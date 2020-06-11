WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile, LLC (TechnoMile), a leading digital business solutions and services company, announces Gold Partner status with Microsoft. Microsoft Gold partners are proven leaders and developers who enable organizations to rapidly adopt Microsoft products as part of their business strategy.
Microsoft Azure is a leading public secure cloud that enables organizations to adopt cutting edge technologies to support their cloud strategy. Supporting 54 regions across the globe, Azure is one of the largest public cloud providers. In addition, Azure supports many technologies out of the box, TechnoMile adds to that by making the technologies work in context of your business for government contractors, architecture engineering and construction, and aerospace and defense enterprises.
TechnoMile's latest additions to their Microsoft based solutions include DCS, NuAxis, Amentum (formally AECOM), Colsa, and VSE.
"While everyone globally may be feeling the effects of the COVID-19 situation, product companies that take this opportunity to push innovation will come out the otherside on top," said Matt Pinkston, SVP Product Development At Technomile. "We are releasing new products and updates to our existing suite of products so that our clients can be more productive and successful as they navigate these challenging times."
As TechnoMile's customers are innovators and industry leaders that work on some of the worlds and governments most challenging issues this leads them to have compliance needs that are unlike typical customers. TechnoMile as a long time Microsoft ISV and CSP partner has the ability to make their solutions both GovCloud and up to impact level 5 capable. Meeting even some of the most challenging compliance requirements.
If you would like more information about TechnoMile or Azure, please contact: info@technomile.com
Supporting Solutions
Analytics
Growth
Governance Risk and Compliance
About TechnoMile
TechnoMile provides best-in-class technology and business process consulting services, leveraging a wide range of innovative technologies to deliver industry-specific solutions that enhance the customer experience. Through our "team solution" approach, we conduct strategic assessments, drive organizational alignment and provide solutions to meet our clients' specific customer and business needs.
Tailored to meet each business' unique challenges, our solutions are configured to foster deeper participant engagement and provide a greater return on your technology investment. They also empower your business to focus on building relationships and reaching future objectives faster. To learn more about TechnoMile, please visit www.technomile.com and to learn about GovSearch, please visit www.govsearch.com