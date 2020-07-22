BAAR, Switzerland and NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process announces the selection of Bob Fresneda to lead the sales, marketing, professional services and customer support operations in the United States. As its customer base and opportunities have grown in the US market, TCG Process made a strategic decision to expand global operations in the United States with Fresneda at the helm.
With wholly-owned subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Portugal, Chile, Brazil, and Canada, TCG Process out of Switzerland, is forming its newest entity to build upon the success of its process automation platform, DocProStar. Many current customers and partners of TCG Process also operate in the US. Additionally, the process automation market is experiencing growth and benefiting from advanced technologies like those in the TCG product suite. TCG's executive management team decided this was the right time for an expansion which makes both good business and geographical sense. The US subsidiary will be in New Orleans, where Fresneda has established and managed other RPA, capture, process automation and content services organizations in the past.
"Bob has an established network of people who enjoy his high energy and win-win approach with employees, customers and partners – all of whom together offer the best technology and people in this strategic US market," said Arnold von Büren, founder and CEO of TCG Process globally. "In our search for the best CEO to run the US we talked to industry analysts and board members of large companies in our space and chose Bob to expand our presence in the US and around the world. Bob will be in a global leadership position as part of our internal executive management team at TCG."
"Bob has been deeply involved in the capture and business process automation software business for many years. He successfully built up and led the ReadSoft business in the US and so he knows how to work with and help European companies in this area expand into the US. I think he is an excellent choice and will be successful for Arnold and TCG who has been recruiting a number of talented individuals from our industry. We at Infosource will look forward to following TCG's progress as they expand," said Harvey Spencer, VP Infosource Software Division.
"TCG Process is an example of a successful international company that put technology development in front of marketing, so expanding into this large, strategic market is a position that TCG Process has earned. The products are amazing so to share this unique capability of a unified interface and a modern platform to deliver automated straight through processing for customers and partners is a great opportunity," shared Bob Fresneda. "I am proud of my career experiences which will allow TCG to leverage my knowledge and network in RPA, document process automation, workflow and capture to create the programs needed to grow and manage this business."
Bob is speaking for TCG at the AIIM virtual event on process automation today, 7/22/2020 at 10:00AM CST. To join: https://info.aiim.org/process-automation-success-stories-from-passivity-and-reactivity-to-agility-and-responsiveness.
About TCG
TCG is an international organization solving business process automation (BPA) challenges with its DocProStar platform, digitizing and automating complex processes across enterprises like Banking/Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners on five continents.