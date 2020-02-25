CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] are jointly presenting at two upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

Raymond James 41st Institutional Investors Conference
 March 2, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. CT
Kenneth R. Meyers, President and CEO – U.S. Cellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President – Finance and CFO – TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
 March 5, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. PT (12:55 p.m. CT
LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr. President and CEO –TDS; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer – U.S. Cellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President – Finance and CFO – TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To view all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The conference presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About TDS 
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2019.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

