Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,328 million for the third quarter of 2021, versus $1,324 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $28 million and $0.24, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $78 million and $0.66, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Enterprise continued to execute on its strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is continuing to make improvements in its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets.

"At UScellular, the positive impact of postpaid ARPU contributed to growth in retail service revenues. In addition, prepaid results indicate an improving trend as we progress through the year. Our business and government and our tower operations are also gaining momentum towards the growth we believe is achievable in their respective areas. UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track, and we are optimistic on the use of millimeter wave spectrum for fixed wireless access and its potential to serve rural customers. Test trials to validate customer experience and network performance have continued and will provide important insights as we look to bring this service to market.

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in broadband connections, which helped drive higher operating revenues for the quarter. TDS Telecom continues to upsize its fiber program and has deployed fiber to 40% of its wireline service addresses. Now capable of delivering 2Gig internet speeds in select markets, TDS Telecom will offer 2Gig speeds in all of its fiber expansion markets going forward."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 4, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated Results





UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)





Service revenues

$3,050-$3,150

$3,075-$3,125

Adjusted OIBDA1

$850-$950

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$1,025-$1,125

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$775-$875

$700-$800













TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues

$975-$1,025

$990-$1,020

Adjusted OIBDA1

$290-$320

$295-$315

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

$295-$315

Capital expenditures

$425-$475

$400-$450

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2021 Estimated Results



UScellular



TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)







Net income (GAAP)

N/A



N/A

Add back:







Income tax expense

N/A



N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$155-$255



$95-$115

Add back:







Interest expense

180







Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

675





200



EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,010-$1,110



$295-$315

Add back or deduct:







(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15







Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,025-$1,125



$295-$315

Deduct:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170







Interest and dividend income

5







Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$850-$950



$295-$315

 



Actual Results



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Year Ended

December 31, 2020



UScellular



TDS

Telecom



UScellular



TDS

Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)















Net income (GAAP)

$

132





$

68





$

233





$

100



Add back:















Income tax expense

31





22





17





18



Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

163





$

90





$

250





$

117



Add back:















Interest expense

144





(3)





112





(4)



Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

510





147





683





203



EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

817





$

233





$

1,045





$

316



Add back or deduct:















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15





2





25





1



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)















(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net









(5)







(Gain) loss on investments









(2)







Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

831





$

235





$

1,063





$

317



Deduct:















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

137









179







Interest and dividend income

5





1





8





5



Other, net





(1)









(1)



Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

689





$

235





$

876





$

314





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the third quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 77,489 Common Shares for $2 million and UScellular repurchased 626,410 Common Shares for $20 million.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.    

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



9/30/2020

Retail Connections



















Postpaid



















Total at end of period

4,391,000





4,399,000





4,406,000





4,412,000





4,401,000



Gross additions

145,000





141,000





143,000





171,000





168,000



Feature phones

2,000





3,000





3,000





2,000





4,000



Smartphones

103,000





98,000





101,000





117,000





98,000



Connected devices

40,000





40,000





39,000





52,000





66,000



Net additions (losses)

(8,000)





(6,000)





(6,000)





11,000





28,000



Feature phones

(7,000)





(7,000)





(9,000)





(9,000)





(8,000)



Smartphones

2,000





6,000





6,000





12,000





8,000



Connected devices

(3,000)





(5,000)





(3,000)





8,000





28,000



ARPU1,2

$

48.12





$

47.74





$

47.65





$

47.51





$

47.10



ARPA1,3

$

125.99





$

125.25





$

125.25





$

124.87





$

123.27



Churn rate4

1.15

%



1.11

%



1.12

%



1.21

%



1.06

%

Handsets

0.95

%



0.88

%



0.92

%



1.01

%



0.88

%

Connected devices

2.59

%



2.69

%



2.53

%



2.64

%



2.35

%

Prepaid



















Total at end of period

518,000





507,000





496,000





499,000





506,000



Gross additions

74,000





65,000





62,000





56,000





65,000



Net additions (losses)

11,000





10,000





(3,000)





(8,000)





11,000



ARPU2

$

35.05





$

35.64





$

35.25





$

35.15





$

35.45



Churn rate4

4.09

%



3.66

%



4.37

%



4.24

%



3.59

%

Total connections at end of period5

4,972,000





4,967,000





4,961,000





4,968,000





4,962,000



Market penetration at end of period



















Consolidated operating population

31,865,000





31,493,000





31,493,000





31,314,000





31,314,000



Consolidated operating penetration6

16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

185





$

148





$

125





$

320





$

216



Total cell sites in service

6,857





6,819





6,802





6,797





6,758



Owned towers

4,274





4,278





4,270





4,271





4,246









1

Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to a third quarter out-of-period error.







