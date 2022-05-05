2022 guidance reaffirmed
TDS will hold a teleconference on May 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,315 million for the first quarter of 2022, versus $1,318 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $44 million and $0.37, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $57 million and $0.48, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"The TDS Family of Companies is making meaningful progress on our strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is continuing to make improvements in its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is seeing good and increasing success in its fiber expansion program.
"UScellular's first quarter results delivered growth in retail service revenue, driven by the positive impact of higher ARPU. We continue to focus on growth areas of the business, including prepaid, business and government, and fixed wireless. Fixed wireless gross additions increased year-over-year, and momentum continues to build in our tower business, which produced double-digit revenue growth for the first quarter.
"TDS Telecom increased residential broadband connections, which contributed to strong residential broadband revenue growth in the quarter. TDS Telecom announced new fiber-to-the-home expansion markets in Montana and Wisconsin, as it continues to deploy fiber outside as well as inside of our traditional markets."
2022 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 5, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2022 Estimated Results
UScellular
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,100-$3,200
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$900
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,075
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$700-$800
Unchanged
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,010-$1,040
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$260-$290
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1
$260-$290
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$500-$550
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2022 Estimated Results
UScellular
TDS Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$65-$215
$40-$70
Add back:
Interest expense
135
—
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
710
220
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$910-$1,060
$260-$290
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
15
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$925-$1,075
$260-$290
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
—
Interest and dividend income
5
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$750-$900
$260-$290
Actual Results
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
UScellular
TDS
UScellular
TDS
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 52
$ 23
$ 160
$ 90
Add back:
Income tax expense
32
8
20
24
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$ 84
$ 31
$ 180
$ 114
Add back:
Interest expense
33
(2)
175
(5)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
171
54
678
198
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 288
$ 83
$ 1,033
$ 308
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
—
23
2
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
(2)
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 289
$ 83
$ 1,054
$ 310
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
45
—
179
—
Interest and dividend income
1
—
6
1
Other, net
—
—
—
(1)
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 243
$ 83
$ 869
$ 310
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
Stock Repurchase
During the first quarter of 2022, TDS repurchased 254,102 of its Common Shares for $5 million and UScellular repurchased 363,821 of its Common Shares for $10 million.
Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on May 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3725342/CDC132CA9BF52C2B44DEED054F08A623
- Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,800 associates as of March 31, 2022.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network of information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,335,000
4,380,000
4,391,000
4,399,000
4,406,000
Gross additions
126,000
165,000
145,000
141,000
143,000
Feature phones
2,000
3,000
2,000
3,000
3,000
Smartphones
89,000
122,000
103,000
98,000
101,000
Connected devices
35,000
40,000
40,000
40,000
39,000
Net additions (losses)
(44,000)
(12,000)
(8,000)
(6,000)
(6,000)
Feature phones
(10,000)
(7,000)
(7,000)
(7,000)
(9,000)
Smartphones
(26,000)
5,000
2,000
6,000
6,000
Connected devices
(8,000)
(10,000)
(3,000)
(5,000)
(3,000)
ARPU1,2
$ 49.71
$ 48.62
$ 48.12
$ 47.74
$ 47.65
ARPA1,3
$ 129.93
$ 127.14
$ 125.99
$ 125.25
$ 125.25
Churn rate4
1.30%
1.35%
1.15%
1.11%
1.12%
Handsets
1.10%
1.10%
0.95%
0.88%
0.92%
Connected devices
2.70%
3.08%
2.59%
2.69%
2.53%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
495,000
513,000
518,000
507,000
496,000
Gross additions
55,000
63,000
74,000
65,000
62,000
Net additions (losses)
(18,000)
(5,000)
11,000
10,000
(3,000)
ARPU2
$ 34.59
$ 34.53
$ 35.05
$ 35.64
$ 35.25
Churn rate4
4.84%
4.39%
4.09%
3.66%
4.37%
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,370,000
32,127,000
31,865,000
31,493,000
31,493,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
15%
15%
16%
16%
16%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 137
$ 321
$ 185
$ 148
$ 125
Total cell sites in service
6,899
6,898
6,857
6,819
6,802
Owned towers
4,310
4,301
4,274
4,278
4,270
1
Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Residential connections
Broadband
Wireline, Incumbent
250,100
250,200
252,100
249,200
243,700
Wireline, Expansion
40,600
36,900
32,600
28,300
24,100
Cable
204,600
203,200
202,700
201,200
199,500
Total Broadband
495,200
490,300
487,400
478,700
467,300
Video
140,000
141,500
143,100
143,200
142,700
Voice
301,700
303,700
306,300
308,100
308,700
Total Residential connections
936,900
935,600
936,800
930,100
918,700
Commercial connections
260,000
264,300
269,000
274,400
278,800
Total connections
1,196,900
1,199,900
1,205,700
1,204,500
1,197,400
Residential revenue per connection1
$ 57.95
$ 57.86
$ 57.75
$ 57.66
$ 56.97
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 105
$ 151
$ 91
$ 99
$ 70
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$ 1,010
$ 1,023
(1)%
TDS Telecom
