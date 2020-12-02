33% growth in recurring revenue drives seventh consecutive quarter of record revenue
MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Second Quarter Highlights:
- SaaS Revenue in Q2 2021 increased 142% to $5.1 million, up from $2.1 million in Q2 2020.
- Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $13.4 million in Q2 2021, up from $10.1 million in Q2 2020. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at October 31, 2020 was up 26% to $50.9 million compared to $40.5 million at October 31, 2019 and up 3.9% sequentially from July 31, 2020 on a constant currency basis.
- During Q2 2021, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $2.7 million, a 15% increase over $2.4 million reported in Q2 2020.
- Professional services revenue was up 16% to $11.8 million in Q2 2021 compared to $10.2 million in Q2 2020. Professional services bookingsi were up 19% to $11.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $9.7 million in the same period last year.
- Total revenue was a record $30.7 million, 18% higher than $26.0 million reported for Q2 2020.
- Gross margin was 52% compared to 50% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $16.0 million, up 23% from $13.1 million in Q2 2020.
- Operating expenses increased to $12.6 million, higher by $1.8 million or 16% compared to $10.8 million in Q2 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
- Profit from operations in Q2 2021 was $3.5 million, compared to $2.2 million in Q2 2020.
- Profit was $2.1 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2021 compared to a profit of $1.4 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDAi was a record $4.8 million in Q2 2021, up 31% compared to $3.7 million reported in Q2 2020.
"Our performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 represents a continuation of positive business momentum that we have been experiencing," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our seventh straight quarter reporting record revenue. The pandemic has had minimal negative effect on our business and solid growth in our pipeline bodes well for our financial performance for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and beyond. Our trailing twelve month SaaS bookings are up 159% compared to prior trailing twelve to a large extent driven by an explosion of business coming from our customer base. Finally, volume on our distributed order management platform was up 140% for the black Friday period compared to last year."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "SaaS revenue continues to be our fastest growing revenue stream and in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 represented 38% of total cloud, maintenance and subscription revenues, up from 21% in the prior year period. We continue to see strong demand and the transition to SaaS continues with 81% of our product bookings coming from SaaS in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to 75% for the same period last year. While we continue to see some demand for perpetual licenses, the longer term trend toward SaaS appears solid."
Results from operations
Trailing 12
Trailing 12
3 months ended
3 months ended
6 months ended
6 months ended
months ended
months ended
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
Total Revenue
$
30 694
$
26 008
$
58 785
$
50 258
$
113 382
$
92 241
Cloud, Maintenance and
13 432
10 063
25 685
19 845
46 898
37 300
Gross Profit
16 010
13 055
29 500
24 588
55 230
44 935
Gross Margin %
52%
50%
50%
49%
49%
49%
Operating Expenses
12 558
10 839
24 080
21 869
47 821
44 740
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
41%
42%
41%
44%
42%
49%
Profit from Operations
3 452
2 216
5 420
2 719
7 409
195
Adjusted EBITDA
4 830
3 677
8 339
5 672
12 938
6 258
EPS basic and diluted
0.14
0.11
0.23
0.09
0.32
(0.02)
License Bookings
1 904
1 413
2 365
1 806
5 277
4 639
SAAS ARR Bookings
2 692
2 350
5 062
2 730
11 090
4 275
Annual Recurring Revenue
50 873
40 499
50 873
40 499
50 873
40 499
Professional Services Backlog
38 746
22 142
38 746
22 142
38 746
22 142
Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2021
Highlights:
- SaaS revenue in the first half of fiscal 2021 increased 133% to $9.0 million, up from $3.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.
- Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $25.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2021, up from $19.8 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi increased 85% to $5.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to $2.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.
- Professional services revenue was up 15% to $23.0 million the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $19.9 million in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 50% to $25.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $17.1 million in the same period last year.
- Revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $58.8 million, up 17% from $50.3 million reported in the previous fiscal year period.
- Total gross profit increased to $29.5 million, up $4.9 million or 20% in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to $24.6 million in the same prior year period.
- Total gross profit margin increased slightly to 50% compared to 49% reported for the first half of fiscal 2020.
- Net profit for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $3.3 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a profit $1.1 million or $0.09 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDAii for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $8.3 million, up 47% compared to $5.7 million reported for the same period in fiscal 2020.
On December 2nd, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2020.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The terms and definitions of the non-GAAP measure used in this MD&A and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation.
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.
