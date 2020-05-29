WESTMINSTER, Mass., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB: TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense, energy and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2020 fiscal fourth quarter and year end on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on June 11, 2020. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-407-9500 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-862-298-0850. When prompted, reference TechPrecision.

A replay will be available until June 25, 2020. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 34627.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/34627.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:             

Mr. Thomas Sammons

Hayden IR

Chief Financial Officer

Brett Maas

TechPrecision Corporation

Phone:646-536-7331

Tel: 978-883-5109

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Email:  sammonst@ranor.com


www.techprecision.com


 

