      (4,749)



*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)



















































Share capital



























Number of

shares issued





Amount



Additional paid-in capital



Accumulated

 other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Treasury shares



Retained earnings



Total equity































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017



9,102,917



$             2,802



$        65,073



$            135



$           (2,088)



$            22,652



$            88,574



CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017:































Comprehensive income (loss)



-



-



-



(341)



-



(4,408)



(4,749)



 Share based compensation



-



-



272



-



-



-



272



 Exercise of options



19,584



7



190



-



-



-



197



BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018



9,122,501



$            2,809



$       65,535



$            (206)



$            (2,088)



$            18,244



$            84,294



CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018:































Comprehensive income



-



-



-



232



-



806



1,038



 Share based compensation



-



-



38



-



-



-



38



BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019



9,149,169



$            2,809



$       65,573



$            26



$            (2,088)



$            19,050



$            85,370



CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:































Comprehensive income (loss)



-



-



-



102



-



(5,329)



(5,227)



Share based compensation



-



-



138



-



-



-



138



BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020



9,149,169



$            2,809



$       65,711



$            128



$            (2,088)



13,721



$            80,281













































 

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)







Year ended December 31,





2020



2019(*)



2018(*)















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income (loss)



$      (5,329)



$      806



$      (4,408)

Net income (loss) from continued operations



(3,484)



1,461



(3,928)















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



4,065



4,292



4,065

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment



-



-



-

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives



(34)



(311)



382

Non cash finance expense



566



354



-

Change in provision for doubtful accounts



(8)



38



(347)

Share in results of affiliated companies



185



132



140

Share based compensation



138



38



272

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



(341)



(897)



(587)

Impairment of intangible assets



298



-



-

Deferred income taxes, net



(1,438)



(450)



(102)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













    Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable



9,472



(2,037)



6,477

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses



310



2,500



(1,575)

    Decrease (increase) in inventory



1,868



(5,740)



381

    Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable



(5,336)



3,349



(1,137)

    Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses



(252)



982



(1,920)

    Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities



(62)



(118)



34

Net cash provided by operating activities from continued operation



$      5,947



$      3,593



$      2,155















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Investment in affiliated company



-



(10)



(26)

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



-



-



(22)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



-



-



7

Purchase of property and equipment



(3,894)



(3,269)



(4,270)

Purchase of intangible assets



(1,513)



-



-

Maturities of deposits



-



-



470

Net cash used in continued investing activities



$   (5,407)



$   (3,279)



$   (3,841)

 

 





Year ended December 31,







2020



2019(*)



2018(*)



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Short-term credit received from banks



3,960



-



-



Proceeds from long-term loans received



3,692











Exercise of options



-



-



197



Net cash provided by continued financing activities



7,652



-



197



















CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:















Net loss from discontinued operation



(1,845)



$   (655)



$   (480)



Net cash provided by operating activities



1,998



484



405



Net cash used in investing activities



-



(134)



-



Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities



153



$   (305)



(75)



 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



8,345



9



(1,564)



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR



15,959



15,950



17,514



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR



24,304



15,959



15,950



 

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit



$           6,575





$           942



$           523



Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities



$           1,756





$           648



-





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Interest paid



$          (3)





$          (28)



$          (10)



Income taxes received (paid), net



$          (3)





$           673



$     (1,087)





































 

 

 

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)  (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





December 31,



December 31,

2020



2019 (*)



(audited)



(audited)

Net income (loss)

$                   (5,329)



$                        806

Adjustments:







Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies

185



132

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(1,517)



589

Financial expenses, net

770



422

Other expenses

315



-

Depreciation and amortization

4,259



4,394

Net loss from discontinued operation

1,845



655

Share base compensation

138



38

Exit and disposal activity

450



-









Adjusted EBITDA

1,116



7,036

 

*Reclassified due to discontinued operation

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:   

www.tat-technologies.com.

Contact:

Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-8-862-8503  

ehudb@tat-technologies.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tat-technologies-reports-2020-results-301259051.html

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.