2

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:









Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.







3

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.







4

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.







5

Includes reseller and other connections.







6

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



9/30/2020

Residential connections



















Broadband1



















Wireline, Incumbent

252,100





249,200





243,700





242,500





243,400



Wireline, Expansion

32,600





28,300





24,100





20,400





17,300



Cable

202,700





201,200





199,500





196,400





193,300



Total Broadband

487,400





478,700





467,300





459,300





454,000



Video2



















Wireline

65,900





64,800





63,000





63,000





62,300



Cable

77,200





78,400





79,600





81,400





82,300



Total Video

143,100





143,200





142,700





144,400





144,500



Voice3



















Wireline

252,100





254,200





255,000





256,900





260,000



Cable

54,200





54,000





53,700





53,900





54,400



Total Voice

306,300





308,100





308,700





310,800





314,400



Total Residential connections

936,800





930,100





918,700





914,400





913,000



Commercial connections



















Broadband1

35,400





34,900





34,400





34,000





33,700



Video2

18,200





19,100





19,400





19,700





19,700



Voice3

111,500





114,300





116,500





119,700





122,700



ManagedIP4

103,900





106,200





108,500





113,300





116,700



Total Commercial connections

269,000





274,400





278,800





286,700





292,900



Total connections

1,205,700





1,204,500





1,197,400





1,201,100





1,205,900























Residential revenue per connection5

$

57.75





$

57.66





$

56.97





$

55.66





$

55.66























Capital expenditures (millions)

$

91





$

99





$

70





$

147





$

92







Numbers may not foot due to rounding.





1

The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.





2

The individual customers provided video services.





3

The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.





4

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.





5

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)























Operating revenues























UScellular1

$

1,016





$

1,027





(1)

%



$

3,053





$

2,964





3

%

TDS Telecom

252





247





2

%



752





728





3

%

All Other2

60





50





22

%



152





157





(3)

%



1,328





1,324







3,957





3,849





3

%

Operating expenses























UScellular























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

803





795





1

%



2,364





2,266





4

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

160





161







510





516





(1)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

8





6





29

%



15





14





7

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net









N/M



(1)









N/M



971





962





1

%



2,888





2,796





3

%

TDS Telecom























Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

175





169





3

%



517





488





6

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49





49





(1)

%



147





152





(4)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1









50

%



2





1





N/M



224





219





2

%



665





641





4

%

All Other2























Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

60





50





19

%



153





157





(3)

%

Depreciation and amortization

4





7





(20)

%



13





17





(18)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

(1)









N/M











(90)

%



64





56





15

%



167





174





(4)

%

Total operating expenses

1,259





1,237





2

%



3,720





3,611





3

%

Operating income (loss)























UScellular

45





65





(31)

%



165





168





(2)

%

TDS Telecom

27





28





(3)

%



87





87





(1)

%

All Other2

(3)





(6)





40

%



(15)





(17)





14

%



69





87





(21)

%



237





238





Investment and other income (expense)























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

48





48







138





138





Interest and dividend income

3





4





(30)

%



9





12





(24)

%

Gain (loss) on investments





3





N/M







3





N/M

Interest expense

(54)





(43)





(24)

%



(193)





(119)





(63)

%

Other, net









19

%



(1)





(1)





13

%

Total investment and other income (expense)

(3)





12





N/M



(47)





33





N/M

Income before income taxes

66





99





(33)

%



190





271





(30)

%

Income tax expense

19





6





N/M



38





17





N/M

Net income

47





93





(50)

%



152





254





(40)

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

7





15





(55)

%



26





42





(37)

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

40





78





(49)

%



126





212





(41)

%

TDS Preferred Share dividends

12









N/M



21









N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

28





$

78





(64)

%



$

105





$

212





(51)

%

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115





114







115





114





Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.24





$

0.68





(64)

%



$

0.91





$

1.85





(51)

%

























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116





115





1

%



116





115





Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.24





$

0.66





(64)

%



$

0.89





$

1.81





(51)

%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.





