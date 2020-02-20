CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com. TDS intends to file its Form 10-K on February 25, 2020.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,336 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $1,332 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $12 million and $0.10, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $16 million and $0.14, respectively, in the same period one year ago. TDS reported Adjusted EBITDA of $293 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $288 million in the same period one year ago.
TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,176 million and $5,109 million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $121 million and $1.03, respectively, for the year ended 2019 compared to $135 million and $1.17, respectively, for the year ended 2018. TDS reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1,319 million in 2019 compared to $1,267 million in 2018.
"I am pleased with the progress the TDS Family of Companies made in 2019 toward our long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "U.S. Cellular executed on a number of important initiatives in 2019 and increased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, putting it in a strong position to support multi-year investments in network modernization and 5G launches. TDS Telecom saw continued success with both fiber expansion and broadband penetration, resulting in increased broadband connections and revenues.
"U.S. Cellular customers continued to migrate to unlimited data service plans, shifted to smartphones and adopted device protection plans which combined, boosted average revenue per user. U.S. Cellular also generated strong growth in roaming revenue, while at the same time driving down roaming expense through favorable agreements with major carriers. U.S. Cellular will continue to invest heavily to improve the customer experience. This year, U.S. Cellular will deploy 5G commercially in two markets and continue its VoLTE deployment. Additionally, it has recently launched commercial service in Sioux City, Iowa and Northern Wisconsin.
"In 2019, TDS Telecom continued to expand their fiber footprint both inside and outside of their traditional markets. In the wireline segment, increases in video and broadband connections, coupled with demand for higher broadband speeds, drove increases in average residential revenue per connection. Cable connections also grew rapidly driven by strong increases in broadband connections and the acquisition of Continuum in North Carolina. TDS Telecom plans more fiber expansion while evaluating additional out-of-territory fiber opportunities and cable acquisitions in attractive markets."
2020 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2020 results for U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 20, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2020 Estimated Results and Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
U.S. Cellular
Estimate
Actual
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,000-$3,100
$
3,035
Adjusted OIBDA1
$775-$900
$
832
Adjusted EBITDA1
$950-$1,075
$
1,015
Capital expenditures
$850-$950
$
710
TDS Telecom
Estimate
Actual
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$950-$1,000
$
930
Adjusted OIBDA1
$280-$310
$
300
Adjusted EBITDA1
$290-$320
$
313
Capital expenditures
$300-$350
$
316
The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
U.S. Cellular
TDS Telecom
Estimate
Actual
Estimate
Actual
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$
133
N/A
$
92
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
52
N/A
30
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$130-$255
$
185
$80-$110
$
122
Add back:
Interest expense
110
110
—
(3)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
690
702
210
200
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$930-$1,055
$
997
$290-$320
$
320
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
19
—
(7)
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
(1)
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$950-$1,075
$
1,015
$290-$320
$
313
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
160
166
—
—
Interest and dividend income
15
17
10
12
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$775-$900
$
832
$280-$310
$
300
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2019, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1145/33161
- Access the call by phone at 877-273-7192 (US/Canada), conference ID: 2677654.
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2019.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute TDS' business strategy; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of TDS and U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by TDS to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,383,000
4,395,000
4,414,000
4,440,000
4,472,000
Gross additions
170,000
163,000
137,000
137,000
179,000
Feature phones
2,000
3,000
5,000
4,000
4,000
Smartphones
128,000
121,000
97,000
98,000
132,000
Connected devices
40,000
39,000
35,000
35,000
43,000
Net additions (losses)
(12,000)
(19,000)
(26,000)
(32,000)
6,000
Feature phones
(11,000)
(11,000)
(10,000)
(13,000)
(11,000)
Smartphones
13,000
9,000
(1,000)
(1,000)
31,000
Connected devices
(14,000)
(17,000)
(15,000)
(18,000)
(14,000)
ARPU1
$
46.57
$
46.16
$
45.90
$
45.44
$
45.58
ARPA2
$
120.99
$
119.87
$
119.46
$
118.84
$
119.60
Churn rate3
1.38
%
1.38
%
1.23
%
1.26
%
1.29
%
Handsets
1.11
%
1.09
%
0.97
%
0.99
%
1.00
%
Connected devices
3.44
%
3.44
%
3.01
%
3.08
%
3.20
%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
506,000
510,000
500,000
503,000
516,000
Gross additions
63,000
70,000
61,000
61,000
66,000
Net additions (losses)
(3,000)
