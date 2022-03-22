MCLEAN, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechnoMile, a leading provider of transformative cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win and retain more business with the government from go-to-market through contract closeout, today announced the launch of two new Customer Advisory Boards (CABs). These CABs will serve as a strategic advisory to TechnoMile, helping the company drive continued innovation that results in customer success and sustained growth for organizations serving federal, state and local governments.
TechnoMile enables companies to manage the entire lifecycle of doing business with the government on a single, secure cloud platform that streamlines and automates business processes and tightly connects pre- and post-award workflows through its integrated Growth and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Suites. To ensure the company gives voice to the broad range of users its solutions serve, TechnoMile has formed a Growth CAB, which will focus on the priorities of its customers' business development, capture, and proposals teams, as well as a GRC CAB that will concentrate on the evolving needs of contracts and subcontracts organizations.
Each board is comprised of a cross-section of TechnoMile's customer base, ranging from enterprise organizations to SMBs from verticals that include IT, professional services, aerospace and defense, healthcare and engineering. Strategic leaders from these companies will serve on TechnoMile's inaugural CABs, including senior executives and directors who oversee business development, growth, capture, sales enablement, proposals, GWAC/IDIQ, contracts and supply chain operations.
The new CABs will meet three times annually with TechnoMile's product management leadership to discuss their organizations' evolving priorities and goals as well as emerging industry trends, helping TechnoMile to tightly align its innovation to the strategic objectives of its customers and needs of the broader market serving all levels of government. These forums will also offer members an early preview of TechnoMile's product roadmap and the opportunity to provide direct feedback on new features and enhancements.
"As a rapidly growing company, it's critical that we continue to stay attuned to the voice of the customer and create more opportunities to hear from clients about their most pressing business goals and challenges so that we can envision how technology can help," said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile. "Our new Customer Advisory Boards will not only enhance our understanding of how we can best support the priorities of both current and future customers, but also help us cultivate stronger, deeper relationships with our clients."
TechnoMile provides a best-in-class cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities and lifecycle of government sales. The company's Growth Suite drives efficient, collaborative opportunity management processes, bringing together internal and external data sources and applying artificial intelligence to produce unique insights that help clients win more federal, state and local contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. Post award, the TechnoMile GRC Suite delivers automation and machine learning capabilities that significantly streamline contract administration, while helping to eliminate hidden risks in contracts and easing the burden of maintaining compliance and audit-readiness throughout the contract lifecycle.
