ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Photographers of America (PPA) and the Federation of European Photographers (FEP) have announced the teams from 35 countries participating in the 2022 World Photographic Cup. The competition aims to unite photographers in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.
Each country is represented by one team chosen by a national association of professional photographers. Teams pick their own photographers and images to enter. They may submit up to three images in each of six categories: Commercial (including advertising, architecture, industrial, fashion), Illustrative, Nature, Portrait, Reportage, and Wedding. Teams may choose to enter the images of a single photographer in multiple categories, but no single photographer may have multiple images entered into a single category. Click here to see Team USA's images!
Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals are awarded to the individual creator in each category for first, second, and third place. Teams are awarded points based on an aggregate score of the top ten images in all categories, and the World Photographic Cup is awarded to the national team that receives the highest overall score. The 2022 Team USA finalist photographers are:
Commercial
Sharon Fuente, CPP
Roben Bellomo, M.Photog.Cr.
Armando Muñoz, M.Photog.
Illustrative
Erich Caparas, M.Photog.M.Artist.
Ben Shirk, M.Photog.M.Artist.Cr.
Shannon Squires-Toews, M.Photog., CPP
Nature
Dori Arnold, M.Photog.Cr.
Joe Campanellie, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, F-ASP
Cheryl Moore, CPP
Portrait
Kimberly Smith, M.Photog.M.Artist.Cr., CPP
Shannon Squires-Toews, M.Photog., CPP
Myra Thiessen, M.Photog.
Reportage
Kevin Dooley, M.Photog.
Moses Slovatizki
Ted York, M.Photog.Cr., CPP
Wedding
Michael Anthony, M.Photog.
Johnathan Fusco
Kenneth Mendoza
The WPC top-ten finalist images in each category will be formally announced alongside the Best of Nation Awards as part of Imaging USA, the premier conference in the photography industry. Then, the winner of the World Photographic will be announced at the WPC Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy, on March 28, 2022.
"When it's all said and done, the World Photographic Cup is about uniting the worldwide photographic community," PPA CEO David Trust said. "But every team participating wants to do their best to bring home the Cup. We have three of them proudly displayed at PPA headquarters. With that in mind, announcing the members selected for Team USA is a fun moment for us, and past team members have said it is one of their greatest honors, which we love to hear."
For more information on the World Photographic Cup and to view the finalist images from around the world, visit WorldPhotographicCup.org.
About PPA:
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, we help over 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses using a suite of benefits, including resources, education, networking, and insurance. Learn more at PPA.com.
