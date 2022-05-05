2022 guidance reaffirmed

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,315 million for the first quarter of 2022, versus $1,318 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $44 million and $0.37, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $57 million and $0.48, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Family of Companies is making meaningful progress on our strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is continuing to make improvements in its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is seeing good and increasing success in its fiber expansion program.

"UScellular's first quarter results delivered growth in retail service revenue, driven by the positive impact of higher ARPU. We continue to focus on growth areas of the business, including prepaid, business and government, and fixed wireless. Fixed wireless gross additions increased year-over-year, and momentum continues to build in our tower business, which produced double-digit revenue growth for the first quarter.

"TDS Telecom increased residential broadband connections, which contributed to strong residential broadband revenue growth in the quarter. TDS Telecom announced new fiber-to-the-home expansion markets in Montana and Wisconsin, as it continues to deploy fiber outside as well as inside of our traditional markets."

2022 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 5, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2022 Estimated Results





UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)





Service revenues

$3,100-$3,200

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$750-$900

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$925-$1,075

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$700-$800

Unchanged



TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues

$1,010-$1,040

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$260-$290

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$260-$290

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$500-$550

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2022 Estimated Results



UScellular



TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)







Net income (GAAP)

N/A



N/A

Add back:







Income tax expense

N/A



N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$65-$215



$40-$70

Add back:







Interest expense

135



Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

710



220

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$910-$1,060



$260-$290

Add back or deduct:







(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$1,075



$260-$290

Deduct:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170



Interest and dividend income

5



Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$750-$900



$260-$290

 



Actual Results



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022



Year Ended

December 31, 2021



UScellular



TDS

 Telecom



UScellular



TDS

 Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)















Net income (GAAP)

$             52



$             23



$           160



$             90

Add back:















Income tax expense

32



8



20



24

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$             84



$             31



$           180



$           114

Add back:















Interest expense

33



(2)



175



(5)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

171



54



678



198

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           288



$             83



$       1,033



$           308

Add back or deduct:















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2





23



2

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)





(2)



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           289



$             83



$       1,054



$           310

Deduct:















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

45





179



Interest and dividend income

1





6



1

Other, net







(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           243



$             83



$           869



$           310





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2022, TDS repurchased 254,102 of its Common Shares for $5 million and UScellular repurchased 363,821 of its Common Shares for $10 million.

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2022



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021

Retail Connections



















Postpaid



















Total at end of period

4,335,000



4,380,000



4,391,000



4,399,000



4,406,000

Gross additions

126,000



165,000



145,000



141,000



143,000

Feature phones

2,000



3,000



2,000



3,000



3,000

Smartphones

89,000



122,000



103,000



98,000



101,000

Connected devices

35,000



40,000



40,000



40,000



39,000

Net additions (losses)

(44,000)



(12,000)



(8,000)



(6,000)



(6,000)

Feature phones

(10,000)



(7,000)



(7,000)



(7,000)



(9,000)

Smartphones

(26,000)



5,000



2,000



6,000



6,000

Connected devices

(8,000)



(10,000)



(3,000)



(5,000)



(3,000)

ARPU1,2

$        49.71



$        48.62



$        48.12



$        47.74



$        47.65

ARPA1,3

$      129.93



$      127.14



$      125.99



$      125.25



$      125.25

Churn rate4

1.30%



1.35%



1.15%



1.11%



1.12%

Handsets

1.10%



1.10%



0.95%



0.88%



0.92%

Connected devices

2.70%



3.08%



2.59%



2.69%



2.53%

Prepaid



















Total at end of period

495,000



513,000



518,000



507,000



496,000

Gross additions

55,000



63,000



74,000



65,000



62,000

Net additions (losses)

(18,000)



(5,000)



11,000



10,000



(3,000)

ARPU2

$        34.59



$        34.53



$        35.05



$        35.64



$        35.25

Churn rate4

4.84%



4.39%



4.09%



3.66%



4.37%

Market penetration at end of period



















Consolidated operating population

32,370,000



32,127,000



31,865,000



31,493,000



31,493,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

15%



15%



16%



16%



16%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$           137



$           321



$           185



$           148



$           125

Total cell sites in service

6,899



6,898



6,857



6,819



6,802

Owned towers

4,310



4,301



4,274



4,278



4,270







Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



• 

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



• 

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2022



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021

Residential connections



















Broadband



















Wireline, Incumbent

250,100



250,200



252,100



249,200



243,700

Wireline, Expansion

40,600



36,900



32,600



28,300



24,100

Cable

204,600



203,200



202,700



201,200



199,500

Total Broadband

495,200



490,300



487,400



478,700



467,300

Video

140,000



141,500



143,100



143,200



142,700

Voice

301,700



303,700



306,300



308,100



308,700

Total Residential connections

936,900



935,600



936,800



930,100



918,700

Commercial connections

260,000



264,300



269,000



274,400



278,800

Total connections

1,196,900



1,199,900



1,205,700



1,204,500



1,197,400





















Residential revenue per connection1

$           57.95



$           57.86



$           57.75



$           57.66



$           56.97





















Capital expenditures (millions)

$               105



$               151



$                 91



$                 99



$                 70





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021



2022

vs. 2021

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)











