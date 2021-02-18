CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,376 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $1,336 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.12, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12 million and $0.10, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,225 million and $5,176 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020 compared to $121 million and $1.03, respectively, for the year ended 2019.

"The TDS Family of Businesses successfully overcame the challenges of 2020, finishing the year with excellent communications services, strong financial performance and heightened awareness of the essential services that TDS and our industry provides," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular kept churn low throughout the year, acquired new retail connections, maintained strong cost discipline and produced fine financial results. Under the leadership of our new CEO, Laurent Therivel,  UScellular is in a strong position to focus on growth in 2021. TDS Telecom accomplished a transformational year as execution of its broadband-focused strategy enabled it to respond to the seismic shift to remote working and learning, highlighting the importance of high-speed broadband in the home.

"UScellular grew its service revenues, driven primarily by higher ARPU, and customers taking higher-value services and it maintained operational, quality and cost discipline. These factors contributed to increased profitability year-over-year. Significant progress was achieved with both network modernization and deployment of 5G. In 2021, connecting customers, especially in underserved areas, with the highest-quality network continues to be one of UScellular's top priorities and remains a key competitive differentiator. UScellular will also be focused on market share expansion, ramping up business and government customer opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT, enhancing customers' digital experiences, and continuing its network modernization and 5G programs. 

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in residential customer connections and strong financial performance in 2020, reflecting the successful execution of its broadband strategy, bolstered by increased consumer demand for broadband services caused by the large shift to remote work and learning. Out-of-territory fiber expansions and customers increasing their data speeds drove higher revenues. Successful efforts to reduce costs enabled TDS Telecom to redirect more resources to important growth opportunities. TDS Telecom's cable segment continued to significantly grow through the Continuum acquisition and increases in broadband penetration. TDS Telecom expanded its deployment of fiber both inside and outside of its traditional markets. Given the positive impacts we are seeing from our fiber investments, TDS Telecom plans to expand its fiber program by doubling the number of service addresses it builds in 2021.

"Our associates showed tremendous focus, resilience and dedication during this incredibly challenging year. I thank each of them. TDS' strong performance is a direct result of their hard and thoughtful work. The TDS Team looks forward to a very successful 2021, and to the progress we will continue to make on our long-term growth initiatives throughout the TDS Family of Businesses."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 18, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

UScellular

2021 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)







Service revenues

$3,025-$3,125



$3,067

Adjusted OIBDA1

$800-$950



$876

Adjusted EBITDA1

$975-$1,125



$1,063

Capital expenditures

$775-$875



$940









TDS Telecom

2021 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)







Total operating revenues

$975-$1,025



$976

Adjusted OIBDA1

$290-$320



$314

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320



$317

Capital expenditures

$425-$475



$368

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



UScellular



TDS Telecom



Estimate



Actual



Estimate



Actual

(Dollars in millions)















Net income (GAAP)

N/A



$233



N/A



$100

Add back:















Income tax expense

N/A



17



N/A



18

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$135-$285



$250



$80-$110



$117

Add back:















Interest expense

135



112





(4)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

685



683



210



203

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$955-$1,105



$1,045



$290-$320



$316

Add back or deduct:















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20



25





1

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(5)





(Gain) loss on investments



(2)





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$975-$1,125



$1,063



$290-$320



$317

Deduct:















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170



179





Interest and dividend income

5



8





5

Other, net







(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$800-$950



$876



$290-$320



$314





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,200 people as of December 31, 2020.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)



As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2020



9/30/2020



6/30/2020



3/31/2020



12/31/2019

Retail Connections



















Postpaid



















Total at end of period

4,412,000





4,401,000





4,372,000





4,359,000





4,383,000



Gross additions

171,000





168,000





129,000





132,000





170,000



Feature phones

2,000





4,000





3,000





2,000





2,000



Smartphones

117,000





98,000





82,000





88,000





128,000



Connected devices

52,000





66,000





44,000





42,000





40,000



Net additions (losses)

11,000





28,000





12,000





(26,000)





(12,000)



Feature phones

(9,000)





(8,000)





(8,000)





(10,000)





(11,000)



Smartphones

12,000





8,000





11,000





(10,000)





13,000



Connected devices

8,000





28,000





9,000





(6,000)





(14,000)



ARPU1

$

47.51





$

47.10





$

46.24





$

47.23





$

46.57



ARPA2

$

124.87





$

123.27





$

120.70





$

122.92





$

120.99



Churn rate3

1.21

%



1.06

%



0.89

%



1.21

%



1.38

%

Handsets

1.01

%



0.88

%



0.71

%



0.95

%



1.11

%

Connected devices

2.64

%



2.35

%



2.24

%



3.11

%



3.44

%

Prepaid



















Total at end of period

499,000





506,000





496,000





494,000





506,000



Gross additions

56,000





65,000





62,000





57,000





63,000



Net additions (losses)

(8,000)





11,000





2,000





(12,000)





(3,000)



ARPU1

$

35.15





$

35.45





$

34.89





$

34.07





$

34.11



Churn rate3

4.24

%



3.59

%



4.05

%



4.67

%



4.40

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,968,000





4,962,000





4,919,000





4,903,000





4,941,000



Market penetration at end of period



















Consolidated operating population

31,314,000





31,314,000





31,292,000





31,292,000





30,740,000



Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

320





$

216





$

168





$

236





$

243



Total cell sites in service

6,797





6,758





6,673





6,629





6,578



Owned towers

4,271





4,246





4,208





4,184





4,166









Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.



1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

Includes reseller and other connections.

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)



As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2020



9/30/2020



6/30/2020



3/31/2020



12/31/2019

TDS Telecom



















Wireline



















Residential connections



















Voice1

256,900





260,000





261,800





259,100





262,100



Broadband2

262,900





260,700





255,100





242,700





241,300



Video3

63,000





62,300





61,400





59,000





58,500



Wireline residential connections

582,800





583,000





578,300





560,700





561,900























Total residential revenue per connection4

$

51.33





$

51.45





$

49.73





$

50.12





$

49.11























Commercial connections



















Voice1

106,700





109,400





112,400





114,400





117,800



Broadband2

21,000





20,800





20,700





20,500





20,400



managedIP5

111,400





114,900





115,500





118,300





121,200



Video3

200





200





200





100





100



Wireline commercial connections

239,400





245,400





248,700





253,400





259,600























Total Wireline connections

822,200





828,400





827,000





814,200





821,500























Cable



















Cable residential and commercial connections



















Broadband6

209,400





206,200





203,700





196,800





193,500



Video7

100,800





101,800





103,400





105,100





106,600



Voice8

66,800





67,700





69,000





68,900





69,500



managedIP5

1,900





1,800





1,800





1,400





1,300



Total Cable connections

378,900





377,400





378,000





372,300





370,900















































Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.

The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.

The number of Wireline customers provided video services.

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.

Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.

Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.

Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

 

TDS Telecom

Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

12/31/2020



9/30/2020



6/30/2020



3/31/2020



12/31/2019

(Dollars in millions)



















Wireline

$

122





$

74





$

58





$

39





$

98



Cable

25





18





17





15





26



Total TDS Telecom

$

147





$

92





$

75





$

54





$

124



 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020

vs. 2019



2020



2019



2020

vs. 2019

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)























Operating revenues























UScellular

$

1,073





$

1,052





2

%



$

4,037





$

4,022





TDS Telecom

248





235





6

%



976





930





5

%

All Other1

55





49





10

%



212





224





(6)

%



1,376





1,336





3

%



5,225





5,176





1

%

Operating expenses























UScellular























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

895





871





3

%



3,161





3,190





(1)

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

168





178





(6)

%



683





702





(3)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

11





6





91

%



25





19





36

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net









N/M







(1)





N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)









N/M



(5)









N/M



1,069





1,055





1

%



3,864





3,910





(1)

%

TDS Telecom























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

175





162





8

%



663





629





5

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

50





51





(1)

%



203





200





1

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net









38

%



1





(7)





N/M



226





213





6

%



866





823





5

%

All Other1























Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

55





53





3

%



211





235





(10)

%

Depreciation and amortization

6





7





(22)

%



23





30





(23)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net









N/M



1









19

%



60





60







236





264





(11)

%

Total operating expenses

1,355





1,328





2

%



4,966





4,997





(1)

%

Operating income (loss)























UScellular

4





(3)





N/M



173





112





54

%

TDS Telecom

23





21





6

%



110





107





3

%

All Other1

(6)





(11)





47

%



(24)





(40)





41

%



21





8





N/M



259





179





45

%

Investment and other income (expense)























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

43





39





11

%



181





168





8

%

Interest and dividend income

3





5





(33)

%



15





29





(49)

%

Gain (loss) on investments

(1)









N/M



2









N/M

Interest expense

(50)





(37)





(36)

%



(168)





(165)





(2)

%

Other, net





(1)





N/M



(1)









N/M

Total investment and other income

(5)





6





N/M



29





32





(10)

%

Income before income taxes

16





14





13

%



288





211





36

%

Income tax expense





(1)





N/M



19





64





(71)

%

Net income

16





15





4

%



269





147





83

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

2





3





(44)

%



43





26





70

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

$

14





$

12





18

%



$

226





$

121





86

%

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

114





115







114





114





Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.12





$

0.10





19

%



$

1.97





$

1.06





86

%

























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

115





116







115





116





Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.12





$

0.10





21

%



$

1.93





$

1.03





87

%





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2020



2019

(Dollars in millions)







Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$

269





$

147



Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities







Depreciation, amortization and accretion

909





932



Bad debts expense

77





112



Stock-based compensation expense

53





59



Deferred income taxes, net

190





34



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(181)





(168)



Distributions from unconsolidated entities

189





162



(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

27





12



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





(1)



(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)







(Gain) loss on investments

(2)







Other operating activities

3





4



Changes in assets and liabilities from operations







Accounts receivable

(16)





(49)



Equipment installment plans receivable

(54)





(97)



Inventory

12





(19)



Accounts payable

173





(60)



Customer deposits and deferred revenues

4





(9)



Accrued taxes

(120)





(17)



Other assets and liabilities

4





(26)



Net cash provided by operating activities

1,532





1,016











Cash flows from investing activities







Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,338)





(957)



Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses

(172)





(346)



Cash received from investments

1





29



Cash paid for investments

(3)





(11)



Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

26





41



Advance payments for license acquisitions

(30)





(5)



Other investing activities

5







Net cash used in investing activities

(1,511)





(1,249)











Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt

1,250







Repayment of long-term debt

(110)





(118)



TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(3)





(6)



UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(11)





(9)



Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(14)







Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(23)





(21)



Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(78)





(75)



Payment of debt issuance costs

(41)





(1)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)





(4)



Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries

(11)







Other financing activities





14



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

957





(220)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

978





(453)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period

474





927



End of period

$

1,452





$

474



 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



ASSETS



December 31,

2020



2019

(Dollars in millions)







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,429





$

465



Short-term investments

3







Accounts receivable, net

1,112





1,124



Inventory, net

154





169



Prepaid expenses

105





98



Income taxes receivable

187





36



Other current assets

36





29



Total current assets

3,026





1,921











Assets held for sale

2















Licenses

2,638





2,480











Goodwill

547





547











Other intangible assets, net

213





239











Investments in unconsolidated entities

477





488











Property, plant and equipment, net

3,972





3,527











Operating lease right-of-use assets

998





972











Other assets and deferred charges

652





607











Total assets

$

12,525





$

10,781



 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



December 31,

2020



2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$

5





$

10



Accounts payable

508





374



Customer deposits and deferred revenues

193





189



Accrued interest

16





11



Accrued taxes

69





41



Accrued compensation

132





121



Short-term operating lease liabilities

129





116



Other current liabilities

101





100



Total current liabilities

1,153





962











Liabilities held for sale

1















Deferred liabilities and credits







Deferred income tax liability, net

863





676



Long-term operating lease liabilities

940





931



Other deferred liabilities and credits

541





481











Long-term debt, net

3,424





2,316











Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10





11











Equity







TDS shareholders' equity







Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1





1



Capital in excess of par value

2,482





2,468



Treasury shares, at cost

(477)





(479)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4)





(9)



Retained earnings

2,802





2,672



Total TDS shareholders' equity

4,804





4,653











Noncontrolling interests

789





751











Total equity

5,593





5,404











Total liabilities and equity

$

12,525





$

10,781



 

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)





December 31, 2020



UScellular



TDS

Telecom



TDS

Corporate

& Other



Intercompany

Eliminations



TDS

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)



















Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,271





$

178





$

170





$

(190)





$

1,429























Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

2,629





$

761





$

8





$





$

3,398



Investment in unconsolidated entities

435





4





45





(7)





477





$

3,064





$

765





$

53





$

(7)





$

3,875























Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,466





$

1,408





$

98





$





$

3,972























Long-term debt, net:



















Current portion

$

2





$





$

3





$





$

5



Non-current portion

2,489





4





931









3,424





$

2,491





$

4





$

934





$





$

3,429



 

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020 vs.

2019



2020



2019



2020 vs.

2019

(Dollars in millions)























Wireline























Operating revenues























Residential

$

90





$

83





8

%



$

349





$

328





6

%

Commercial

37





40





(8)

%



152





168





(9)

%

Wholesale

46





47





(3)

%



182





186





(2)

%

Total service revenues

173





171





1

%



684





682





Equipment and product sales









(34)

%



1





1





(31)

%



173





171





1

%



685





683





Operating expenses























Cost of services

72





68





5

%



269





263





2

%

Cost of equipment and products









(55)

%



1





1





(36)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

51





50





1

%



199





199





Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

123





119





3

%



468





463





1

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

30





33





(9)

%



124





132





(6)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net









N/M







(8)





N/M



154





153





1

%



593





587





1

%

Operating income

$

19





$

18





5

%



$

92





$

96





(4)

%

























Cable























Operating revenues























Residential

$

63





$

53





19

%



$

245





$

205





20

%

Commercial

13





11





15

%



47





43





10

%



76





64





18

%



292





247





18

%

Operating expenses























Cost of services

33





26





24

%



123





105





17

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19





17





12

%



72





62





16

%

Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

52





44





19

%



195





167





17

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

20





17





16

%



78





68





15

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net









(87)

%



1





1





(26)

%



72





61





18

%



274





236





16

%

Operating income

$

4





$

3





17

%



$

18





$

11





60

%

























Total TDS Telecom operating income

$

23





$

21





6

%



$

110





$

107





3

%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations



Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

(Dollars in millions)















Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

366





$

142





$

1,532





$

1,016



Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

424





326





1,338





957



Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

(58)





$

(184)





$

194





$

59







1 

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

 