The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
Profit for the period
$ 2,086
$ 1,404
$ 3,321
$ 1,137
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment and
526
480
1,059
957
Amortization of deferred development costs
58
151
161
313
Amortization of other intangible assets
426
325
834
738
Interest expense
195
290
471
571
Interest income
(63)
(18)
(113)
(46)
Income taxes
1,235
529
1,970
878
EBITDA
$ 4,463
$ 3,161
$ 7,703
$ 4,548
Adjustments for:
Stock based compensation
367
345
636
533
Restructuring costs
-
-
-
420
Fair value adjustment on contingent
-
171
-
171
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,830
$ 3,677
$ 8,339
$ 5,672
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
October 31, 2020
April 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 10,463
$ 27,528
Short-term investments
20,058
10,000
Accounts receivable
23,466
18,434
Work in progress
1,383
837
Other receivables
2,510
1,633
Tax credits
6,260
4,162
Inventory
658
634
Prepaid expenses
4,385
3,778
Total current assets
69,183
67,006
Non-current assets
Other long-term receivables
322
350
Tax credits
4,854
4,624
Property and equipment
2,777
2,823
Right-of-use assets
7,757
8,234
Contract acquisition costs
2,673
2,324
Deferred development costs
1,103
1,103
Other intangible assets
13,308
13,401
Goodwill
17,738
17,540
Deferred tax assets
7,024
7,028
Total non-current assets
57,556
57,427
Total assets
$ 126,739
$ 124,433
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 18,345
$ 19,933
Deferred revenue
19,762
16,163
Current portion of long-term debt
1,231
1,231
Other current liabilities
2,646
4,670
Lease obligations
905
922
Total current liabilities
42,889
42,919
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
9,000
9,600
Deferred tax liabilities
1,686
1,638
Lease obligations
8,720
9,157
Total non-current liabilities
19,406
20,395
Total liabilities
62,295
63,314
Equity
Share capital
40,960
40,901
Contributed surplus
11,577
10,964
Retained earnings
10,429
8,838
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,478
416
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
64,444
61,119
Total liabilities and equity
$ 126,739
$ 124,433
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
Proprietary products
$ 1,918
$ 1,726
$ 2,562
$ 2,170
Third-party products
3,515
3,592
7,497
7,244
Cloud, maintenance and subscription
13,432
10,063
25,685
19,845
Professional services
11,788
10,169
22,980
19,911
Reimbursable expenses
41
458
61
1,088
Total revenue
30,694
26,008
58,785
50,258
Products
2,845
2,795
6,087
5,757
Services
11,798
9,700
23,137
18,825
Reimbursable expenses
41
458
61
1,088
Total cost of revenue
14,684
12,953
29,285
25,670
Gross profit
16,010
13,055
29,500
24,588
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
5,265
4,807
10,262
9,315
General and administration
2,895
2,437
5,321
4,821
Research and development, net of tax credits
4,398
3,595
8,497
7,313
Restructuring costs
-
-
-
420
Total operating expenses
12,558
10,839
24,080
21,869
Profit from operations
3,452
2,216
5,420
2,719
Net finance costs
131
283
129
704
Profit before income taxes
3,321
1,933
5,291
2,015
Income tax expense
1,235
529
1,970
878
Profit attributable to the owners of the Company
$ 2,086
$ 1,404
$ 3,321
$ 1,137
Other comprehensive income:
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated
(455)
(18)
654
118
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(145)
53
408
(304)
Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company
$ 1,486
$ 1,439
$ 4,383
$ 951
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.14
$ 0.11
$ 0.23
$ 0.09
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the period
$ 2,086
$ 1,404
$ 3,321
$ 1,137
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
526
480
1,059
957
Amortization of deferred development costs
58
151
161
313
Amortization of other intangible assets
426
325
834
738
Net finance costs
131
283
129
704
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
(233)
(333)
(472)
(585)
Non-refundable tax credits
(361)
(510)
(670)
(746)
Stock-based compensation
367
345
636
533
Income taxes
1,120
207
1,844
556
Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
4,120
2,352
6,842
3,607
Accounts receivable
(6,038)
(3,066)
(4,963)
(1,310)
Work in progress
(234)
191
(541)
330
Other receivables
138
253
(78)
(461)
Tax credits
(903)
(347)
(1,658)
(1,038)
Inventory
(61)
(177)
(20)
(163)
Prepaid expenses
183
(313)
(606)
(497)
Contract acquisition costs
(154)
(108)
(349)
(357)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
902
1,815
(2,908)
433
Deferred revenue
1,609
847
3,578
384
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
(4,558)
(905)
(7,545)
(2,679)
Net cash (used in) from operating activities
(438)
1,447
(703)
928
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(300)
(236)
(600)
(472)
Payment of lease obligations
(234)
(243)
(487)
(485)
Payment of dividends
(1,730)
(1,439)
(1,730)
(1,439)
Payment of acquired tax liability
(2,191)
-
(2,191)
-
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
36
-
36
-
Interest paid
(151)
(248)
(319)
(489)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,570)
(2,166)
(5,291)
(2,885)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Purchase of short-term investments
-
-
(10,000)
-
Interest received
63
17
113
46
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(454)
(232)
(503)
(359)
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
(16)
(72)
(521)
(135)
Deferred development costs
(54)
(189)
(160)
(355)
Net cash used in investing activities
(461)
(476)
(11,071)
(803)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(5,469)
(1,195)
(17,065)
(2,760)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
15,932
13,348
27,528
14,913
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 10,463
$ 12,153
$ 10,463
$ 12,153
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Share capital
Number
Amount
Contributed
Accumulated
Retained
Total
14,416,543
40,901
10,964
416
8,838
61,119
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
3,321
3,321
Other comprehensive
-
-
-
654
-
654
Exchange difference
-
-
-
408
-
408
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
1,062
3,321
4,383
Stock-based
-
-
636
-
-
636
Dividends to equity
owners
-
-
-
-
(1,730)
(1,730)
Share options exercised
2,500
59
(23)
-
-
36
Total transactions with
2,500
59
613
-
(1,730)
(1,058)
Balance, October 31, 2020
14,419,043
$ 40,960
$ 11,577
$ 1,478
$ 10,429
$ 64,444
Balance, April 30, 2019
13,082,376
$ 19,144
$ 9,943
$ (207)
$ 9,501
$ 38,381
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,137
1,137
Other comprehensive
Effective portion
revenue hedges
-
-
-
118
-
118
Exchange difference
-
-
-
(304)
-
(304)
Totalcomprehensive
-
-
-
(186)
1,137
951
Stock-based
-
-
533
-
-
533
Dividends to equity
-
-
-
-
(1,439)
(1,439)
Total transactions with
-
-
533
-
(1,439)
(906)
Balance, October 31, 2019
13,082,376
$ 19,144
$ 10,476
$ (393)
$ 9,199
$ 38,426