SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TazWorks, the leading provider of background screening integrations for the HR software industry, today announced its newest integration with JazzHR™. The TazWorks/JazzHR integration gives hiring managers the ability to initiate and manage background checks from within JazzHR's award-winning HR management software and helps business managers speed up the process of recruiting.
The integration also improves the overall candidate experience with mobile outreach tools and an easy-to-use interface. The TazWorks integration also gives JazzHR users access to a vast network of independent background screening agencies.
"JazzHR is proud to partner with TazWorks to bring the power of our applicant tracking system to their network of background-check clients," said JazzHR's Chief Sales Officer, Chuck Brownfield. "By connecting JazzHR's award-winning hiring technology with TazWorks' trusted infrastructure, more screening providers than ever can integrate with our industry-leading recruiting software."
JazzHR's software allows customers to optimize the process of tracking applicants, accessing custom-built workflows, and utilizing a suite of tools to complete daily tasks. JazzHR is affordable and easy to use, ranking #1 with Capterra as most user-friendly, top 20 for ATS' in 2019, and top 25 HR Software in 2020. JazzHR provides bulk actions, no additional costs per users, comprehensive reporting, and 24 job board, partners. Jordan Blasdell, TazWorks Director of Strategic Alliance says, "We're so pleased to bring JazzHR into our network of integrations. Many TazWorks clients will find close alignment between the two customer bases, which will bring more opportunities for mutual growth."
ABOUT TAZWORKS
TazWorks is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports the largest number of independent screening agencies in the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced business intelligence tools that help screening professionals operate more efficiently. TazCloud also delivers the most comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Property Management Systems (PMS), and drug screening providers. TazWorks was founded in 2002 and is based in the Greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.
To learn more about TazWorks go to tazworks.com
Media Contact:
Ashley Casaus