9,000
(2,000)
(13,000)
(12,000)
ARPU1
$
34.11
$
34.35
$
34.43
$
33.44
$
32.80
Churn rate3
4.40
%
4.03
%
4.20
%
4.92
%
4.98
%
Total connections at end of period4
4,941,000
4,957,000
4,967,000
4,995,000
5,041,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
30,740,000
31,310,000
31,310,000
31,310,000
31,469,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
243
$
170
$
195
$
102
$
242
Total cell sites in service
6,578
6,554
6,535
6,506
6,531
Owned towers
4,166
4,123
4,116
4,106
4,129
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
4
Includes reseller and other connections.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
TDS Telecom
Wireline
Residential connections
Voice1
262,100
266,100
269,000
271,100
274,100
Broadband2
241,300
242,200
240,200
236,100
235,400
Video3
58,500
57,300
56,200
54,300
54,000
Wireline residential connections
561,900
565,600
565,500
561,500
563,500
Total residential revenue per connection4
$
49.11
$
49.02
$
47.88
$
48.16
$
47.39
Commercial connections
Voice1
117,800
121,200
124,200
127,300
130,500
Broadband2
20,400
20,600
20,600
20,400
20,600
managedIP5
121,200
124,500
128,300
132,000
134,000
Video3
100
400
400
400
400
Wireline commercial connections
259,600
266,600
273,500
280,100
285,400
Total Wireline connections
821,500
832,300
839,000
841,500
848,900
Cable
Cable residential and commercial connections
Broadband6
193,500
174,900
172,600
171,100
167,400
Video7
106,600
98,000
100,300
101,400
102,900
Voice8
69,500
63,900
64,800
65,400
65,200
managedIP5
1,300
1,200
1,100
1,100
1,000
Total Cable connections
370,900
338,000
338,900
339,000
336,500
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.
2
The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.
3
The number of Wireline customers provided video services.
4
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
5
The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.
6
Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.
7
Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.
8
Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.
TDS Telecom
Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
(Dollars in millions)
Wireline
$
98
$
61
$
55
$
29
$
73
Cable
26
20
15
13
19
Total TDS Telecom
$
124
$
81
$
70
$
42
$
91
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2019
2018
2019
vs. 2018
2019
2018
2019
vs. 2018
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
U.S. Cellular
$
1,052
$
1,051
–
$
4,022
$
3,967
1
%
TDS Telecom
235
232
1
%
930
927
–
All Other1
49
49
1
%
224
215
4
%
1,336
1,332
–
5,176
5,109
1
%
Operating expenses
U.S. Cellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
871
881
(1)
%
3,190
3,177
–
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
178
162
10
%
702
640
10
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
5
18
%
19
10
80
%
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
N/M
(1)
—
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
—
N/M
—
(18)
98
%
1,055
1,048
1
%
3,910
3,809
3
%
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
162
159
2
%
629
624
1
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
51
52
(2)
%
200
212
(5)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
77
%
(7)
(2)
N/M
213
211
1
%
823
834
(1)
%
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
53
53
–
235
229
2
%
Depreciation and amortization
7
8
(8)
%
30
31
(5)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
N/M
—
1
N/M
60
60
(1)
%
264
261
1
%
Total operating expenses
1,328
1,319
1
%
4,997
4,904
2
%
Operating income (loss)
U.S. Cellular
(3)
3
N/M
112
158
(29)
%
TDS Telecom
21
22
(3)
%
107
93
15
%
All Other1
(11)
(12)
10
%
(40)
(46)
12
%
8
13
(41)
%
179
205
(13)
%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
39
39
(2)
%
168
160
5
%
Interest and dividend income
5
8
(39)
%
29
26
15
%
Interest expense
(37)
(43)
15
%
(165)
(172)
4
%
Other, net
(1)
1
(71)
%
—
2
N/M
Total investment and other income (expense)
6
5
38
%
32
16
92
%
Income before income taxes
14
18
(19)
%
211
221
(5)
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1)
(2)
75
%
64
46
37
%
Net income
15
20
(25)
%
147
175
(16)
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
3
4
(17)
%
26
40
(36)
%
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
$
12
$
16
(27)
%
$
121
$
135
(10)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
113
1
%
114
112
2
%
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders
$
0.10
$
0.14
(28)
%
$
1.06
$
1.20
(11)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
116
115
–
116
114
2
%
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders
$
0.10
$
0.14
(28)
%
$
1.03
$
1.17
(12)
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
147
$
175
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
932
883
Bad debts expense
112
101
Stock-based compensation expense
59
54
Deferred income taxes, net
34
33
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(168)
(160)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
162
153
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
12
9
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
(18)
Other operating activities
4
4
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(49)
(39)
Equipment installment plans receivable
(97)
(149)
Inventory
(19)
(5)
Accounts payable
(60)
2
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(9)
8
Accrued taxes
(17)
(29)
Other assets and liabilities
(26)
(5)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,016
1,017
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(957)
(776)
Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses
(346)
(16)
Cash received from investments
29
100
Cash paid for investments
(11)
(17)
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
41
29
Other investing activities
(5)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,249)
(680)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(118)
