SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ("Taylor Morrison"), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast, as well as an archive of the conference call, will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com.
For call participants, the dial-in number is: 1 (855) 470-8731 or 1 (661) 378-9962 and the audience passcode is: 3476262. This call will be recorded and available for replay at investors.taylormorrison.com.
Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.
About Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016-2020 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under three well-established brands, Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes and William Lyon Signature. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and active adult buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. We also have an exclusive partnership with Christopher Todd Communities, a growing Phoenix-based developer of innovative, luxury rental communities to operate a "Build-to-Rent" homebuilding business.
For more information about Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes and William Lyon Signature, please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
(480) 734-2060
investor@taylormorrison.com