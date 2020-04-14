OMAHA, Neb., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Software, the leading provider of technology solutions for contractors in the North American cleaning and security markets has acquired Kwantek, a Louisville, KY-based software company specializing in Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) for high-turnover industries like cleaning and security. This acquisition expands TEAM's North American product offering to include pre-hire solutions.
TEAM offers a market-leading holistic technology suite that includes a full-service accounting and financial package, operations management, mobile workforce management solutions and business analytics. The fully integrated platform automates business critical functions, streamlines back-office operations and improves workforce productivity in the field, increasing efficiency, profitability and growth. TEAM also has product offerings for cleaning, security and facilities management companies in the APAC region, the U.K., Ireland and Europe.
Kwantek helps build security and cleaning companies into world-class recruiting organizations with a suite of tools designed to diversify applicant pools, improve efficiency and enable a more selective hiring process for high-turnover situations. Solutions include job board posting features, candidate management tools, pre-hire screening assessments, and integrated background screening and onboarding as well as Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) filing.
"This acquisition makes a lot of sense strategically since Kwantek and TEAM have had a close partnership for many years already," said TEAM CEO John Leiferman. "In today's uncertain economic environment, it's more important than ever to clearly track and understand the entire workforce lifecycle. We're proud to be the only industry-specific software provider in North America with a fully integrated solution that now includes a pre-hire component for cleaning and security contractors. We're able to help our clients navigate these challenging times with unique insight into workforce management data by bringing our solutions together. Kwantek and TEAM's mutual customers will also see valuable improvements to the existing ATS in the coming months."
TEAM and Kwantek have been strategic industry partners for the better part of a decade and share more than 100 mutual customers. Kwantek's ATS solution already is seamlessly integrated with WinTeam, TEAM's signature financial, operations and workforce management ERP. In addition, the two companies share a focus on the same industries along with a similar customers-first approach to business.
"We're thrilled to become part of the TEAM family, and it's such a positive move for our customers," Jeff Davis, President of Kwantek said. "We're looking forward to increasing the value we offer through expanding our integration, combining resources and influencing the industries we serve in the U.S. and Canada."
"TEAM Software and Kwantek have both facilitated the technological environment we need to keep delivering the best security services solution to our clients," said Robert Thurman, Chief Financial Officer of Raleigh, North Carolina-based Sunstates Security, a long-time customer of both companies. "While both software platforms are great separately, together TEAM and Kwantek take each other's platform and multiply the benefits. You don't need to be an Engineering Major or a Chief Financial Officer to understand that the math with this partnership makes sense from all angles."
ABOUT TEAM SOFTWARE, INC.
TEAM Software develops market-leading financial, operations and workforce management solutions for contractors with distributed workforces, with a focus on the cleaning and security industries in North America, Australia and the U.K. and Ireland. TEAM's fully integrated, holistic technology reduces risk and costs and drives efficiency, profitability and growth. More than 750,000 end users rely on TEAM's solutions globally. Founded in 1989, TEAM is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.A. For more information, visit teamsoftware.com.
ABOUT KWANTEK
Kwantek specializes in providing businesses with the most innovative, best-quality, pre-hire tools available. Over the past 20 years, Kwantek has evolved and streamlined its web-based services, offering efficient and user-friendly solutions in one centrally based platform. Kwantek's success is attributed to its focus on providing easy-to-use, web-based software and one-of-a-kind services to every one of our clients. For more information, visit kwantek.com.
