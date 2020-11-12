GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.
Key Financial Highlights:
- Revenues for Q3 2020 were $16.8 million compared with $24.8 million in Q3 2019. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 were $58.8 million compared with $71.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- Gross profit for Q3 2020 was $1.4 million (8.3% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $4.1 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2019. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 was $7.5 million (12.7% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $11 million (15.3% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 was (0.3) million compared with $2.2 million in Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 was $2.2 million compared with $5.3 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- Net loss was ($1.6) million, or loss of ($0.16) per diluted share in Q3 2020 compared with a net income of $0.15 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in Q3 2019. Net loss was ($3.4) million, or loss of ($0.37) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 compared with a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- During Q3 2020 and the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 TAT reported losses from discontinued operation of the JT8D engine blades coating in the amount of $0.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively.
Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "TAT reacted fast and effectively to the COVID 19 impact on the aerospace industry. In Q2 and Q3 of 2020 we adjusted the company's cost structure to the reduction in revenues during such period. We will continue to proactively monitor our cost structure and cash flow as the industry continues to manage the pandemic and its impact. Our strong balance sheet with net cash of over $19 million provides us the flexibility to serve our customers and in the same time maintain business development activities.
We are pleased that despite the pandemic, the company was able to continue its sales, marketing, and business development efforts with meaningful results. During the third quarter of 2020 we signed a 10- year contract with Honeywell for the repair of APU 331-2xx. This contract represents a substantial opportunity to increase our APU business. In order to support its execution, we will invest in machines and rotatable parts in the coming quarters to better support our clients.
In addition, we are proud that during the last six months we executed new, and renewed existing long-term agreements with MRO and OEM customers with potential aggregate revenues of $38 million for the coming years"
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019 (*)
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 24,106
$ 15,959
Accounts receivable, net
13,657
20,311
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
3,449
2,605
Inventory, net
40,100
43,327
Assets belong to discontinued operation
-
1,839
Total current assets
81,312
84,041
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Restricted deposit
165
-
Investment in affiliates
777
956
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
1,164
1,404
Deferred income taxes
-
228
Intangible assets, net
1,604
777
Property, plant and equipment, net
19,884
20,605
Operating lease right of use assets
7,320
6,664
Total non-current assets
30,914
30,634
$ 112,226
$ 114,675
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
8,118
11,823
Accrued expenses
6,313
7,393
Deferred income (government grant)
265
-
Operating lease liabilities
1,635
1,330
Liabilities belong to discontinued operation
260
158
Total current liabilities
16,591
20,704
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans
4,841
-
Other long-term liabilities
-
62
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
1,451
1,751
Deferred income taxes
1,256
1,100
Operating lease liabilities
5,990
5,688
Total non-current liabilities
13,538
8,601
Total liabilities
$ 30,129
$ 29,305
EQUITY:
Share capital
2,809
2,809
Additional paid-in capital
65,683
65,573
Treasury stock at cost
(2,088)
(2,088)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
19
26
Retained earnings
15,674
19,050
Total shareholders' equity
82,097
85,370
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 112,226
$ 114,675
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019(*)
2020
2019(*)
2019(*)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 4,822
$ 5,725
$ 18,157
$ 17,924
$ 25,019
Services
11,995
19,059
40,667
53,770
72,460
16,817
24,784
58,824
71,694
97,479
Cost of goods:
Products
4,383
4,853
16,156
15,037
21,557
Services
11,036
15,757
35,179
45,668
60,622
15,419
20,610
51,335
60,705
82,179
Gross Profit
1,398
4,174
7,489
10,989
15,300
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
62
39
131
96
113
Selling and marketing
920
1,225
2,986
3,549
4,929
General and administrative
1,813
1,860
5,542
5,362
7,654
2,795
3,124
8,659
9,007
12,696
Operating income (loss)
(1,397)
1,050
(1,170)
1,982
2,604
Financial expenses, net
(177)
(144)
(248)
(517)
(422)
Other expenses
-
-
(21)
-
-
Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax
(1,574)
906
(1,439)
1,465
2,182
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
(180)
469
(48)
464
631
Income (loss) before equity investment
(1,394)
437
(1,391)
1,001
1,551
Share in results of affiliated companies
(62)
(65)
(179)
(139)
(132)
Net income (loss) from continued operation
$ (1,456)
$ 372
$ (1,570)
$ 862
