SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 26, 2021.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Net sales were $3.7 billion, up 17% on a reported basis, and 11% on an organic basis year over year.
- Orders of $4.6 billion, up 36% year over year.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.51, and adjusted EPS were $1.57, up 22% year over year.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $580 million and free cash flow was $477 million, with approximately $340 million returned to shareholders.
"I am very pleased with our performance as well as our team's ability to deliver double digit sales growth and record quarterly adjusted EPS that exceeded our expectations," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "We delivered strong earnings this quarter, and year-to-date generated free cash flow of $1 billion, also a record for the first half of a fiscal year. It is also encouraging that we are benefiting from both a recovering economic backdrop as well as our leadership positions in long-term technology trends that drive content growth. I am proud of our team's perseverance to serve our customers through a global economic recovery and resulting challenges in the broader supply chain."
Third Quarter FY21 Outlook
For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.7 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the prior year. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.51, compared to a loss of $0.18 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS are expected to be approximately $1.57, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.59 in the prior year.
Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.
Conference Call and Webcast
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.
- Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
- Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
- Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, 2020 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 26,
March 27,
March 26,
March 27,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$
3,738
$
3,195
$
7,260
$
6,363
Cost of sales
2,528
2,166
4,904
4,304
Gross margin
1,210
1,029
2,356
2,059
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
401
352
762
719
Research, development, and engineering expenses
174
158
336
319
Acquisition and integration costs
6
12
14
19
Restructuring and other charges, net
17
22
184
46
Impairment of goodwill
—
900
—
900
Operating income (loss)
612
(415)
1,060
56
Interest income
8
5
11
11
Interest expense
(13)
(11)
(28)
(23)
Other income, net
4
11
3
16
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
611
(410)
1,046
60
Income tax expense
(106)
(42)
(166)
(489)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
505
(452)
880
(429)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
1
(4)
7
(1)
Net income (loss)
$
506
$
(456)
$
887
$
(430)
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.53
$
(1.35)
$
2.66
$
(1.28)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
(0.01)
0.02
—
Net income (loss)
1.53
(1.37)
2.68
(1.29)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.51
$
(1.35)
$
2.64
$
(1.28)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
(0.01)
0.02
—
Net income (loss)
1.51
(1.37)
2.66
(1.29)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
331
334
331
334
Diluted
334
334
333
334
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
March 26,
September 25,
2021
2020
(in millions, except share data)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,748
$
945
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $35 and $29, respectively
2,921
2,377
Inventories
2,134
1,950
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
619
512
Total current assets
7,422
5,784
Property, plant, and equipment, net
3,662
3,650
Goodwill
5,342
5,224
Intangible assets, net
1,548
1,593
Deferred income taxes
2,204
2,178
Other assets
789
813
Total assets
$
20,967
$
19,242
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
919
$
694
Accounts payable
1,793
1,276
Accrued and other current liabilities
2,327
1,720
Total current liabilities
5,039
3,690
Long-term debt
3,602
3,452
Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities
1,299
1,336
Deferred income taxes
140
143
Income taxes
277
252
Other liabilities
827
874
Total liabilities
11,184
9,747
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
114
112
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 338,953,381 shares authorized and issued
149
149
Accumulated earnings
10,541
10,348
Treasury shares, at cost, 8,520,155 and 8,295,878 shares, respectively
(775)
(669)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(246)
(445)
Total shareholders' equity
9,669
9,383
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
$
20,967
$
19,242
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 26,
March 27,
March 26,
March 27,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
506
$
(456)
$
887
$
(430)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1)
4
(7)
1
Income (loss) from continuing operations
505
(452)
880
(429)
Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by
Impairment of goodwill
—
900
—
900
Depreciation and amortization
193
180
380
354
Deferred income taxes
(6)
(49)
(48)
345
Non-cash lease cost
29
25
59
52
Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories
16
(2)
22
18
Share-based compensation expense
30
15
49
37
Other
(41)
1
(20)
11
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
(268)
(116)
(567)
(140)
Inventories
(67)
25
(212)
(151)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
57
48
(30)
25
Accounts payable
161
(45)
510
49
Accrued and other current liabilities
37
5
125
(180)
Income taxes
17
(9)
34
1
Other
(83)
(45)
38
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
580
481
1,220
892
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(142)
(133)
(284)
(309)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
57
1
58
3