1

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, UScellular recorded a $9 million out-of-period error, which increased Service revenue by $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020

(Dollars in millions)







Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$

152





$

254



Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities







Depreciation, amortization and accretion

670





685



Bad debts expense

36





55



Stock-based compensation expense

35





39



Deferred income taxes, net

55





217



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(138)





(138)



Distributions from unconsolidated entities

107





118



(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

17





15



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)







(Gain) loss on investments





(3)



Other operating activities

51





1



Changes in assets and liabilities from operations







Accounts receivable

26





26



Equipment installment plans receivable

(44)





13



Inventory

12





2



Accounts payable

(56)





95



Customer deposits and deferred revenues

13





(21)



Accrued taxes

(43)





(156)



Accrued interest

4





14



Other assets and liabilities

(33)





(50)



Net cash provided by operating activities

863





1,166











Cash flows from investing activities







Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(726)





(914)



Cash paid for intangible assets

(1,268)





(169)



Cash received from investments

3





1



Cash paid for investments





(1)



Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

2





1



Advance payments for license acquisitions

(20)







Other investing activities

3





4



Net cash used in investing activities

(2,006)





(1,078)











Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt

1,418





675



Repayment of long-term debt

(1,884)





(8)



Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares

1,110







TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(5)





(3)



UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(16)





(11)



Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(4)





(14)



Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(21)





(23)



Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(81)





(58)



Payment of debt and equity issuance costs

(59)





(23)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)





(2)



Other financing activities

(4)





1



Net cash provided by financing activities

452





534











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(691)





622











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period

1,452





474



End of period

$

761





$

1,096



 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

725





$

1,429



Short-term investments





3



Accounts receivable, net

1,083





1,112



Inventory, net

142





154



Prepaid expenses

104





105



Income taxes receivable

187





187



Other current assets

56





36



Total current assets

2,297





3,026











Assets held for sale

3





2











Licenses

4,111





2,638











Goodwill

547





547











Other intangible assets, net

202





213











Investments in unconsolidated entities

509





477











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,108





3,972











Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,021





998











Other assets and deferred charges

648





652











Total assets

$

13,446





$

12,525



 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$

194





$

5



Accounts payable

466





508



Customer deposits and deferred revenues

207





193



Accrued interest

20





16



Accrued taxes

46





69



Accrued compensation

112





132



Short-term operating lease liabilities

139





129



Other current liabilities

104





101



Total current liabilities

1,288





1,153











Liabilities held for sale





1











Deferred liabilities and credits







Deferred income tax liability, net

919





863



Long-term operating lease liabilities

947





940



Other deferred liabilities and credits

750





541











Long-term debt, net

2,804





3,424











Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10





10











Equity







TDS shareholders' equity







Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1





1



Capital in excess of par value

2,478





2,482



Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074







Treasury shares, at cost

(459)





(477)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2)





(4)



Retained earnings

2,819





2,802



Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,911





4,804











Noncontrolling interests

817





789











Total equity

6,728





5,593











Total liabilities and equity

$

13,446





$

12,525



 

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)







September 30, 2021







TDS



TDS

Corporate



Intercompany



TDS



UScellular



Telecom



& Other



Eliminations



Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)



















Cash and cash equivalents

$

231





$

153





$

500





$

(159)





$

725























Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

4,102





$

751





$

7





$





$

4,860



Investment in unconsolidated entities

466





4





46





(7)





509





$

4,568





$

755





$

53





$

(7)





$

5,369























Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,457





$

1,559





$

92





$





$

4,108























Long-term debt, net:



















Current portion

$

3





$





$

191





$





$

194



Non-current portion

2,604





4





196









2,804





$

2,607





$

4





$

387





$





$

2,998



 

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020



2021



2020



2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars in millions)























Operating revenues























Residential























Wireline, Incumbent

$

87





$

85





3

%



$

258





$

246





5

%

Wireline, Expansion

9





5





73

%



24





13





77

%

Cable

66





62





6

%



197





182





8

%

Total residential

162





152





6

%



479





441





8

%

Commercial

45





48





(6)

%



138





146





(5)

%

Wholesale

44





46





(5)

%



135





140





(4)

%

Total service revenues

251





247





2

%



751





727





3

%

Equipment revenues









(44)

%



1





1





(15)

%

Total operating revenues

252





247





2

%



752





728





3

%

























Cost of services

102





100





3

%



301





287





5

%

Cost of equipment and products









(36)

%







1





(17)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

72





69





5

%



216





200





8

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49





49





(1)

%



147





152





(4)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1









50

%



2





1





N/M

Total operating expenses

224





219





2

%



665





641





4

%

























Operating income

$

27





$

28





(3)

%



$

87





$

87





(1)

%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)



Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

(Dollars in millions)















Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

384





$

359





$

863





$

1,166



Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

270





304





726





914



Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

114





$

54





$

137





$

252







1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

 

