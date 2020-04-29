SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks™, the leader in technology solutions for the background screening industry, today announced a new partnership with Appriss Insights (Formerly known as Innovative/IDS) for data filtering through TazWorks partner, Trade House Data. Appriss brings powerful data solutions to Trade House Data users and joins a list of trusted data providers within the filtering tool.
Trade House Data filters save users time by providing robust configuration options to fit each user's unique policies and procedures. The filters allow Trade House Data clients to avoid unnecessary manual work by broadening or narrowing the search scope to return the desired results. The filters allow users to create custom templates that match the criteria of each of their clients using Appriss Insights as a quality data source.
"Appriss and TazWorks have a shared commitment to improving workforce safety through better data and technology," said Brian Kelly, Appriss Insights' Vice President Business Development & Marketing. "We are delighted to provide their customers access to our industry-leading background screening data, including our National Criminal Information Scan® (NCIS)."
"The Trade House Data Filters are a powerful tool that provides our CRAs with the ability to control their pointer-data," said Mari Cazares, TazWorks Product Manager. "We are thrilled to have Appriss Insights as a new partner for THD Filtering options."
Background screening agencies interested in utilizing the Trade House Data filtering options can contact their TazWorks Account Manager or a Trade House Data representative at support@tradehousedata.com.
TazWorks and Appriss will be offering a joint webinar to demonstrate the new Trade House Data filters on May 13th, 2020 at 12:00 PM MDT. Interested parties can register through the TazWorks website.
ABOUT TAZWORKS:
TazWorks is a SaaS-based software and technology platform that powers the largest number of independent background screening agencies in the United States. TazWorks offers end-to-end technology solutions and revenue-generating strategies to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks delivers the most comprehensive network of integrated data providers, Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), drug screening, and other related services. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.
Contact:
Ashley Casaus
801-572-7401
ashley.casaus@tazworks.com