Operating revenues











UScellular

$   1,010



$ 1,023



(1)%

TDS Telecom

251



249



1%

All Other2

54



46



17%



1,315



1,318



Operating expenses











UScellular











Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

767



765



Depreciation, amortization and accretion

171



170



1%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2



5



(69)%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)



(1)



(5)%



939



939



TDS Telecom











Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

169



168



Depreciation, amortization and accretion

54



49



11%



223



217



3%

All Other1











Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

54



47



15%

Depreciation and amortization

4



5



(17)%



58



52



12%

Total operating expenses

1,220



1,208



1%

Operating income (loss)











UScellular

71



84



(15)%

TDS Telecom

28



32



(11)%

All Other2

(4)



(6)



22%



95



110



(14)%

Investment and other income (expense)











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

45



42



7%

Interest and dividend income

2



3



(55)%

Interest expense

(33)



(53)



40%

Total investment and other income (expense)

14



(8)



N/M

Income before income taxes

109



102



8%

Income tax expense

37



31



24%

Net income

72



71



1%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

11



12



(10)%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

61



59



3%

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17



2



N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$        44



$      57



(23)%













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115



114



Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$     0.38



$   0.49



(23)%













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116



116



Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$     0.37



$   0.48



(23)%





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021

(Dollars in millions)







Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$                 72



$                 71

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities







Depreciation, amortization and accretion

229



224

Bad debts expense

26



8

Stock-based compensation expense

12



10

Deferred income taxes, net

29



27

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(45)



(42)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

19



23

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2



5

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)



(1)

Other operating activities



(1)

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations







Accounts receivable

14



17

Equipment installment plans receivable



(18)

Inventory

(5)



8

Accounts payable

(60)



(115)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

9



9

Accrued taxes

129



Accrued interest

10



9

Other assets and liabilities

(59)



(69)

Net cash provided by operating activities

381



165









Cash flows from investing activities







Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(271)



(220)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(568)



(1,261)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

1



1

Other investing activities

(10)



Net cash used in investing activities

(848)



(1,480)









Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt

776



567

Repayment of long-term debt

(127)



Issuance of short-term debt

60



Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares



420

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(2)



(1)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments



(1)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(4)



(3)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(10)



(2)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(38)



(20)

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs

(2)



(14)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)



(1)

Other financing activities

(3)



(3)

Net cash provided by financing activities

649



942









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

182



(373)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period

414



1,452

End of period

$               596



$            1,079

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions)







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$                                549



$                                367

Accounts receivable, net

1,123



1,151

Inventory, net

184



178

Prepaid expenses

109



103

Income taxes receivable

58



184

Other current assets

62



61

Total current assets

2,085



2,044









Assets held for sale

15



18









Licenses

4,686



4,097









Goodwill

547



547









Other intangible assets, net

199



197









Investments in unconsolidated entities

506



479









Property, plant and equipment, net

4,385



4,361









Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,033



1,040









Other assets and deferred charges

668



710









Total assets

$                          14,124



$                          13,493

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$                                    9



$                                    6

Accounts payable

388



481

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

245



236

Accrued interest

20



10

Accrued taxes

43



45

Accrued compensation

77



137

Short-term operating lease liabilities

144



141

Other current liabilities

189



124

Total current liabilities

1,115



1,180









Deferred liabilities and credits







Deferred income tax liability, net

948



921

Long-term operating lease liabilities

951



960

Other deferred liabilities and credits

770



759









Long-term debt, net

3,567



2,928









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

12



11









Equity







TDS shareholders' equity







Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1



1

Capital in excess of par value

2,511



2,496

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074



1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(456)



(461)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6



5

Retained earnings

2,824



2,812

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,960



5,927









Noncontrolling interests

801



807









Total equity

6,761



6,734









Total liabilities and equity

$                          14,124



$                          13,493

 

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)







March 31, 2022







TDS



TDS Corporate



Intercompany



TDS



UScellular



Telecom



& Other



Eliminations



Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)



















Cash and cash equivalents

$                  300



$                    40



$                  253



$                  (44)



$                  549





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$              4,677



$                  749



$                      6



$                    —



$              5,432

Investment in unconsolidated entities

465



4



45



(8)



506



$              5,142



$                  753



$                    51



$                     (8)



$              5,938





















Property, plant and equipment, net

$              2,576



$              1,722



$                    87



$                    —



$              4,385





















Long-term debt, net:



















Current portion

$                      6



$                    —



$                      3



$                    —



$                      9

Non-current portion

3,220



3



344





3,567



$              3,226



$                      3



$                  347



$                    —



$              3,576

 

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021



2022

vs. 2021

(Dollars in millions)











Operating revenues











Residential











Wireline, Incumbent

$         85



$         85



Wireline, Expansion

10



7



54%

Cable

67



65



3%

Total residential

163



157



4%

Commercial

44



47



(6)%

Wholesale

44



45



(2)%

Total service revenues

251



249



1%

Equipment revenues





26%

Total operating revenues

251



249



1%













Cost of services

96



97



(1)%

Cost of equipment and products





28%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

72



70



3%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

54



49



11%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





3%

Total operating expenses

223



217



3%













Operating income

$         28



$         32



(11)%



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021

(Dollars in millions)







Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 381



$                 165

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

271



220

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                 110



$                  (55)





Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

 

