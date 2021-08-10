LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ObserveID, a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) leader with real-time identity intelligence, automation, and governance for hybrid and multicloud architectures, today announced it has engaged with its newest client, Team Rubicon, a non-profit veteran-led disaster response organization. ObserveID will provide Team Rubicon with its identity intelligence and automation software platform to help implement user and identity life cycle management along with an ability to reduce the risk of identity access breaches and threats.
"We are pleased that ObserveID is partnering with Team Rubicon to help us address our identity security posture management ecosystem for our cloud and hybrid infrastructure", said Raj Kamachee, Chief Information and Technology Officer of Team Rubicon. "We selected ObserveID because we believe they will help us proactively respond to any cybersecurity threats. We are impressed with ObserveID's ability to monitor user behavior through their analytics engine and respond to anomalies in real-time across our cloud and on-premises infrastructure. We look forward to leveraging the platform across our organization."
"We're excited to partner with such an impactful international organization," said Axay Desai, Founder & CEO of ObserveID. "With thousands of permanent employees, as well as short- and long-term volunteers, monitoring their entitlements, roles and privileges manually is nearly impossible, which creates a large, undefended attack surface for Team Rubicon. By integrating and deploying ObserveID, our platform will use our identity intelligence and automation engine to proactively protect Team Rubicon's cloud infrastructure in real-time. ObserveID will manage the end-to-end lifecycle provisioning process. This will be done automatically by enforcing least-privilege policies across the cloud, and reducing over-privileged access and entitlements."
About Team Rubicon
Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to almost 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 800 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit http://www.teamrubiconusa.org or more information.
About ObserveID, Inc.
ObserveID is a real-time Identity Intelligence, Automation, and Governance platform for hybrid and multicloud architectures. While ObserveID was designed as a cloud-first solution, it is platform agnostic and can work with on-premises, hybrid, or multicloud environments – evolving with the organization as it evolves over time. ObserveID is primarily a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) platform that reduces integration complexity and deployment time as it can be effectively utilized either to complement the organization's existing IAM/PAM/SIEM solutions, or as a standalone end-to-end platform. ObserveID integrates with any major CSP including AWS, Oracle, Azure, and Google, or with any number of multiple clouds being used concurrently. For more information about the company, visit: http://www.observeID.com.
