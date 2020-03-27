WASHINGTON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An already deep team has added top talent at Capitol Counsel today, who announced that top tax policy experts Patrick J. "Pat" Raffaniello and Timothy Hanford will join as partners. Raffaniello and Hanford come to Capitol Counsel from Raffaniello & Associates where the two have represented clients with issues before Congress and the federal government for over 25 years.
"Pat and Tim bring decades of experience to our bipartisan tax policy team. They will be a valuable addition to Capitol Counsel as Congress wrestles with serious tax policy issues on the horizon," said John D. Raffaelli, Capitol Counsel Founder.
Raffaniello and Hanford each bring more than three decades of experience working for Congress and serving corporations, trade associations, and other business enterprises.
Raffaniello, a former Principal at PricewaterhouseCoopers, has served as Chief of Staff to U.S. Congressman Bill Brewster; as Director of Federal Affairs for the National Rifle Association; and a Partner at the law firm of Collier, Shannon & Rill. He also had experience in state government affairs for Unocal Oil Corporation; and as Executive Director to the Southwest Energy Council.
"In light of divided government, joining Capitol Counsel allows our clients to tap into the deep substantive expertise of its extraordinary team of professionals. Their long-standing professional and personal relationships with both the Republican and Democratic decision-makers will provide our clients with the ability to bridge the partisan divide to achieve their legislative and regulatory objectives," said Raffaniello."
Hanford served as Tax Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means, for 14 years, advising Chairman Bill Archer and Republican Members of the Committee. Hanford helped shape major pieces of legislation, including the Taxpayer Bill of Rights 2, the Small Business Job Protection Act of 1996, the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997, and the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998.
"Tax policy will be at the heart of some very big decisions over the coming months and years. We plan to be at the center of the debate," said Hanford.
Mr. Raffaniello holds a Juris Doctorate from The Washington College of Law; a Bachelor of Arts from The American University, College of Public Affairs; and an Associate of Arts from The State University of New York. He served in the United States Army Military Police Corps from 1975 through 1978.
Mr. Hanford holds a Juris Doctorate cum laude from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Sciences in Mathematics from Stanford University.
About Capitol Counsel
Capitol Counsel is a full service, bipartisan and bicameral advocacy firm recognized for its expertise in tax, health care, financial services, energy, commerce and trade. For more information on Capitol Counsel, please visit our website at www.capitolcounsel.com or contact John D. Raffaelli at (202) 861-3200.