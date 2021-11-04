CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference November 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,328 million for the third quarter of 2021, versus $1,324 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $28 million and $0.24, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $78 million and $0.66, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"The TDS Enterprise continued to execute on its strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is continuing to make improvements in its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets.
"At UScellular, the positive impact of postpaid ARPU contributed to growth in retail service revenues. In addition, prepaid results indicate an improving trend as we progress through the year. Our business and government and our tower operations are also gaining momentum towards the growth we believe is achievable in their respective areas. UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track, and we are optimistic on the use of millimeter wave spectrum for fixed wireless access and its potential to serve rural customers. Test trials to validate customer experience and network performance have continued and will provide important insights as we look to bring this service to market.
"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in broadband connections, which helped drive higher operating revenues for the quarter. TDS Telecom continues to upsize its fiber program and has deployed fiber to 40% of its wireline service addresses. Now capable of delivering 2Gig internet speeds in select markets, TDS Telecom will offer 2Gig speeds in all of its fiber expansion markets going forward."
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 4, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
UScellular
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,050-$3,150
$3,075-$3,125
Adjusted OIBDA1
$850-$950
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1
$1,025-$1,125
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$775-$875
$700-$800
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$975-$1,025
$990-$1,020
Adjusted OIBDA1
$290-$320
$295-$315
Adjusted EBITDA1
$290-$320
$295-$315
Capital expenditures
$425-$475
$400-$450
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
UScellular
TDS Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$155-$255
$95-$115
Add back:
Interest expense
180
—
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
675
200
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$1,010-$1,110
$295-$315
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
15
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$1,025-$1,125
$295-$315
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
—
Interest and dividend income
5
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$850-$950
$295-$315
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$
132
$
68
$
233
$
100
Add back:
Income tax expense
31
22
17
18
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$
163
$
90
$
250
$
117
Add back:
Interest expense
144
(3)
112
(4)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
510
147
683
203
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$
817
$
233
$
1,045
$
316
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
15
2
25
1
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
—
(5)
—
(Gain) loss on investments
—
—
(2)
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$
831
$
235
$
1,063
$
317
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
137
—
179
—
Interest and dividend income
5
1
8
5
Other, net
—
(1)
—
(1)
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$
689
$
235
$
876
$
314
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
Stock Repurchase
During the third quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 77,489 Common Shares for $2 million and UScellular repurchased 626,410 Common Shares for $20 million.
Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on November 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3192472/D1EB8251CA63A8AE47DD208E6469C968
- Access the call by phone at (833) 968-2187, conference ID: 6753568.
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,391,000
4,399,000
4,406,000
4,412,000
4,401,000
Gross additions
145,000
141,000
143,000
171,000
168,000
Feature phones
2,000
3,000
3,000
2,000
4,000
Smartphones
103,000
98,000
101,000
117,000
98,000
Connected devices
40,000
40,000
39,000
52,000
66,000
Net additions (losses)
(8,000)
(6,000)
(6,000)
11,000
28,000
Feature phones
(7,000)
(7,000)
(9,000)
(9,000)
(8,000)
Smartphones
2,000
6,000
6,000
12,000
8,000
Connected devices
(3,000)
(5,000)
(3,000)
8,000
28,000
ARPU1,2
$
48.12
$
47.74
$
47.65
$
47.51
$
47.10
ARPA1,3
$
125.99
$
125.25
$
125.25
$
124.87
$
123.27
Churn rate4
1.15
%
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.21
%
1.06
%
Handsets
0.95
%
0.88
%
0.92
%
1.01
%
0.88
%
Connected devices
2.59
%
2.69
%
2.53
%
2.64
%
2.35
%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
518,000
507,000
496,000
499,000
506,000
Gross additions
74,000
65,000
62,000
56,000
65,000
Net additions (losses)
11,000
10,000
(3,000)
(8,000)
11,000
ARPU2
$
35.05
$
35.64
$
35.25
$
35.15
$
35.45
Churn rate4
4.09
%
3.66
%
4.37
%
4.24
%
3.59
%
Total connections at end of period5
4,972,000
4,967,000
4,961,000
4,968,000
4,962,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,865,000
31,493,000
31,493,000
31,314,000
31,314,000
Consolidated operating penetration6
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
185
$
148
$
125
$
320
$
216
Total cell sites in service
6,857
6,819
6,802
6,797
6,758
Owned towers
4,274
4,278
4,270
4,271
4,246
1
Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to a third quarter out-of-period error.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Includes reseller and other connections.
