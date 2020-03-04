CHICAGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] announced today that they will no longer be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2020. The decision was made out of caution related to company travel amid growing public health concerns.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2019.