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(244)
(107)
(359)
Other
8
(2)
10
(2)
Net cash used in investing activities
(77)
(378)
(323)
(667)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net decrease in commercial paper
—
(210)
—
(219)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
661
593
661
593
Repayment of debt
(250)
—
(280)
—
Proceeds from exercise of share options
44
13
119
27
Repurchase of common shares
(140)
(269)
(259)
(408)
Payment of common share dividends to shareholders
(159)
(153)
(318)
(307)
Other
(5)
(5)
(24)
(31)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
151
(31)
(101)
(345)
Effect of currency translation on cash
(4)
(18)
7
(11)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
650
54
803
(131)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,098
742
945
927
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,748
$
796
$
1,748
$
796
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid on debt, net
$
29
$
20
$
33
$
24
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
96
101
181
144
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 26,
March 27,
March 26,
March 27,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions)
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
$
580
$
481
$
1,220
$
892
Excluding:
Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-
(18)
(38)
12
(32)
Capital expenditures, net
(85)
(132)
(226)
(306)
Free cash flow (1)
$
477
$
311
$
1,006
$
554
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 26,
March 27,
March 26,
March 27,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in millions)
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Transportation Solutions
$
2,287
$
1,857
$
4,511
$
3,725
Industrial Solutions
952
962
1,825
1,889
Communications Solutions
499
376
924
749
Total
$
3,738
$
3,195
$
7,260
$
6,363
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income
Margin
Income (Loss)
Margin
Income
Margin
Income (Loss)
Margin
Transportation Solutions
$
398
17.4
%
$
(606)
(32.6)
%
$
706
15.7
%
$
(290)
(7.8)
%
Industrial Solutions
111
11.7
142
14.8
187
10.2
257
13.6
Communications Solutions
103
20.6
49
13.0
167
18.1
89
11.9
Total
$
612
16.4
%
$
(415)
(13.0)
%
$
1,060
14.6
%
$
56
0.9
%
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Transportation Solutions
$
413
18.1
%
$
322
17.3
%
$
844
18.7
%
$
647
17.4
%
Industrial Solutions
119
12.5
145
15.1
237
13.0
277
14.7
Communications Solutions
105
21.0
52
13.8
180
19.5
97
13.0
Total
$
637
17.0
%
$
519
16.2
%
$
1,261
17.4
%
$
1,021
16.0
%
(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)
Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 26, 2021
versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 27, 2020
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Acquisitions/
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
(Divestiture)
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
265
19.4
%
$
184
13.5
%
$
81
$
—
Commercial transportation
88
29.9
73
24.8
15
—
Sensors
77
38.9
27
13.4
8
42
Total
430
23.2
284
15.3
104
42
Industrial Solutions (3):
Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas
(51)
(16.0)
(66)
(20.8)
7
8
Industrial equipment
59
21.1
44
15.7
15
—
Medical
(25)
(13.4)
(25)
(13.4)
—
—
Energy
7
3.9
7
4.0
9
(9)
Total
(10)
(1.0)
(40)
(4.2)
31
(1)
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
60
27.5
52
24.0
8
—
Appliances
63
39.9
56
35.3
7
—
Total
123
32.7
108
28.7
15
—
Total
$
543
17.0
%
$
352
11.0
%
$
150
$
41
Change in Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 26, 2021
versus Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 27, 2020
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Acquisitions/
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
(Divestiture)
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
489
17.7
%
$
345
12.4
%
$
144
$
—
Commercial transportation
161
29.2
138
24.9
23
—
Sensors
136
33.7
34
8.2
13
89
Total
786
21.1
517
13.8
180
89
Industrial Solutions (3):
Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas
(110)
(17.5)
(134)
(21.4)
13
11
Industrial equipment
91
16.8
65
11.8
26
—
Medical
(48)
(13.2)
(49)
(13.5)
1
—
Energy
3
0.8
—
0.1
12
(9)
Total
(64)
(3.4)
(118)
(6.3)
52
2
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
75
17.2
62
14.4
13
—
Appliances
100
32.1
89
28.3
11
—
Total
175
23.4
151
20.2
24
—
Total
$
897
14.1
%
$
550
8.6
%
$
256
$
91
(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
(3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended March 26, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
(Non-GAAP) (2)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
398
$
5
$
10
$
413
Industrial Solutions
111
3
5
119
Communications Solutions
103
—
2
105
Total
$
612
$
8
$
17
$
637
Operating margin
16.4
%
17.0
%
Other income, net
$
4
$
—
$
—
$
4
Income tax expense
$
(106)
$
(2)
$
(2)
$
(110)
Effective tax rate
17.3
%
17.3
%
Income from continuing operations
$
505
$
6
$
15
$
526
Diluted earnings per share from
$
1.51
$
0.02
$
0.04
$
1.57
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended March 27, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Impairment
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
of Goodwill (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(606)
$
10
$
18
$
900
$
—
$
322
Industrial Solutions
142
2
1
—
—
145
Communications Solutions
49
—
3
—
—
52
Total
$
(415)
$
12
$
22
$
900
$
—
$
519
Operating margin
(13.0)
%
16.2
%
Other income, net
$
11
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(8)
$
3
Income tax expense
$
(42)
$
(2)
$
(4)
$
(4)
$
(31)
$
(83)
Effective tax rate
(10.2)
%
16.1
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(452)
$
10
$
18
$
896
$
(39)
$
433
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$
(1.35)
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
2.67
$
(0.12)
$
1.29
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Includes an income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien, as well as the related impact to net other income.