6
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Residential connections
Broadband1
Wireline, Incumbent
252,100
249,200
243,700
242,500
243,400
Wireline, Expansion
32,600
28,300
24,100
20,400
17,300
Cable
202,700
201,200
199,500
196,400
193,300
Total Broadband
487,400
478,700
467,300
459,300
454,000
Video2
Wireline
65,900
64,800
63,000
63,000
62,300
Cable
77,200
78,400
79,600
81,400
82,300
Total Video
143,100
143,200
142,700
144,400
144,500
Voice3
Wireline
252,100
254,200
255,000
256,900
260,000
Cable
54,200
54,000
53,700
53,900
54,400
Total Voice
306,300
308,100
308,700
310,800
314,400
Total Residential connections
936,800
930,100
918,700
914,400
913,000
Commercial connections
Broadband1
35,400
34,900
34,400
34,000
33,700
Video2
18,200
19,100
19,400
19,700
19,700
Voice3
111,500
114,300
116,500
119,700
122,700
ManagedIP4
103,900
106,200
108,500
113,300
116,700
Total Commercial connections
269,000
274,400
278,800
286,700
292,900
Total connections
1,205,700
1,204,500
1,197,400
1,201,100
1,205,900
Residential revenue per connection5
$
57.75
$
57.66
$
56.97
$
55.66
$
55.66
Capital expenditures (millions)
$
91
$
99
$
70
$
147
$
92
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.
2
The individual customers provided video services.
3
The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.
4
The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.
5
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular1
$
1,016
$
1,027
(1)
%
$
3,053
$
2,964
3
%
TDS Telecom
252
247
2
%
752
728
3
%
All Other2
60
50
22
%
152
157
(3)
%
1,328
1,324
–
3,957
3,849
3
%
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
803
795
1
%
2,364
2,266
4
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
160
161
–
510
516
(1)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
8
6
29
%
15
14
7
%
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
N/M
(1)
—
N/M
971
962
1
%
2,888
2,796
3
%
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
175
169
3
%
517
488
6
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
49
49
(1)
%
147
152
(4)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
—
50
%
2
1
N/M
224
219
2
%
665
641
4
%
All Other2
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
60
50
19
%
153
157
(3)
%
Depreciation and amortization
4
7
(20)
%
13
17
(18)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
(1)
—
N/M
—
—
(90)
%
64
56
15
%
167
174
(4)
%
Total operating expenses
1,259
1,237
2
%
3,720
3,611
3
%
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
45
65
(31)
%
165
168
(2)
%
TDS Telecom
27
28
(3)
%
87
87
(1)
%
All Other2
(3)
(6)
40
%
(15)
(17)
14
%
69
87
(21)
%
237
238
–
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
48
48
–
138
138
–
Interest and dividend income
3
4
(30)
%
9
12
(24)
%
Gain (loss) on investments
—
3
N/M
—
3
N/M
Interest expense
(54)
(43)
(24)
%
(193)
(119)
(63)
%
Other, net
—
—
19
%
(1)
(1)
13
%
Total investment and other income (expense)
(3)
12
N/M
(47)
33
N/M
Income before income taxes
66
99
(33)
%
190
271
(30)
%
Income tax expense
19
6
N/M
38
17
N/M
Net income
47
93
(50)
%
152
254
(40)
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
7
15
(55)
%
26
42
(37)
%
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
40
78
(49)
%
126
212
(41)
%
TDS Preferred Share dividends
12
—
N/M
21
—
N/M
Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders
$
28
$
78
(64)
%
$
105
$
212
(51)
%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
114
–
115
114
–
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$
0.24
$
0.68
(64)
%
$
0.91
$
1.85
(51)
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
116
115
1
%
116
115
–
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$
0.24
$
0.66
(64)
%
$
0.89
$
1.81
(51)
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
During the three months ended September 30, 2021, UScellular recorded a $9 million out-of-period error, which increased Service revenue by $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
2
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
152
$
254
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
670
685
Bad debts expense
36
55
Stock-based compensation expense
35
39
Deferred income taxes, net
55
217
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(138)
(138)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
107
118
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
17
15
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
(Gain) loss on investments
—
(3)
Other operating activities
51
1
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
26
26
Equipment installment plans receivable
(44)
13
Inventory
12
2
Accounts payable
(56)
95
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
13
(21)
Accrued taxes
(43)
(156)