(20)
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(6)
42
U.S. Cellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(9)
18
Repurchase of U.S. Cellular Common Shares
(21)
—
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(75)
(72)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(4)
(6)
Other financing activities
13
6
Net cash used in financing activities
(220)
(32)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(453)
305
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
927
622
End of period
$
474
$
927
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2019¹
2018
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
465
$
921
Short-term investments
—
17
Accounts receivable
1,124
1,099
Inventory, net
169
150
Prepaid expenses
98
103
Income taxes receivable
36
12
Other current assets
29
28
Total current assets
1,921
2,330
Assets held for sale
—
54
Licenses
2,480
2,195
Goodwill
547
509
Other intangible assets, net
239
253
Investments in unconsolidated entities
488
480
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,527
3,346
Operating lease right-of-use assets
972
—
Other assets and deferred charges
607
616
Total assets
$
10,781
$
9,783
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
December 31,
2019¹
2018
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
10
$
21
Accounts payable
374
365
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
189
197
Accrued interest
11
11
Accrued taxes
41
44
Accrued compensation
121
127
Short-term operating lease liabilities
116
—
Other current liabilities
100
114
Total current liabilities
962
879
Liabilities held for sale
—
1
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
676
640
Long-term operating lease liabilities
931
—
Other deferred liabilities and credits
481
541
Long-term debt, net
2,316
2,418
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
11
11
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,468
2,432
Treasury shares, at cost
(479)
(519)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9)
(10)
Retained earnings
2,672
2,656
Total TDS shareholders' equity
4,653
4,560
Noncontrolling interests
751
733
Total equity
5,404
5,293
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,781
$
9,783
1
As of January 1, 2019, TDS adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, using a modified retrospective method. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2019
U.S.
Cellular
TDS
Telecom
TDS
& Other
Intercompany
Eliminations
TDS
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
285
$
21
$
159
$
—
$
465
Affiliated cash investments
—
505
—
(505)
—
$
285
$
526
$
159
$
(505)
$
465
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$
2,471
$
783
$
12
$
—
$
3,266
Investment in unconsolidated entities
447
4
47
(10)
488
$
2,918
$
787
$
59
$
(10)
$
3,754
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
2,207
$
1,211
$
109
$
—
$
3,527
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$
8
$
1
$
1
$
—
$
10
Non-current portion
1,502
4
810
—
2,316
$
1,510
$
5
$
811
$
—
$
2,326
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2019
2018
2019 vs.
2019
2018
2019 vs.
(Dollars in millions)
Wireline
Operating revenues
Residential
$
83
$
80
3
%
$
328
$
321
2
%
Commercial
40
45
(10)
%
168
184
(9)
%
Wholesale
47
48
–
186
191
(2)
%
Total service revenues
171
173
(1)
%
682
697
(2)
%
Equipment and product sales
—
—
(30)
%
1
2
(26)
%
171
173
(1)
%
683
699
(2)
%
Operating expenses
Cost of services
68
67
2
%
263
266
(1)
%
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
(17)
%
1
1
(24)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50
51
(2)
%
199
197
1
%
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
119
118
–
463
465
–
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
33
35
(4)
%
132
142
(7)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
N/M
(8)
(3)
N/M
153
153
–
587
604
(3)
%
Operating income
$
18
$
20
(7)
%
$
96
$
95
1
%
Cable
Operating revenues
Residential
$
53
$
48
9
%
$
205
$
188
9
%
Commercial
11
12
(5)
%
43
42
3
%
64
60
7
%
247
230
8
%
Operating expenses
Cost of services
26
26
3
%
105
104
2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17
15
15
%
62
57
8
%
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
44
41
8
%
167
161
4
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
17
17
1
%
68
69
(2)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
(46)
%
1
1
(48)
%
61
58
5
%
236
231
2
%
Operating income (loss)
$
3
$
2
42
%
$
11
$
(2)
N/M
Total TDS Telecom operating income
$
21
$
22
(3)
%
$
107
$
93
15
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$
142
$
205
$
1,016
$
1,017
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
326
330
957
776
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$
(184)
$
(125)
$
59
$
241
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
TDS1
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$
15
$
20
$
147
$
175
Add back or deduct:
Income tax benefit
(1)
(2)
64
46
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
14
18
211
221
Add back:
Interest expense
37
43
165
172
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
236
222
932
883
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
287
283
1,308
1,276
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
5
12
9
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
(1)
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
—
—
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
293
288
1,319
1,267
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
39
39
168
160
Interest and dividend income
5
8
29
26
Other, net
(1)
1
—
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$
250
$
240
$
1,122
$
1,079
1
Includes U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom and also the impacts of consolidating eliminations, corporate operations and non-reportable segments.