SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TBConsulting (TBC), a leading global provider of professional and IT services, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has announced that Steve Walker has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dieter Gable, formerly CEO since 2008 will transition to the role of President of the company and serve as a key advisor.
Steve Walker has more than 15 years of experience in thought leadership and executive-level IT business development most recently as Director at TBC since 2015. His intimate knowledge of IT and effectiveness at communicating with executives across various industries allows him to identify pain points within mid-market companies and work together to find solutions. Steve's executive experience within the IT Managed Services field allowed him to develop a leadership style which garners the respect and dedication of his colleagues and peers, particularly during times of high stress and impending deadlines. Steve keeps everyone motivated and focused on shared goals. His experience with building and leading successful business development teams has led to multi-million-dollar company growth.
"Steve has been an integral member of the TBC leadership team for over seven years," said Dieter Gable, President of TBC. "Throughout that time, Steve has helped build our core capabilities including a sales team focused on large multi-national companies. His work has expanded the TBC services and our geographic coverage from mostly just the southwestern United States to now having a global presence. The entire team has confidence in Steve's abilities and we're excited to see continued growth of the leadership capabilities from within the TBC organization."
TBC's culture and mission will continue to be driven by its core values of passion, partnership, and innovation. The strategic goals remain the same—to invest in client partnerships, provide deep technical and strategic expertise, and to empower team members to deliver excellence to further client success.
Steve is passionate about delivering solutions that create value for clients, partners, and team members and believes that the current portfolio represents those areas that matter most to clients—market-leading solutions around modern infrastructure, including on premise and cloud solutions, security, networking, IT service management and unified communications.
"What first attracted me to TBC was the incredible team of smart people who cared deeply about their teammates and their clients' success— it's one of the core strengths of the company," said Steve Walker. "The greatest threat in the technology sector is complacency—but we thrive on change because to us, change means opportunity. Our focus has always been to deliver customer success and in our next chapter we need to focus on how we deliver that same customer experience with scalability and sustainability by doing whatever it takes to empower our teams to drive success. While we are a technology company, it's our people that make us all successful."
About TBConsulting
TBConsulting was founded 25 years ago with the goal of delivering more consumable and affordable IT solutions to the mid-market and emerging enterprise space. TBC has a proven track record of success as a Managed Service Provider, partnering with our clients to provide outcome-driven and customer-centric service. TBC has offices in Arizona and California and data centers in Arizona, California, Michigan, Nevada, Texas, and Europe. We are proud of our 95% client retention rate—at TBC, we listen, care, and are deeply committed to supporting our clients' digital transformation strategies.
Media Contact
Lisa Corridan, TBConsulting, 1 4802269801, lcorridan@tbconsulting.com
