FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technologic Systems Inc. is partnering with Photodon LLC to provide anti-microbial, shock-absorbing, and extreme scratch-resistant film overlays for their industrial Human Machine Interface (HMI) and touchscreen products.
Bob Miller, the founder of Technologic Systems, said, "Our embedded systems are deployed to the most rugged places on Earth. By partnering with Photodon, we can help ensure that our touch panels can survive and thrive in those environments. We've searched a long time for a screen protection partner and chose Photodon because, like Technologic Systems, they are US based, have high-quality products, excellent customer support, and all pricing is listed upfront on their website."
Photodon offers a variety of overlays and protection. Each protector offers some level of scratch resistance, some more than others. Examples of their offerings are:
- 9HO: Extreme Scratch-Resistance-Clear. Excellent image quality. The 9H surface hardness provides extreme abrasion resistance with smooth-touch, and it offers an oleophobic coating for ease of cleaning.
- 6HS: Anti-Shock-Clear. Excellent image quality. The 6H surface hardness provides good scratch resistance and provides impact protection. It is shatter-proof, unlike tempered glass.
- AMC: Antimicrobial Clear. Excellent image quality. It kills 99.9% of bacteria by using zinc in the topcoat, which makes it self-disinfecting. It offers an oleophobic coating for ease of cleaning.
- MXH: 25% Anti-Glare. Good image quality. The light matte finish helps with glare issues by reducing glare by approximately 25%. The anti-glare properties help with fingerprint noticeability.
More examples can be found here.
Mandy Peterson, manager of Photodon LLC., said, "We are excited to partner with Technologic Systems to help our mutual clients save money by protecting their investments and by offering solutions for their specific applications."
Photodon has provided part numbers, SKUs, and descriptions that match the Technologic Systems model number for easy reference on their website. To see their offerings on Photodon.com, type Technologic Systems in the search bar, or click here. If you do not see your model or part number, please contact sales@embeddedarm.com for assistance.
About Technologic Systems:
Technologic Systems has been in business for 30+years, helping more than 8,000 OEM customers. Our commitment to excellent products, low prices, and exceptional customer support has allowed our company to flourish in a competitive marketplace. We offer a wide variety of Single Board Computers, System-on-Modules, Industrial HMI Touchscreens, PC/104, and other peripherals, as well as industrial controllers that satisfy most embedded project requirements. We also offer custom configurations of our standard products and provide design services for fully customized products. We specialize in the ARM and x86 architectures, FPGA customization, and open-source software support.
Technologic Systems
16525 East Laser Drive
Fountain Hills, AZ
8526
(480)837-5200
For more information on Photodon, please visit: http://www.photodon.com.
Media Contact
Alan E Brown, Technologic Systems, 480-837-5200, alan@embeddedarm.com
SOURCE Technologic Systems