Accrued interest
4
14
Other assets and liabilities
(33)
(50)
Net cash provided by operating activities
863
1,166
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(726)
(914)
Cash paid for intangible assets
(1,268)
(169)
Cash received from investments
3
1
Cash paid for investments
—
(1)
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
2
1
Advance payments for license acquisitions
(20)
—
Other investing activities
3
4
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,006)
(1,078)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
1,418
675
Repayment of long-term debt
(1,884)
(8)
Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares
1,110
—
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(5)
(3)
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(16)
(11)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(4)
(14)
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
(21)
(23)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(81)
(58)
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
(59)
(23)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(2)
Other financing activities
(4)
1
Net cash provided by financing activities
452
534
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(691)
622
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
1,452
474
End of period
$
761
$
1,096
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
725
$
1,429
Short-term investments
—
3
Accounts receivable, net
1,083
1,112
Inventory, net
142
154
Prepaid expenses
104
105
Income taxes receivable
187
187
Other current assets
56
36
Total current assets
2,297
3,026
Assets held for sale
3
2
Licenses
4,111
2,638
Goodwill
547
547
Other intangible assets, net
202
213
Investments in unconsolidated entities
509
477
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,108
3,972
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,021
998
Other assets and deferred charges
648
652
Total assets
$
13,446
$
12,525
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
194
$
5
Accounts payable
466
508
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
207
193
Accrued interest
20
16
Accrued taxes
46
69
Accrued compensation
112
132
Short-term operating lease liabilities
139
129
Other current liabilities
104
101
Total current liabilities
1,288
1,153
Liabilities held for sale
—
1
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
919
863
Long-term operating lease liabilities
947
940
Other deferred liabilities and credits
750
541
Long-term debt, net
2,804
3,424
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
10
10
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,478
2,482
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
—
Treasury shares, at cost
(459)
(477)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2)
(4)
Retained earnings
2,819
2,802
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,911
4,804
Noncontrolling interests
817
789
Total equity
6,728
5,593
Total liabilities and equity
$
13,446
$
12,525
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
UScellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
231
$
153
$
500
$
(159)
$
725
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$
4,102
$
751
$
7
$
—
$
4,860
Investment in unconsolidated entities
466
4
46
(7)
509
$
4,568
$
755
$
53
$
(7)
$
5,369
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
2,457
$
1,559
$
92
$
—
$
4,108
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$
3
$
—
$
191
$
—
$
194
Non-current portion
2,604
4
196
—
2,804
$
2,607
$
4
$
387
$
—
$
2,998
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
2020
2021
vs. 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Wireline, Incumbent
$
87
$
85
3
%
$
258
$
246
5
%
Wireline, Expansion
9
5
73
%
24
13
77
%
Cable
66
62
6
%
197
182
8
%
Total residential
162
152
6
%
479
441
8
%
Commercial
45
48
(6)
%
138
146
(5)
%
Wholesale
44
46
(5)
%
135
140
(4)
%
Total service revenues
251
247
2
%
751
727
3
%
Equipment revenues
—
—
(44)
%
1
1
(15)
%
Total operating revenues
252
247
2
%
752
728
3
%
Cost of services
102
100
3
%
301
287
5
%
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
(36)
%
—
1
(17)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
72
69
5
%
216
200
8
%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
49
49
(1)
%
147
152
(4)
%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
—
50
%
2
1
N/M
Total operating expenses
224
219
2
%
665
641
4
%
Operating income
$
27
$
28
(3)
%
$
87
$
87
(1)
%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$
384
$
359
$
863
$
1,166
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
270
304
726
914
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$
114
$
54
$
137
$
252
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