251
249
1%
All Other2
54
46
17%
1,315
1,318
–
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
767
765
–
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
171
170
1%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
(69)%
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
(1)
(5)%
939
939
–
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
169
168
–
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
54
49
11%
223
217
3%
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
54
47
15%
Depreciation and amortization
4
5
(17)%
58
52
12%
Total operating expenses
1,220
1,208
1%
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
71
84
(15)%
TDS Telecom
28
32
(11)%
All Other2
(4)
(6)
22%
95
110
(14)%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
45
42
7%
Interest and dividend income
2
3
(55)%
Interest expense
(33)
(53)
40%
Total investment and other income (expense)
14
(8)
N/M
Income before income taxes
109
102
8%
Income tax expense
37
31
24%
Net income
72
71
1%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
11
12
(10)%
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
61
59
3%
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
2
N/M
Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ 44
$ 57
(23)%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
114
–
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ 0.38
$ 0.49
(23)%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
116
116
–
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ 0.37
$ 0.48
(23)%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 72
$ 71
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
229
224
Bad debts expense
26
8
Stock-based compensation expense
12
10
Deferred income taxes, net
29
27
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(45)
(42)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
19
23
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
(1)
Other operating activities
—
(1)
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
14
17
Equipment installment plans receivable
—
(18)
Inventory
(5)
8
Accounts payable
(60)
(115)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
9
9
Accrued taxes
129
—
Accrued interest
10
9
Other assets and liabilities
(59)
(69)
Net cash provided by operating activities
381
165
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(271)
(220)
Cash paid for intangible assets
(568)
(1,261)
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
1
1
Other investing activities
(10)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(848)
(1,480)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
776
567
Repayment of long-term debt
(127)
—
Issuance of short-term debt
60
—
Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares
—
420
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(2)
(1)
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
—
(1)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(4)
(3)
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
(10)
(2)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(38)
(20)
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
(2)
(14)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
Other financing activities
(3)
(3)
Net cash provided by financing activities
649
942
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
182
(373)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
414
1,452
End of period
$ 596
$ 1,079
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 549
$ 367
Accounts receivable, net
1,123
1,151
Inventory, net
184
178
Prepaid expenses
109
103
Income taxes receivable
58
184
Other current assets
62
61
Total current assets
2,085
2,044
Assets held for sale
15
18
Licenses
4,686
4,097
Goodwill
547
547
Other intangible assets, net
199
197
Investments in unconsolidated entities
506
479
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,385
4,361
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,033
1,040
Other assets and deferred charges
668
710
Total assets
$ 14,124
$ 13,493
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 9
$ 6
Accounts payable
388
481
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
245
236
Accrued interest
20
10
Accrued taxes
43
45
Accrued compensation
77
137
Short-term operating lease liabilities
144
141
Other current liabilities
189
124
Total current liabilities
1,115
1,180
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
948
921
Long-term operating lease liabilities
951
960
Other deferred liabilities and credits
770
759
Long-term debt, net
3,567
2,928
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
12
11
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,511
2,496
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
1,074
Treasury shares, at cost
(456)
(461)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6
5
Retained earnings
2,824
2,812
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,960
5,927
Noncontrolling interests
801
807
Total equity
6,761
6,734
Total liabilities and equity
$ 14,124
$ 13,493
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2022
TDS
TDS Corporate
Intercompany
TDS
UScellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 300
$ 40
$ 253
$ (44)
$ 549
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$ 4,677
$ 749
$ 6
$ —
$ 5,432
Investment in unconsolidated entities
465
4
45
(8)
506
$ 5,142
$ 753
$ 51
$ (8)
$ 5,938
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,576
$ 1,722
$ 87
$ —
$ 4,385
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 6
$ —
$ 3
$ —
$ 9
Non-current portion
3,220
3
344
—
3,567
$ 3,226
$ 3
$ 347
$ —
$ 3,576
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Wireline, Incumbent
$ 85
$ 85
–
Wireline, Expansion
10
7
54%
Cable
67
65
3%
Total residential
163
157
4%
Commercial
44
47
(6)%
Wholesale
44
45
(2)%
Total service revenues
251
249
1%
Equipment revenues
—
—
26%
Total operating revenues
251
249
1%
Cost of services
96
97
(1)%
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
28%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
72
70
3%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
54
49
11%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
3%
Total operating expenses
223
217
3%
Operating income
$ 28
$ 32
(11)%
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 381
$ 165
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
271
220
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 110
$ (55)
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
