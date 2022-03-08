LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
The Call & Contact Center Expo is the ultimate exhibition for the customer engagement industry. The exposition showcases over 200 industry-leading speakers who will share their robust knowledge in the call and contact center space and attracts more than 300 leading suppliers from all over the world.
TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, will be demonstrating TCN Operator, its flagship call center platform. The cloud-based platform is customizable to address all call center needs, including List Management Services (LMS), a Compliance Suite and advanced Workforce Management features. As a robust and holistic call center platform, TCN Operator combines automated agent tools and advanced apps to provide comprehensive, easy-to-use software to boost agent productivity and improve the customer experience.
WHERE
Stand Number: 4002
Call & Contact Center Expo
Las Vegas Convention Center
3150 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
WHEN
March 16 - 17, 2022
To learn more about TCN and book a meeting with TCN executives at the expo, visit https://www.callandcontactcenterexpo.us/exhibitors/tcn/.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums, or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics, and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for TCN), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
