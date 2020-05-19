LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster-relief organization that mobilizes emergency teams to natural disasters and humanitarian efforts around the world, today announced that two new marketing communications executives have joined its leadership team. Former NFL marketing executive Lorey Zlotnick is the new chief marketing officer, and former publicity director of Sony Pictures Entertainment Joy Moh is head of communications.
Zlotnick and Moh have put their experience and proficiency in communications and brand development to use from Day One in helping Team Rubicon respond to the current global pandemic.
"This year marked our 10-year anniversary, and we saw this as an opportunity to continue to scale the organization to serve more communities," said Jake Wood, co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon. "Lorey and Joy both bring different strengths and an outside perspective to Team Rubicon, paired with a shared vision and ambition to enhance our impact and global footprint."
Zlotnick comes to the organization from Zequity Marketing, where she was founder and CMO, guiding strategic positioning, brand discovery and corporate culture-building. She has more than 25 years of experience across a range of marketing disciplines and has held high-profile executive roles at iconic organizations leading major campaigns and award-winning rebranding transformations and initiatives for the NFL, Bravo, Disney Channel and Fox Sports, as well as spearheading ground-up launches for digital and cable television networks while at both Fox and Sony.
"I am proud to be joining the incredible C-suite of Team Rubicon during such a pivotal time in our nation, and I look forward to bringing my deep entertainment and sports marketing experience to the nonprofit sector," Zlotnick said. "The heart and grit of the Team Rubicon mission reflects my own personal values, and now is the right time in my career to be giving back."
Stepping into the head of communications role, Moh brings deep experience launching innovative publicity campaigns, developing social media initiatives, creating unique digital marketing and managing talent. Moh previously was director of worldwide publicity for Sony Pictures Entertainment and account supervisor for PR agency MPRM Communications. She also has vast nonprofit experience as a volunteer, working with the Los Angeles Chapter of Philanthro Productions; the Make-A-Wish Foundation; and CAPE, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment; among other organizations.
"The mission-first mentality of Team Rubicon has always resonated with me," Moh said. "I look forward to using my skills to increase awareness of their efforts and help them cultivate new partnerships. I'm excited to have the chance to combine my personal and professional passions to serve the greater good."
Moh will report to Zlotnick, who oversees a team of strategic marketing, creative services, digital analytics, production, and operations. The two will work together to create a framework that will strengthen and complement the current senior executive bench, and scale the functions they serve.
These communications foundations will provide Team Rubicon's multifaceted teams with the tools they need to cultivate a brand affinity that will enhance the lives of the survivors they aid and Greyshirt volunteers who serve.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Carfi
alyssa.carfi@redhavas.com
(973)897-6264