CONROE, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECHNOMARK, a leading OEM of dot peen and laser marking systems, announced today that it has ended its distribution agreement with DAPRA MARKING SYSTEMS in the USA.
In 2000, TECHNOMARK introduced the modular design concept Multi-4: the first dot peen marking system on the market to offer 4 possible configurations with a single machine.
In 2004, TECHNOMARK entered into a distribution agreement with DAPRA MARKING SYSTEMS to introduce Multi-4 to the USA market. Since then, the installed base of TECHNOMARK machines in the Americas region has grown to more than 5000 dot peen and laser marking systems operating in the field.
In 2017, TECHNOMARK Group acquired a controlling interest in Industrial Marking Solutions & Associates, LLC (IMSA), an independent distributor of TECHNOMARK products located in Houston, TX.
In 2018, TECHNOMARK Group reformed IMSA to become TECHNOMARK, INC. dba TECHNOMARK North America. Today, TECHNOMARK North America is the exclusive OEM distribution arm of TECHNOMARK Group in the USA, providing sales, support, and repair services for all TECHNOMARK Multi-4, M4 Inline, and FlexMark modular dot peen marking systems as well as the GRAPHIX all-in-one laser marking system.
"DAPRA MARKING SYSTEMS has been a valued distribution partner of TECHNOMARK in the USA for more than 17 years," said Eric McDaniel, President of TECHNOMARK North America.
"In response to our valued customers who prefer to work directly with the OEM, TECHNOMARK opened its USA distribution center in 2018. More and more, global manufacturers demand that suppliers offer uniform product quality, after-sales support, and pricing programs – no matter where in the world they are operating" explains McDaniel. "With the establishment of TECHNOMARK North America, we have secured our commitment to continued support of TECHNOMARK users in the region while paving the way for future growth thanks to the introduction of next-generation technologies for dot peen and laser marking."
TECHNOMARK North America is the only OEM of dot peen and laser marking systems with USA headquarters located in the south-central United States. Our centralized location lowers your total cost of ownership (TCO) by reducing shipping costs and delivery lead times, propelling TECHNOMARK to become the fastest-growing brand of industrial marking machinery in the USA. To learn more, please visit http://www.technomark-inc.com
