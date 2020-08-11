BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R2 Unified Technologies is extremely excited to announce a new addition to the family, longtime friend and technology partner Lenny "The Godfather" Chesal. Mr. Chesal joins the organization to expand our sales capabilities and to support our aggressive expansion activities across Florida and beyond.
Mr. Chesal brings over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, with roles ranging from Sales Manager to CMO, he has truly left his leadership mark on South Florida. Notable roles include evangelist at Cybraics where he developed and drove the go-to-market initiative in Florida including the partnership with R2. Prior to Cybraics he held a key leadership and CMO position at Host.net, now 365 Data Centers.
"For the entirety of R2's existence, Lenny Chesal has been a part of the R2 extended family – both as a business partner and friend. Lenny built an impeccable reputation in the South Florida technology community based on trust, customer first and, of course, his charismatic personality. Today, we at R2 are honored to call him our teammate. Honored is a word chosen carefully. We are honored to have a person of his qualities, passion, experience and skillset. We are honored he chose R2 to support his long-time clients going forward," states Jason Doherty Director of Sales for R2.
"Today, welcoming Lenny Chesal to R2 feels like the perfect match at the perfect time. It's one of those things you think about, but never know if it can become a reality. Lenny's skillset is certainly deep, but it is his passion we were after. We know how he cares for his customers and the outcomes produced; we can't wait to continue to deliver exceptional solutions with Lenny aboard," states Jamie Doherty President and CTO of R2.
Lenny's passion doesn't stop with his day job, he stays very active with many affiliations within the tech sector and beyond. Currently, he plays active roles in the CIO Council, FAU Tech Runway, FAU CEECES-IAB, Leukemia Lymphoma Society BOD, and PBSC BAS, to name a few. Lenny is also called on regularly as an event speaker and participates in charitable organizations. Mr. Chesal's, true passion lies within his family and music where he's known as Grandpa and a Certified Rock n' Roll Drummer (CRRD).
R2 Unified Technologies was founded in 2008 out of the need to provide mid-market businesses with more. More skills, more resources, and better service. Do right by your customer. And so we did. For more than a decade, R2 has focused on tailored solutions and genuine service receiving all the IT accolades that come with it. From Inc 500/5000 to Cisco Partner of the year, R2 has been successful because we've taken a different approach. One that has served our customers, our employees, and our partners better.