$ 1,419
Loss from discontinued operation before
(60)
(230)
(391)
(564)
(655)
Loss on disposal of discontinued operation
(60)
-
(1,415)
-
-
Benefit from income taxes
-
15
-
45
42
Net loss from discontinued operation
$ (120)
$ (215)
$ (1,806)
(519)
$ (613)
Net income (loss)
$ (1,576)
$ 157
$ (3,376)
$ 343
$ 806
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
Net income (loss) per share from continued
$ (0.16)
$ 0.04
$ (0.17)
$ 0.1
$ 0.18
Net loss per share from discontinued operation
$ 0
$ (0.02)
$ (0.2)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.07)
Net income (loss) per share
$ (0.16)
$ 0.02
$ (0.37)
$ 0.04
$ 0.11
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,864,885
Diluted
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,864,885
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Net income (loss)
$ (1,576)
$ 157
$ (3,376)
$ 343
$ 806
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives
(33)
72
(7)
358
372
Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)
-
(104)
5
(118)
(140)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
$ (1,609)
$ 125
$ (3,378)
$ 583
$ 1,038
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders
Share capital
Accumulated
other
Number of
Additional paid-
comprehensive
Treasury
Retained
shares issued
Amount
in capital
income (loss)
shares
earnings
Total equity
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited)
9,122,501
$ 2,802
$ 65,073
$ 135
$ (2,088)
$ 22,652
$ 88,574
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
(341)
-
(4,408)
(4,749)
Share based compensation expenses
-
-
272
-
-
-
272
Exercise of option
26,668
7
190
-
-
-
197
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited)
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,535
$ (206)
$ (2,088)
$ 18,244
$ 84,294
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
232
-
806
1038
Share based compensation expenses
-
-
38
-
-
-
38
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 (audited)
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,573
$ 26
$ (2,088)
$ 19,050
$ 85,370
CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
Comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
(7)
-
(3,376)
(3,383)
Share based compensation expenses
-
-
110
-
-
-
110
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,683
$ 19
$ (2,088)
$ 15,674
$ 82,097
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019(*)
2020
2019(*)
2019(*)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$ (1,576)
$ 157
$ (3,376)
$ 343
$ 806
Net income (loss) from continued operations
(1,456)
372
(1,570)
862
1,419
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
1,079
1,077
3,107
3,185
4,292
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
(14)
(38)
7
(293)
(311)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(73)
-
133
-
38
Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company
62
65
179
139
132
Share based compensation
33
36
110
(9)
38
Non cash finance expense
57
107
(48)
324
354
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
(159)
(134)
(300)
(912)
(897)
Deferred income taxes, net
441
(115)
384
(293)
(450)
Deferred revenues (government grant)
(794)
-
265
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
787
1,714
7,027
(1,510)
(2,037)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
(729)
486
(605)
1,743
2,500
Decrease (increase) in inventory
1,674
(1,314)
3,039
(3,531)
(5,740)
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
307
82
(2,913)
2,722
3,349
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
(995)
1,193
(1,080)
1,535
982
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
-
(20)
(62)
(98)
(118)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 220
$3,511
$ 7,673
$ 3,864
$ 3,551
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in affiliated company
-
-
-
(10)
(10)
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
-
-
-
(22)
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
-
(22)
-
-
Increase in long-term deposits
(2)
(165)
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,253)
(1,287)
(3,012)
(2,980)
(3,269)
Purchase of intangible assets
(950)
(950)
Cash flows used in investing activities
$ (2,205)
$ (1,287)
$ (4,149)
$ (3,012)
$ (3,279)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from long-term loans received
-
-
4,841
-
-
Cash flows provided by financing activities
$ -
$ -
$ 4,841
$ -
$ -
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
$ (120)
$ (215)
$ (1,806)
(519)
$ (613)
Net cash provided by operating activities
175
516
1,588
566
484
Net cash used in investing activities
-
-
(34)
(134)
Net cash used in discontinued operations
$ 55
$ 301
$ (218)
13
$ (263)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,930)
2,525
8,147
865
9
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
26,036
14,290
15,959
15,950
15,950
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 24,106
$ 16,815
$ 24,106
$ 16,815
$ 15,959
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019(*)
2020
2019(*)
2019(*)
Net income (loss)
$ (1,576)
$ 157
$ (3,376)
$ 343
$ 806
Adjustments:
Share in results of equity investment of
62
65
179
139
132
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
(180)
469
(48)
464
631
Financial expenses, net
177
144
250
517
422
Other expenses
-
-
21
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
1,060
1,144
3,250
3,322
4,394
Net loss from discontinued operations
120
215
1,806
519
613
Share based compensation
33
36
110
(9)
38
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (304)
$ 2,230
$ 2,192
$ 5,295
$ 7,036
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation