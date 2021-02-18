CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,376 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $1,336 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.12, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12 million and $0.10, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,225 million and $5,176 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020 compared to $121 million and $1.03, respectively, for the year ended 2019.
"The TDS Family of Businesses successfully overcame the challenges of 2020, finishing the year with excellent communications services, strong financial performance and heightened awareness of the essential services that TDS and our industry provides," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular kept churn low throughout the year, acquired new retail connections, maintained strong cost discipline and produced fine financial results. Under the leadership of our new CEO, Laurent Therivel, UScellular is in a strong position to focus on growth in 2021. TDS Telecom accomplished a transformational year as execution of its broadband-focused strategy enabled it to respond to the seismic shift to remote working and learning, highlighting the importance of high-speed broadband in the home.
"UScellular grew its service revenues, driven primarily by higher ARPU, and customers taking higher-value services and it maintained operational, quality and cost discipline. These factors contributed to increased profitability year-over-year. Significant progress was achieved with both network modernization and deployment of 5G. In 2021, connecting customers, especially in underserved areas, with the highest-quality network continues to be one of UScellular's top priorities and remains a key competitive differentiator. UScellular will also be focused on market share expansion, ramping up business and government customer opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT, enhancing customers' digital experiences, and continuing its network modernization and 5G programs.
"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in residential customer connections and strong financial performance in 2020, reflecting the successful execution of its broadband strategy, bolstered by increased consumer demand for broadband services caused by the large shift to remote work and learning. Out-of-territory fiber expansions and customers increasing their data speeds drove higher revenues. Successful efforts to reduce costs enabled TDS Telecom to redirect more resources to important growth opportunities. TDS Telecom's cable segment continued to significantly grow through the Continuum acquisition and increases in broadband penetration. TDS Telecom expanded its deployment of fiber both inside and outside of its traditional markets. Given the positive impacts we are seeing from our fiber investments, TDS Telecom plans to expand its fiber program by doubling the number of service addresses it builds in 2021.
"Our associates showed tremendous focus, resilience and dedication during this incredibly challenging year. I thank each of them. TDS' strong performance is a direct result of their hard and thoughtful work. The TDS Team looks forward to a very successful 2021, and to the progress we will continue to make on our long-term growth initiatives throughout the TDS Family of Businesses."
2021 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 18, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
UScellular
2021 Estimated
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,025-$3,125
$3,067
Adjusted OIBDA1
$800-$950
$876
Adjusted EBITDA1
$975-$1,125
$1,063
Capital expenditures
$775-$875
$940
TDS Telecom
2021 Estimated
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$975-$1,025
$976
Adjusted OIBDA1
$290-$320
$314
Adjusted EBITDA1
$290-$320
$317
Capital expenditures
$425-$475
$368
The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
UScellular
TDS Telecom
Estimate
Actual
Estimate
Actual
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$233
N/A
$100
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
17
N/A
18
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$135-$285
$250
$80-$110
$117
Add back:
Interest expense
135
112
—
(4)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
685
683
210
203
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$955-$1,105
$1,045
$290-$320
$316
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
25
—
1
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
(5)
—
—
(Gain) loss on investments
—
(2)
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$975-$1,125
$1,063
$290-$320
$317
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
179
—
—
Interest and dividend income
5
8
—
5
Other, net
—
—
—
(1)
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$800-$950
$876
$290-$320
$314
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,412,000
4,401,000
4,372,000
4,359,000
4,383,000
Gross additions
171,000
168,000
129,000
132,000
170,000
Feature phones
2,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
2,000
Smartphones
117,000
98,000
82,000
88,000
128,000
Connected devices
52,000
66,000
44,000
42,000
40,000
Net additions (losses)
11,000
28,000
12,000
(26,000)
(12,000)
Feature phones
(9,000)
(8,000)
(8,000)
(10,000)
(11,000)
Smartphones
12,000
8,000
11,000
(10,000)
13,000
Connected devices
8,000
28,000
9,000
(6,000)
(14,000)
ARPU1
$
47.51
$
47.10
$
46.24
$
47.23
$
46.57
ARPA2
$
124.87
$
123.27
$
120.70
$
122.92
$
120.99
Churn rate3
1.21
%
1.06
%
0.89
%
1.21
%
1.38
%
Handsets
1.01
%
0.88
%
0.71
%
0.95
%
1.11
%
Connected devices
2.64
%
2.35
%
2.24
%
3.11
%
3.44
%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
499,000
506,000
496,000
494,000
506,000
Gross additions
56,000
65,000
62,000
57,000
63,000
Net additions (losses)
(8,000)
11,000
2,000
(12,000)
(3,000)
ARPU1
$
35.15
$
35.45
$
34.89
$
34.07
$
34.11
Churn rate3
4.24
%
3.59
%
4.05
%
4.67
%
4.40
%
Total connections at end of period4
4,968,000
4,962,000
4,919,000
4,903,000
4,941,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,314,000
31,314,000
31,292,000
31,292,000
30,740,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
320
$
216
$
168
$
236
$
243
Total cell sites in service
6,797
6,758
6,673
6,629
6,578
Owned towers
4,271
4,246
4,208
4,184
4,166
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
4
Includes reseller and other connections.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
TDS Telecom
Wireline
Residential connections
Voice1
256,900
260,000
261,800
259,100
262,100
Broadband2
262,900
260,700
255,100
242,700
241,300
Video3
63,000
62,300
61,400
59,000
58,500
Wireline residential connections
582,800
583,000
578,300
560,700
561,900
Total residential revenue per connection4
$
51.33
$
51.45
$
49.73
$
50.12
$
49.11
Commercial connections
Voice1
106,700
109,400
112,400
114,400
117,800
Broadband2
21,000
20,800
20,700
20,500
20,400
managedIP5
111,400
114,900
115,500
118,300
121,200
Video3
200
200
200
100
100
Wireline commercial connections
239,400
245,400
248,700
253,400
259,600
Total Wireline connections
822,200
828,400
827,000
814,200
821,500
Cable
Cable residential and commercial connections
Broadband6
209,400
206,200
203,700
196,800
193,500
Video7
100,800
101,800
103,400
105,100
106,600
Voice8
66,800
67,700
69,000
68,900
69,500
managedIP5
1,900
1,800
1,800
1,400
1,300
Total Cable connections
378,900
377,400
378,000
372,300
370,900
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.
2
The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.
3
The number of Wireline customers provided video services.
4
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
5
The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.
6
Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.
7
Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.
8
Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.
TDS Telecom
Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
(Dollars in millions)
Wireline
$
122
$
74
$
58
$
39
$
98
Cable
25
18
17
15
26
Total TDS Telecom
$
147
$
92
$
75
$
54
$
124
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$
1,073
$
1,052
2
%
$
4,037
$
4,022
–
TDS Telecom
248
235
6
%
976
930
5
%
All Other1
55
49
10
%
212
224
(6)
%
1,376
1,336
3
%
5,225
5,176
1
%
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
895
871
3
%
3,161
3,190
(1)
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
168
178
(6)
%
683
702
(3)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
11
6
91
%
25
19
36
%
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
N/M
—
(1)
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(5)
—
N/M
(5)
—
N/M
1,069
1,055
1
%
3,864
3,910
(1)
%
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
175
162
8
%
663
629
5
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
50
51
(1)
%
203
200
1
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
38
%
1
(7)
N/M
226
213
6
%
866
823
5
%
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
55
53
3
%
211
235
(10)
%
Depreciation and amortization
6
7
(22)
%
23
30
(23)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
N/M
1
—
19
%
60
60
–
236
264
(11)
%
Total operating expenses
1,355
1,328
2
%
4,966
4,997
(1)
%
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
4
(3)
N/M
173
112
54
%
TDS Telecom
23
21
6
%
110
107
3
%
All Other1
(6)
(11)
47
%
(24)
(40)
41
%
21
8
N/M
259
179
45
%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
43
39
11
%
181
168
8
%
Interest and dividend income
3
5
(33)
%
15
29
(49)
%
Gain (loss) on investments
(1)
—
N/M
2
—
N/M
Interest expense
(50)
(37)
(36)
%
(168)
(165)
(2)
%
Other, net
—
(1)
N/M
(1)
—
N/M
Total investment and other income
(5)
6
N/M
29
32
(10)
%
Income before income taxes
16
14
13
%
288
211
36
%
Income tax expense
—
(1)
N/M
19
64
(71)
%
Net income
16
15
4
%
269
147
83
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
2
3
(44)
%
43
26
70
%
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
$
14
$
12
18
%
$
226
$
121
86
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
114
115
–
114
114
–
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders
$
0.12
$
0.10
19
%
$
1.97
$
1.06
86
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
115
116
–
115
116
–
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders
$
0.12
$
0.10
21
%
$
1.93
$
1.03
87
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
269
$
147
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
909
932
Bad debts expense
77
112
Stock-based compensation expense
53
59
Deferred income taxes, net
190
34
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(181)
(168)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
189
162
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
27
12
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
(1)
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(5)
—
(Gain) loss on investments
(2)
—
Other operating activities
3
4
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(16)
(49)
Equipment installment plans receivable
(54)
(97)
Inventory
12
(19)
Accounts payable
173
(60)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
4
(9)
Accrued taxes
(120)
(17)
Other assets and liabilities
4
(26)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,532
1,016
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,338)
(957)
Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses
(172)
(346)
Cash received from investments
1
29
Cash paid for investments
(3)
(11)
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
26
41
Advance payments for license acquisitions
(30)
(5)
Other investing activities
5
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,511)
(1,249)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
1,250
—
Repayment of long-term debt
(110)
(118)
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(3)
(6)
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(11)
(9)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(14)
—
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
(23)
(21)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(78)
(75)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(41)
(1)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(4)
Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries
(11)
—
Other financing activities
—
14
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
957
(220)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
978
(453)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
474
927
End of period
$
1,452
$
474
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,429
$
465
Short-term investments
3
—
Accounts receivable, net
1,112
1,124
Inventory, net
154
169
Prepaid expenses
105
98
Income taxes receivable
187
36
Other current assets
36
29
Total current assets
3,026
1,921
Assets held for sale
2
—
Licenses
2,638
2,480
Goodwill
547
547
Other intangible assets, net
213
239
Investments in unconsolidated entities
477
488
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,972
3,527
Operating lease right-of-use assets
998
972
Other assets and deferred charges
652
607
Total assets
$
12,525
$
10,781
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
December 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
5
$
10
Accounts payable
508
374
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
193
189
Accrued interest
16
11
Accrued taxes
69
41
Accrued compensation
132
121
Short-term operating lease liabilities
129
116
Other current liabilities
101
100
Total current liabilities
1,153
962
Liabilities held for sale
1
—
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
863
676
Long-term operating lease liabilities
940
931
Other deferred liabilities and credits
541
481
Long-term debt, net
3,424
2,316
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
10
11
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,482
2,468
Treasury shares, at cost
(477)
(479)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4)
(9)
Retained earnings
2,802
2,672
Total TDS shareholders' equity
4,804
4,653
Noncontrolling interests
789
751
Total equity
5,593
5,404
Total liabilities and equity
$
12,525
$
10,781
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
TDS
& Other
Intercompany
Eliminations
TDS
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,271
$
178
$
170
$
(190)
$
1,429
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$
2,629
$
761
$
8
$
—
$
3,398
Investment in unconsolidated entities
435
4
45
(7)
477
$
3,064
$
765
$
53
$
(7)
$
3,875
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
2,466
$
1,408
$
98
$
—
$
3,972
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$
2
$
—
$
3
$
—
$
5
Non-current portion
2,489
4
931
—
3,424
$
2,491
$
4
$
934
$
—
$
3,429
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020 vs.
2020
2019
2020 vs.
(Dollars in millions)
Wireline
Operating revenues
Residential
$
90
$
83
8
%
$
349
$
328
6
%
Commercial
37
40
(8)
%
152
168
(9)
%
Wholesale
46
47
(3)
%
182
186
(2)
%
Total service revenues
173
171
1
%
684
682
–
Equipment and product sales
—
—
(34)
%
1
1
(31)
%
173
171
1
%
685
683
–
Operating expenses
Cost of services
72
68
5
%
269
263
2
%
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
(55)
%
1
1
(36)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
51
50
1
%
199
199
–
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
123
119
3
%
468
463
1
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
30
33
(9)
%
124
132
(6)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
N/M
—
(8)
N/M
154
153
1
%
593
587
1
%
Operating income
$
19
$
18
5
%
$
92
$
96
(4)
%
Cable
Operating revenues
Residential
$
63
$
53
19
%
$
245
$
205
20
%
Commercial
13
11
15
%
47
43
10
%
76
64
18
%
292
247
18
%
Operating expenses
Cost of services
33
26
24
%
123
105
17
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19
17
12
%
72
62
16
%
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
52
44
19
%
195
167
17
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
20
17
16
%
78
68
15
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
(87)
%
1
1
(26)
%
72
61
18
%
274
236
16
%
Operating income
$
4
$
3
17
%
$
18
$
11
60
%
Total TDS Telecom operating income
$
23
$
21
6
%
$
110
$
107
3
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$
366
$
142
$
1,532
$
1,016
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
424
326
1,338
957
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$
(58)
$
(184)
$
194
$
59
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