(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Six Months Ended March 26, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
706
$
10
$
128
$
—
$
844
Industrial Solutions
187
7
43
—
237
Communications Solutions
167
—
13
—
180
Total
$
1,060
$
17
$
184
$
—
$
1,261
Operating margin
14.6
%
17.4
%
Other income, net
$
3
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
3
Income tax expense
$
(166)
$
(4)
$
(34)
$
(29)
$
(233)
Effective tax rate
15.9
%
18.7
%
Income from continuing operations
$
880
$
13
$
150
$
(29)
$
1,014
Diluted earnings per share from
$
2.64
$
0.04
$
0.45
$
(0.09)
$
3.05
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets.
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Six Months Ended March 27, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Impairment
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
of Goodwill (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(290)
$
15
$
22
$
900
$
—
$
647
Industrial Solutions
257
4
16
—
—
277
Communications Solutions
89
—
8
—
—
97
Total
$
56
$
19
$
46
$
900
$
—
$
1,021
Operating margin
0.9
%
16.0
%
Other income, net
$
16
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(8)
$
8
Income tax expense
$
(489)
$
(3)
$
(4)
$
(4)
$
324
$
(176)
Effective tax rate
815.0
%
17.3
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(429)
$
16
$
42
$
896
$
316
$
841
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$
(1.28)
$
0.05
$
0.13
$
2.67
$
0.94
$
2.50
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Includes income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform. Also includes an income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien, as well as the related impact to net other income.
(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended June 26, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(1)
$
6
$
55
$
—
$
60
Industrial Solutions
70
2
40
—
112
Communications Solutions
65
—
3
—
68
Total
$
134
$
8
$
98
$
—
$
240
Operating margin
5.3
%
9.4
%
Other income, net
$
4
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
4
Income tax expense
$
(185)
$
(1)
$
(21)
$
170
$
(37)
Effective tax rate
145.7
%
15.9
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(58)
$
7
$
77
$
170
$
196
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$
(0.18)
$
0.02
$
0.23
$
0.51
$
0.59
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Income tax expense related to an increase to the valuation allowance for certain non-U.S. deferred tax assets.
(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Year Ended September 25, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Impairment
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
of Goodwill (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(93)
$
32
$
113
$
900
$
—
$
952
Industrial Solutions
412
8
102
—
—
522
Communications Solutions
218
—
42
—
—
260
Total
$
537
$
40
$
257
$
900
$
—
$
1,734
Operating margin
4.4
%
14.2
%
Other income, net
$
20
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(8)
$
12
Income tax expense
$
(783)
$
(8)
$
(46)
$
(4)
$
550
$
(291)
Effective tax rate
149.4
%
17.0
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(259)
$
32
$
211
$
896
$
542
$
1,422
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$
(0.78)
$
0.10
$
0.63
$
2.68
$
1.62
$
4.26
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2) Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $226 million of income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien.
(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As of April 21, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Outlook for
Quarter Ending
June 25,
2021
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.51
Restructuring and other charges, net
0.04
Acquisition-related charges
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)
$
1.57
Net sales growth (decline)
45.2
%
Translation
(5.1)
(Acquisitions) divestitures, net
0.4
Organic net sales growth (decline) (1)
40.5
%
(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-second-quarter-results-for-fiscal-year-2021-301273117.html
